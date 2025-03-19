Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Popular acne products recalled due to high benzene levels

While over 90% of the products tested were safe, there were some products with benzoyl peroxide that translated to unsafe levels of benzene. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

While the majority of products have safe levels of the chemical, it’s important for consumers to know the risks

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the voluntary recall of several popular acne products due to high levels of benzene

The chemical is used in the production of products like dyes, detergents, and some plastics, and  it’s also emitted into the air by cigarette smoke. However, exposure to benzene comes with health risks. 

“The health consequences of benzene exposure depend on the amount, route, and length of time of exposure, as well as age and preexisting medical conditions of the product user,” the FDA explained

“In small amounts over long periods of time, benzene can decrease the formation of blood cells. Long-term exposure to benzene through inhalation, oral intake, and skin absorption may result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.” 

What products are recalled?

The FDA conducted independent testing of nearly 100 popular acne products to determine the levels of benzene of products currently on store shelves. 

While over 90% of the products tested were safe, there were some products with benzoyl peroxide that translated to unsafe levels of benzene.  

Here’s a look at the affected products: 

  • La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment

    • Lot Number: MYX46W    

    • Expiration Date: April 2025

  • Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser    

    • Lot Number: 23 09328    

    • Expiration Date: September 2025

  • Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5%    

    • Lot Number: V3305A; V3304A    

    • Expiration Date: October 2025

  • Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator    

    • Lot Number: V4204A

    • Expiration Date: July 2025

  • SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion    

    • Lot Number: 2430600

    • Expiration Date: March 2025

  • Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream    

    • Lot Number: 49707430

    • Expiration Date: March 2026

Another product to look out for is Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel. The manufacturer issued its own voluntary recall of the product due to high benzene levels, independent of the FDA’s investigation.  

At this time, this recall is directed to retailers, meaning these products should be removed from store shelves. However, the FDA doesn’t have any specific instructions for consumers discontinuing personal use. 

It is important to note that the FDA encourages consumers to diligently check the expiration dates on all of their skincare products and dispose of any that have expired. 

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.