Shampoo recalled over bacteria

Henkel Capital is recalling 1,068 bottles of its Tec Italy Shampoo Totale, a professional-grade shampoo, because it can be contaminated with the bacteria Klebsiella oxytoca, the company said Tuesday.

Klebsiella oxytoca is a germ that can cause injections in humans, including in the eyes, nose and skin, and more serious reactions for immune-compromised people.

Microbial analysis by the company discovered the bacterial contamination.

The Tec Italy Shampoo Totale shampoo came in 33.81 fl. oz./1 L bottles.

Distributors in New York and California supplied the shampoo across the U.S.

There have been no reported injuries.

What to do

Buyers of the Tec Italy Shampoo Totale should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The affected products show lot number 1G27542266 on the side of the bottle and have a universal product code of 7501438375850.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.