Children’s bathrobes sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

Lolanta children’s bathrobes sold on Amazon are being recalled because they are in violation of federal flammability standards - Image via CPSC

Lolanta bathrobes violate federal flammability regulations

More than 5,000 Lolanta children’s bathrobes are being recalled because they are in violation of federal flammability standards. The bathrobes were sold exclusively on Amazon from November 2021 through November 2024 for about $29.

This recall involves 100% polyester hooded dinosaur children’s bathrobes. The flannel bathrobes are green and have attached belts and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years, and 8-10 years.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bathrobes, take them away from children, and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and emailing a photo of the destroyed garment to business@lolanta.com. 

Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Amazon and Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce by email at business@lolanta.com, or online at https://lolanta.com/recalls or https://lolanta.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

