The Bakery Group recalls brioche loaves and buns for undeclared allergens

Dallas bakery recalls brioche for undeclared milk, soy, and dye

The Bakery Group of Dallas, Texas, has issued a voluntary recall for certain brioche products, including 629 cases of Dense Brioche Pullman Loaves (product code 654203) and 104 cases of 4.5-inch Brioche Hamburger Buns (product code 54500). The affected items contain undeclared milk, soy, and Yellow FD&C #5 (tartrazine), which can pose risks to those allergic or sensitive to these ingredients.

This recall follows a routine inspection by Texas Health and Human Services that identified missing allergen statements on the product labels. The products were distributed between December 24, 2024, and March 12, 2025, to retail outlets such as Ben E. Keith in Fort Worth, Texas, and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda in Dallas, Texas. The company, working with the FDA, is removing the products from circulation and offering refunds or relabeling options for those impacted. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Dense Brioche Pullman Loaves (product code 654203)
  • 4.5-inch Brioche Hamburger Buns (product code 54500)
    The products come in brown boxes labeled with either Ben E. Keith or Rodeo Goat Casa Linda brand information.

Identifiers:

  • The product codes listed above are found on the outer packaging
  • Missing allergen statements on the label

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Distributed to Ben E. Keith in Fort Worth, Texas, and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda in Dallas, Texas
  • Sold between December 24, 2024, and March 12, 2025

What should buyers do?

Handling of the product:

  • Do not consume these products if you are allergic or sensitive to milk, soy, or FD&C Yellow #5
  • Return them to the place of purchase or contact The Bakery Group for relabeling or a refund

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Buyers can request a refund or updated labeling
  • Contact The Bakery Group at 1-800-555-1234 or email recall@thebakerygroup.com for more information
  • Customer support is available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST

Health and safety advice:

  • Individuals who experience symptoms such as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing after consuming these products should seek medical attention
  • No confirmed cases of adverse reactions have been reported to date

