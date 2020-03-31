Write a review
Recalls in March 2020

    Forest River recalls Coachmen Orion, Lone Star Handicap and Dynamax Rev vehicles

    The shifter cable may disconnect from the transmission

    Forest River is recalling 59 model year 2016 Coachmen Orion, model year 2019-2020 Lone Star Handicap Vans, and model year 2016-2018 Dynamax Rev vehicles.

    The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear.

    The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners, and Fiat Chrysler USA dealers will replace the transmission shift cable free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2020.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (800) 348-7440 or Chrysler (FCA) Ram Trucks at (866) 726-4636. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-1149.

    Plant Therapy recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils and Essential Oil Blends with Wintergreen

    The packaging does not meet federal standards

    Plant Therapy of Twin Falls, Idaho, is recalling about 34,000 packages of Plant Therapy Wintergreen, Organic Wintergreen, Muscle Aid Synergy Blend, Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, and Vein Aid Synergy Blend Oils.

    The products contains methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

    The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of Plant Therapy Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted), Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) sold prior to September 20, 2019.

    The label on the front of each bottle displays the Plant Therapy logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.

    The UPC codes are printed on back of the label.

    Product Name

    Size

    UPC Code

    Plant Therapy Wintergreen

    10 mL

    610256943879

    30 mL

    609224262821

    100 mL

    680912011082

    Plant Therapy Organic Wintergreen

    10 mL

    680912010061

    30 mL

    680912021562

    100 mL

    680912000543

    Plant Therapy Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)

    10 mL

    610256944296

    30 mL

    680912022699

    100 mL

    680912010764

    Plant Therapy Tingly Mint Synergy Blend

    10 mL

    680912022842

    30 mL

    680912022859

    100 mL

    609224263347

    Plant Therapy Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)

    10 mL

    680912022903

    30 mL

    680912022910

    100 mL

    680912010795

    The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at PlantTherapy.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, and Wish.com from June 2018, through June 2019, for between $8 and $40.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Plant Therapy for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

    Consumers may contact Plant Therapy at (800) 917-6577 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday by email at cs@planttherapy.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the email and in the body. Please provide your name, address, the product(s), the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap for and the date you purchased the product(s), or online at www.planttherapy.com/ and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.

      Forest River recalls Berkshire and Sportscoach motorhomes

      The brake caliper mounting bolts may not be tightened properly

      Forest River is recalling 51 model year 2019-2020 Berkshire and Sportscoach motorhomes with air disc brakes.

      The brake caliper mounting bolts may have been insufficiently tightened.

      Loose brake caliper mounting bolts can reduce brake effectiveness, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks (DTNA) dealers will inspect and repair the vehicles free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2020.

      Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 745-8000. Forest River's number for this recall is FL-845.

      Winter Gardens Quality Foods recalls vodka sauce

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Winter Gardens Quality Foods is recalling Whole Foods Market Vodka Sauce.

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, located in refrigerated aisles in a 16-oz plastic tub has lot code 20057 and UPC code 853594006084.

      It was sold on or after March 2, 2020, at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may call Tiffany Roney at (717) 624-6032.

      Triumph recalls Trophy SE A1 and Trophy SE A1 Launch motorcycles

      The motorcycle may suffer a sudden loss of lighting or an engine stall

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 1,585 model year 2013-2017 Trophy SE A1 and model year 2013 Trophy SE A1 Launch motorcycles.

      The ignition switch wiring may be damaged due to the improper routing of the front brake hose, possibly resulting in inoperable headlights or taillights or an engine stall.

      A sudden loss of vehicle lighting or an engine stall increases the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and reroute the brake hose -- as necessary -- free of charge. T

      he recall is expected to begin April 2, 2020.

      Owners may contact Triumph customer service at (678) 854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is SRAN574.

      Thor Motor Coach recalls Tellaro & Sequence motorhomes

      The shifter cable may disconnect from the transmission

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 227 model year 2020-2021 Tellaro 20AT & 20LT, and model year 2020 Sequence 20A, 20K, & 20L motorhomes.

      The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver, and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear.

      The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission shift cable free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 16, 2020.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000185.

      Tiffany Food recalls Huangfushanzen Dried Mushrooms

      The product may contain sulfites not declared on the label

      Tiffany Food Corp. of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花菇) Dried Mushrooms.

      The product nay contain sulfites not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, imported from China, is packaged in 170-g/6-oz clear, green, gold, and red plastic bags with UPC 6 943153 804047. No other coding is present on the bag. Additional information on product preparation can be found on the bag in Chinese.

      It was sold at grocery stores and food markets in Florida, Ohio, California, and Massachusetts.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (347) 627-8588 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST).

      Lamborghini recalls Aventador SVJ Coupes and Roadsters

      The doors may not open from the inside

      Lamborghini is recalling 26 model year 2020 Aventador SVJ Coupes and Aventador SVJ Roadsters.

      The interior door handle mechanism may fail, resulting in the door being unable to be opened by using the inside door handle.

      If a door cannot be opened with the interior handle in the case of an emergency, the risk of injury for the driver or passenger could increase.

      What to do

      Lamborghini will notify owners, and dealers will replace the interior door handle free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020.

      Owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at (866) 681-6276. Lamborghini's number for this recall is L73X-R.02.20.

      Grizzly Industrial recalls children’s tool kits

      The tool belt, hammer and suspenders contain excessive levels of lead

      Grizzly Industrial of Bellingham, Wash., is recalling about 20,745 children’s tool kits in the U.S. and Canada.

      The tool belt, hammer and suspenders (model H3044) contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead content standard. In addition, the toy goggles and hardhats do not meet toy safety requirements.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recalled children’s tool kits have two different model numbers: H3044 and H5855.

      Model H3044 is a 12-piece tool kit that contains a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, bottle of chalk and suspenders.

      Model H5855 is an 11-piece tool kit that contains goggles, tape measure, wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench.

      Model numbers are printed on the front upper right hand corner of the packaging. “Grizzly Industrial” is printed on multiple items of the tool kits.

      The tool kits, manufactured in China, were sold at Grizzly Industrial’s showrooms nationwide and online at www.grizzly.com and www.Amazon.com from September 2002, through November 2019, for about $20.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled children’s tool kits and keep them away from children. Consumers should contact Grizzly Industrial for instructions on returning the recalled tool kits to receive a full refund including return shipping. Grizzly is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Grizzly Industrial toll-free at (888) 615-7944 anytime, by email at recalls@grizzly.com or online at www.grizzly.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

      Chicago Indoor Garden recalls Red Clover Sprouts and products containing clover sprouts

      The products are contaminated with E. coli 0103

      Chicago Indoor Garden is recalling all products containing Red Clover sprouts.

      The products are contaminated with E. coli 0103.

      The following products, distributed to Whole Foods throughout the Midwest, Coosemans Chicago Inc., Battaglia Distributing, and Living Waters Farms, are being recalled:

      - Red Clover 4oz. clamshell

      - Red Clover 2lb. boxes

      - Sprout Salad 6oz. clamshell

      - Mixed Greens 4oz. clamshell

      - Spring Salad 6oz. clamshell

      The recalled products have “Best By” dates from December 1, 2019, through March 12, 2020.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may call (773) 772-5858 Monday through Friday, from 7am-3:30pm (CT).

      Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) recalls Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars

      The product contains milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) of Stratham, N.H., is recalling one lot of its Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars.

      The product contains milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      There are no reports of any illness, allergic reactions or allergen-related complaints to date.

      The recalled product, labeled with Lot Code L5539, a Best Before date of 11-30-2020, and UPC of 3746601645, was distributed to wholesale and online retailers nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and are allergic to milk and soy should not consume it, but contact Lindt USA directly for a voucher for replacement product.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (877) 695-4638 from 8 AM to 8 PM (EST) or by email at LindtUS-ContactUs@lindt.com.

      Hawthorne Hydroponics recalls Grower’s Edge vaporizers

      The vaporizers can overheat and possibly cause a fire

      Hawthorne Hydroponics of Vancouver, Wash., is recalling about 60,000 Grower’s Edge vaporizers sold in the U.S, and Canada.

      The vaporizers can overheat, and the vaporized materials can pose a burn risk if spilled or cause a fire if they fall onto a combustible surface.

      The Deluxe model vaporizer also poses an electrical shock hazard if a consumer touches a small copper piece at the base of the vaporizer while in use.

      The firm has received 11 reports of overheating or fire -- nine or the Deluxe and 2 for the commercial model. Hawthorne has received one report of property damage as a result of vaporizer use, apart from damage to the vaporizer itself. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Deluxe and Commercial models of the Grower’s Edge Vaporizer sold by Hawthorne Hydroponics for use in hydroponic growing.

      The Deluxe vaporizer has a yellow, aluminum body and adjustable vaporizing cup, and the Commercial model has a stainless steel plate and adjustable vaporizing cup.

      The following model numbers, which are visible on the packaging, are included in the recall:

      Model

      Model Number

      UPC

      Deluxe Vaporizer

      704050

      870883005795

      Commercial Vaporizer

      740650

      870883000608

      The vaporizers, manufactured in Israel and China, were sold at Hawthorne Hydroponics dealers nationwide, including hydroponic and indoor specialty gardening stores, and online from August 2011, through January 2020, for between $115 and $140.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vaporizers and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund in the form of store credit.

      Consumers may contact Hawthorne Hydroponics toll-free at (855) 913-1678 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.growers-edge.net/ and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page or https://www.growers-edge.net/page/recall-notices.

      Triple E recalls model year 2020 Wonder travel trailers

      Unprotected ceiling pot light wires may cause a fire

      Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling ten 2020 Wonder W24RTB, W24MB, and W24FTB travel trailers.

      The 12V ceiling pot light wires are not protected with a grommet where they pass through the aluminum tubing, allowing them to chafe and arc.

      Arcing wires can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Triple E has notified owners, and dealers will cover the ceiling pot light wiring in a split tubing or install a grommet to protect the wire from the metal edges of the tubing free of charge.

      The recall began March 13, 2020.

      Owners may contact Triple E customer service at (877) 992-9906. Triple E's number for this recall is CA#9643-1.

      BMW recalls motorcycles with brake light issue

      The brake light may flash instead of remaining steady

      BMW of North America is recalling 4,026 model year 2020 F900R, F900XR, S1000RR, F750GS, F850GS, F850GS Adventure, R1250GS, R1250GS Adventure, R1250RS, R1250R, RnineT, RnineT Pure and RnineT Scrambler and 2019-2020 S1000R motorcycles.

      The brake light may flash instead of remaining steady during emergency braking.

      A flashing brake light can cause confusion to other drivers on the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      BMW will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the emergency stop signal function free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 4, 2020.

      Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

      Kidz Concepts recalls Lilly of New York children’s winter boots

      The boots’ sole contains excessive levels of lead

      Kidz Concepts of New York is recalling about 3,200 pair of Lilly of New York children’s winter boots.

      The boots’ sole contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Lilly of New York-branded children’s winter boots.

      They were sold in children’s sizes 5 through 10 in the following colors and style numbers: Aqua (53325), black with glitter (53323), black with green (53317), and purple with black (53324).

      The lined boots have a Velcro closure and rubber soles. Lilly and the style number appear on the inside of the shoe’s tongue.

      The boots, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at

      Zulily.com from November 2019, through January 2020, for between $35 and $40.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled winter boots away from children and contact Lilly of New York for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value. Zulily is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Lilly of New York toll-free at (888) 359-1322 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday by email at LNY.recall@gmail.com or online at www.zulily.com and click on "Contact Us" at the bottom of the page and then on "Product Recall" for more information.

      Land Rover recalls model year 2017-2018 Discovery vehicles

      The trailer lights may not function

      Land Rover is recalling 1,553 model year 2017-2018 Discovery vehicles with low line headlight assemblies.

      When towing a trailer with the trailer lights connected to the trailer socket and the vehicle's Daytime Running Lights (DRL) are on, the trailer lights may not function.

      If the trailer lights are not working, following traffic won't be aware the vehicle is slowing down or stopping, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will update the Body Control Module software free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2020.

      Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at (800) 637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N428.

      Kids & Koalas baby walkers recalled

      The baby walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard.

      Utomen of China is recalling about 3,600 Kids & Koalas baby walkers.

      The baby walkers can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard.

      They also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck.

      Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the Kids & Koalas-branded baby walkers with eight wheels and a seat with adjustable height.

      They were sold in grey, black, green, pink, blue, and white, with the Kids & Koalas logo is printed on the front of the tray and on the back of the seat.

      Model number X002 can be found on an attached hang tag underneath the product and on the packaging.

      The walkers, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2017, through July 2018, for between $89 and $123.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby walkers, dismantle them, and throw them away.

      Amazon will contact all customers directly who purchased the walkers on Amazon.com with further information related to refunds.

      Al-Shamas Food Products recalls spring rolls and samosas

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Al-Shamas Food Products is recalling its own brand of spring rolls and samosas.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reported adverse reactions to date.

      The following products, sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, possibly Quebec, Saskatchewan and nationally, are being recalled:

      BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsChicken Samosa360 g
      (12 pieces)      		6 28250 35045 6All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsChicken Samosa650 g
      (20 pieces)      		6 28250 35008 1All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsChicken Samosa1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35014 2All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsChicken Spring Roll360 g
      (12 pieces)      		6 28250 35048 7All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsChicken Spring Roll650 g
      (20 pieces)      		6 28250 35011 1All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsChicken Spring Roll1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35017 3All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsBeef Samosa360 g
      (12 pieces)      		6 28250 35044 9All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsBeef Samosa650 g
      (20 pieces)      		6 28250 35027 2All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsBeef Samosa1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35029 6All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsBeef Spring Roll360 g
      (12 pieces)      		6 28250 35047 0All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsBeef Spring Roll650 g
      (20 pieces)      		6 28250 35028 9All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsBeef Spring Roll1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35030 2All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsMutton Samosa1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35013 5All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsMutton Spring Roll1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35016 6All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsTandoori Chicken Samosa1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35050 0All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsTikka Chicken Samosa1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35014 2All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsVegetable Samosa360 g
      (12 pieces)      		6 28250 35046 3All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsVegetable Samosa650 g
      (20 pieces)      		6 28250 35009 8All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsVegetable Samosa1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35015 9All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsVegetable Spring Roll360 g
      (12 pieces)      		6 28250 35049 4All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsVegetable Spring Roll650 g
      (20 pieces)      		6 28250 35012 8All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021
      Al-Shamas Food ProductsVegetable Spring Roll1.2 kg
      (40 pieces)      		6 28250 35018 0All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and have an allergy to milk should not consume them, but discard or return them to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (905) 672-1204

      Crate and Barrel recalls glass pitchers

      The handle on the pitcher can break, posing a laceration hazard

      Crate and Barrel of Northbrook, Ill., is recalling about 2,571 Miles Glass Pitchers with a wood lid sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The handle on the pitcher can break, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received five reports of the handle breaking off the glass pitcher while in use. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled 84-oz. glass Miles Pitcher has a wooden lid and measures about 9” H x 5” D.

      The product has a label on the bottom that reads in part: SKU #444-560, Miles Pitcher Wood Lid, and Made in China.

      The pitchers were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2019, through February 2020, for about $35.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the recalled pitchers immediately and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund and disposal instructions.

      Consumers may contact Crate and Barrel at (800) 451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. (CT) Saturday through Sunday, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

