Whole Foods macaroni and cheese recalled due to undeclared allergen

C.H. Guenther & Son is recalling its 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese because it may contain undeclared eggs and meat ingredients. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Small Bites were sold at Whole Foods Market Stores in the frozen food aisle nationwide in 8.5 oz cartons.

The impacted Product UPC Code and Lot Code are as follows:

365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese

UPC Code: 99482499709

Best-By Date (BB): 11/29/25

Purchase Dates: 2/6/2025 - 3/11/2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted.

What to do

Customers who have purchased “365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese” with the Lot information listed above are urged to destroy any remaining product and can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions regarding this recall may contact CH Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401.

CH Guenther & Son LLC takes allergies and food safety seriously and has implemented preventative measures to prevent any future occurrences.