Popular acne products recalled due to high benzene levels

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the voluntary recall of several popular acne products due to high levels of benzene.

The chemical is used in the production of products like dyes, detergents, and some plastics, and it’s also emitted into the air by cigarette smoke. However, exposure to benzene comes with health risks.

“The health consequences of benzene exposure depend on the amount, route, and length of time of exposure, as well as age and preexisting medical conditions of the product user,” the FDA explained.

“In small amounts over long periods of time, benzene can decrease the formation of blood cells. Long-term exposure to benzene through inhalation, oral intake, and skin absorption may result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.”

What products are recalled?

The FDA conducted independent testing of nearly 100 popular acne products to determine the levels of benzene of products currently on store shelves.

While over 90% of the products tested were safe, there were some products with benzoyl peroxide that translated to unsafe levels of benzene.

Here’s a look at the affected products:

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment Lot Number: MYX46W Expiration Date: April 2025

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser Lot Number: 23 09328 Expiration Date: September 2025

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% Lot Number: V3305A; V3304A Expiration Date: October 2025

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator Lot Number: V4204A Expiration Date: July 2025

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion Lot Number: 2430600 Expiration Date: March 2025

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream Lot Number: 49707430 Expiration Date: March 2026



Another product to look out for is Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel. The manufacturer issued its own voluntary recall of the product due to high benzene levels, independent of the FDA’s investigation.

At this time, this recall is directed to retailers, meaning these products should be removed from store shelves. However, the FDA doesn’t have any specific instructions for consumers discontinuing personal use.

It is important to note that the FDA encourages consumers to diligently check the expiration dates on all of their skincare products and dispose of any that have expired.