Popular ice cream bars recalled in 9 states over Listeria risk

More than 100,000 ice cream bars recalled due to potential contamination.

Products include fan favorites like chocolate crunch cake and strawberry shortcake bars.

FDA urges consumers in nine southern states to check freezers and discard affected items.

That refreshing ice cream bar in your freezer may come with more than just a chill. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of over 100,000 frozen dessert bars produced by Rich’s Ice Cream, citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious illness.

The recall affects ten different varieties of ice cream treats, all sold under the Rich’s Ice Cream label, and has been issued in nine states across the South: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Recalled products include:

Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar (H-0284-2025)

Strawberry Shortcake Bar (H-0285-2025)

Rich Bar (H-0286-2025)

Crumbled Cookie Bar (H-0287-2025)

Orange Cream Bar (H-0288-2025)

Fudge Frenzy Bar (H-0289-2025)

Cotton Candy Twirl Bar (H-0290-2025)

Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bar (H-0291-2025)

Savagely Sour Cherry Bar (H-0292-2025)

Cool Watermelon Bar (H-0293-2025)

Consumers are urged to check their freezers immediately for any of the products listed above and dispose of them if found.

Health risks and symptoms

The recall is classified as a Class II recall, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues, though the chance of serious consequences is considered low. Still, Listeria can be dangerous, particularly for pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms may include:

Fever

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

Nausea

Headache

Flu-like symptoms

If you have consumed any of the recalled products and experience these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

What to do

If you live in one of the affected states and have recently purchased Rich’s Ice Cream bars, take the following steps:

Check your freezer for the listed products and matching recall numbers. Do not eat any recalled bars, even if they look or smell normal. Discard the product or return it to the place of purchase, if applicable. Contact your healthcare provider if you feel unwell after consuming the product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can visit the FDA’s official website for the latest updates or contact Rich’s Ice Cream directly.

Summer treats are meant to bring joy—not illness. A quick check of your freezer today could prevent an unpleasant health scare tomorrow.