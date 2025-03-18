Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Whole Foods macaroni and cheese recalled due to undeclared allergen

365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese are being recalled because they contain undeclared allergens - Image via FDA

The product contains meat and cheese that are not listed in the ingredients

C.H. Guenther & Son is recalling its 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese because it may contain undeclared eggs and meat ingredients. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. 

The recalled Small Bites were sold at Whole Foods Market Stores in the frozen food aisle nationwide in 8.5 oz cartons. 

The impacted Product UPC Code and Lot Code are as follows:

  • 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese

  • UPC Code: 99482499709

  • Best-By Date (BB): 11/29/25

  • Purchase Dates: 2/6/2025 - 3/11/2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted.

What to do

Customers who have purchased “365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese” with the Lot information listed above are urged to destroy any remaining product and can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions regarding this recall may contact CH Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401.

CH Guenther & Son LLC takes allergies and food safety seriously and has implemented preventative measures to prevent any future occurrences.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.