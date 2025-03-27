Over 200,000 children's jewelry kits recalled over hazardous chemicals

LaRose industries is recalling 224,100 boxes of Cra-Z-Art Gemex and Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits because the gel used can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

The kits let children use gels, which are resins that violate Federal Hazardous Substances Act, to make jewelry.

The jewelry kits sold at Target, Marshall’s, T.J. Maxx and Joann stores, and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Joann.com from January 2023 through September 2024 for between $13 and $36, the CPSC said.

The recall covers 11 different jewelry sets. Below is a table with the product information.

What to do

The CPSC said the jewelry shouldn't be worn and kept away from children if there is liquid or any liquid residue present.

"Once cured, the resin no longer presents the hazard," the CPSC said.

Buyers should expect a full refund from LaRose Industries, which can be reached at 1-888-770-7029 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at gemgel@realtimeresults.net or online at www.recallrtr.com/gemgel or https://cra-z-art.com/ and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

LaRose industries is contacting all buyers of the jewelry kits.

