Recalls in August 2020

Forest River is recalling 1,104 model year 2017-2018 Charleston, model year 2017-2019 Legacy, model year 2017-2020 Berkshire, model year 2017 Coachmen Cross Country, and model year 2017-2020 Sportscoach motorhomes built on certain FCCC XB and XC chassis.

The vehicles had previously received an inspection-only remedy for an earlier recall.

The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Forest Rivers will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the old PDM with a new one free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin September 27, 2020.

Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 745-8000. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-1203.