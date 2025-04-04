Breakfast sandwich products recalled due to undeclared allergen

Hearthside Food Solutions is recalling approximately 489,887 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has classified the recall as Class I, the highest threat level.

The frozen RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf life. The following products are subject to recall:

8.35-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. V4907” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) locations nationwide.

Reason for the recall

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that the French toast component of their breakfast sandwiches contained sesame flour, but it was not included in the list of ingredients on the label for the breakfast sandwiches.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or AAFES freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Roger Harris, Chief Legal Officer, Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, at 630-967-3600.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

