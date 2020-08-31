Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020

Recalls in August 2020

Browse by year

2020

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Forest River recalls motorhomes with possible electrical issue

    The rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals may not function

    Forest River is recalling 1,104 model year 2017-2018 Charleston, model year 2017-2019 Legacy, model year 2017-2020 Berkshire, model year 2017 Coachmen Cross Country, and model year 2017-2020 Sportscoach motorhomes built on certain FCCC XB and XC chassis.

    The vehicles had previously received an inspection-only remedy for an earlier recall.

    The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

    Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest Rivers will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the old PDM with a new one free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin September 27, 2020.

    Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 745-8000. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-1203.

    Forest River is recalling 1,104 model year 2017-2018 Charleston, model year 2017-2019 Legacy, model year 2017-2020 Berkshire, model year 2017 Coachmen Cros...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      SG24 recalls SkinGuard24 Hand Sanitizer

      The products are labeled to contain methanol.

      SG24 of Bolingbroke, Ga., is recalling various SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizers.

      The products are labeled to contain methanol, which can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events.

      A list of the recalled products, packaged in PET or High-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic bottle or pen and as Individually packaged Towelettes with UPC’s 7935733144725, 79357314703, 7935733147103, 79357314709, may be found here.

      The recalled products were sold nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and return them to place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact SG24 LLC at (877) 470-8618 Ext. 20, Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM (EST) or by e-mail at recall@skinguard24.com or recall@sg24llc.com.

      SG24 of Bolingbroke, Ga., is recalling various SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizers. The products are labeled to contain methanol, which can result in ...

      Duralast brake master cylinders recalled

      Vehicles with the master cylinders may suffer braking malfunctions

      Motor Parts of America (MPA) is recalling Duralast NM4222 and NM55381 brake master cylinders.

      The parts were sold as aftermarket replacement parts for model year 2012-2017 Volkswagen Beetles, model year 2005-2018 Volkswagen Jettas and model year 2007-2010 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs.

      The crimping of the aluminum housing may be insufficient, allowing the master cylinder piston to pop out of the housing.

      If the piston pops out of the master cylinder housing, a complete loss of braking or unintended brake application can occur, increasing the risk of a crash. Owners may initially notice brake fluid leaking onto the vacuum booster, or a change in brake pedal travel and feel.

      What to do

      MPA will notify owners directing them to take the component to an AutoZone store to return the recalled master cylinder for a full refund. Exchanges for replacement master cylinders can occur after October 1, 2020.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

      Owners may contact MPA customer service at (833) 758-0239 or by email at recall@motorcarparts.com.

      Motor Parts of America (MPA) is recalling Duralast NM4222 and NM55381 brake master cylinders. The parts were sold as aftermarket replacement parts for m...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.