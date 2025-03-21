Ready-to-eat beef sticks recalled due to metal contamination

Idaho Smokehouse Partners is recalling approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has designated the recall as Class I, the most severe classification.

The ready-to-eat beef stick item was produced from January 13 to January 15, 2025. The product subject to recall are 1.15-oz vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD,” with an expiration date of 02-10-2026, and lot code 25016 printed on the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “6220A” ink-jetted on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Illinois.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

What to do

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Idaho Smokehouse Partners at 208-227-5282. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Idaho Smokehouse Partners at 208-227-5282 or media@idahosmokehousepartners.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

