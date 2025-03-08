Write a review
Triumph recalls 2025 speed twin motorcycles over rear lighting safety concerns

A voluntary recall has been issued for 2025 Triumph Speed Twin motorcycles due to a possible issue with the rear lighting system that might not meet federal safety standards. Internal testing identified potential noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, prompting the company to take action.

An estimated 2,000 units are affected by this notice. These motorcycles were sold at authorized Triumph dealerships across the United States, with sales beginning in early 2025. While no injuries have been reported, the company is removing unsold inventory from dealerships and is coordinating with regulatory agencies to address the concern.

What to look for?

Product name and description

  • Motorcycle model and year: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin
  • Design features: Standard Speed Twin branding on the side, black and chrome finishes, and distinctive twin-pod instrumentation

Identifiers

  • Batch/lot number: Located on a label under the seat
  • VIN: Stamped on the steering head and listed on the certification label
  • Date of manufacture: Displayed on the same certification label along with the VIN

Affected purchase locations and dates

  • Authorized dealerships: Sold through Triumph retailers throughout the United States
  • Sale timeframe: Distributed from January 2025 to the date of this announcement

What should buyers do?

Product return or disposal

  • Stop riding the motorcycle: Contact the nearest Triumph dealership for further instructions
  • Do not attempt repairs at home: Factory-authorized technicians will handle necessary inspections and repairs

Refunds, replacements, or repairs

  • All repairs covered: The company will provide free repair service to correct the lighting issue
  • How to claim: Call customer support at 1-800-555-1234 or email support@triumphmotorcycles.com
  • Customer service hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST

Health and safety advice

No immediate health concerns have been reported. If any rider experiences reduced visibility or is involved in an incident, consulting a healthcare professional is advised.

