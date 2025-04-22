Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria risk

Key takeaways

Harvest NYC Inc of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling its 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 200g, green plastic package marked with UPC Barcode 6975730520101 on the back label, distributed by Hofood99 Inc., 21903 56th Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

What to do

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in Buffalo, NY and subsequent analysis by NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom from January 11- 31, 2025 are urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 596-0777.

