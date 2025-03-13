Imported mushrooms recalled due to listeria risk

Concerns about possible listeria contamination has prompted another food recall. New Age International Inc., is recalling all lots of Daily Veggies brand Enoki Mushroom, 200g, product of Korea, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed to wholesalers in New York that distributed to other states. The recalled product comes in a clear plastic package printed with yellow and green ink declaring Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom Product of Korea Net Wt. 200g (7.05oz) and marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label. This recall includes all lots.

No Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

What to do

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in West Virginia on January 14, 2025 and subsequent analysis by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom from Korea

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom should not consume the products and are urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-808-1018 between 9 am to 2 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

