Consumers are losing trust in food safety, survey shows

Only 55% of Americans say they are very or somewhat confident in the safety of the U.S. food supply in 2025 — a sharp decline from 62% in 2024 and 70% in 2023.

Just 11% of respondents now report being very confident in food safety — down from 24% in 2022, 17% in 2023, and 14% in 2024.

Foodborne illness (from bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria) is the top safety concern for consumers, with 50% naming it among their top three. Concerns also highlight that many believe profit is being prioritized over safety, and that not all parts of the food system coordinate adequately to ensure safety.

Food recalls have proliferated in recent months and that may be shaping how consumers view the food supply. The International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2025 Food & Health Survey reveals a growing erosion of consumer trust in the safety of the U.S. food system, along with evolving patterns in how Americans view dietary guidance.

The recent survey of 3,000 U.S. adults aged 18 to 80 tracked perceptions, behaviors, and attitudes toward food, nutrition, ingredients, and safety.

Confidence in food safety has dropped to historic lows. Only 55% of Americans now say they feel very or somewhat confident in the safety of the U.S. food supply — falling from 62% just a year earlier.

The “very confident” group has shrunk markedly: just 11% in 2025, compared to 24% in 2022. This decline spans nearly all demographics — age, income, education, and region.

What worries consumers

Foodborne illness tops the list of concerns. Half of respondents placed it among their top three food-safety worries.

Many believe there's an imbalance in priorities: 59% think the system puts profit ahead of safety; 54% believe that not all sectors of the food system coordinate properly to protect consumers.

Amid these safety concerns, the survey also looked closely at how well Americans understand dietary guidance and labeling, and how that is shifting. Key insights include:

Familiarity with the MyPlate graphic is at a high: 77% of Americans say they have seen it (versus about 61% in its early years).

Nutrition literacy (measured via a short quiz about dietary guidance) remains variable, with many still unsure of specific recommendations or how to interpret food labels.

Implications

The IFIC’s findings suggest that as Americans become less sure about the safety of food supply chains, there is also increasing demand for clearer, more trustworthy communication, better coordination of food safety oversight, and labeling practices that foster understanding rather than confusion.

The survey concludes that this may call for: