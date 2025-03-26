Write a review
Coca-Cola recalls some 12-packs for possible plastic contamination

Coca-Cola has recalled more than 10,000 cans of Coke for potential plastic contamination - Image (c) Andrej Lisakov on UnSplash

The recall covers more than 10,000 cans

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has issued a recall of some 12-packs of Coca-Cola due to potential plastic contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has catogorized it as a Class II recall, meaning the product has the potential to cause "temporary" or "reversible" health consequences.

The recall includes 864 Coca-Cola 12-packs with more than 10,000 12 oz. cans. According to the company, the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.

You can identify the recalled products by looking for the following information:

  • Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6

  • Pack UPC: UPC 0 49000-02890 4

  • Date Code: SEP2925MDA

  • Time Stamp: 1100-1253

  • “Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313”

What to do

The FDA said the recalled products should have been pulled from store shelves by now, but it’s possible some consumers made purchases before the March 6 recall. Consumers who have some of the recalled Cokes should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

