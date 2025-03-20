Tesla is recalling more Cybertrucks

Tesla is recalling nearly 47,000 2024-2025 Cybertruck vehicles. The cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel, can delaminate and detach from the vehicle.

A detached panel can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Tesla service will replace the cant rail assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 19, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-25-10-001.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

