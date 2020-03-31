Recalls in March 2020

Plant Therapy of Twin Falls, Idaho, is recalling about 34,000 packages of Plant Therapy Wintergreen, Organic Wintergreen, Muscle Aid Synergy Blend, Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, and Vein Aid Synergy Blend Oils.
The products contains methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).
The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
No incidents or injuries are reported.
This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of Plant Therapy Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted), Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) sold prior to September 20, 2019.
The label on the front of each bottle displays the Plant Therapy logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.
The UPC codes are printed on back of the label.
Product Name
Size
UPC Code
Plant Therapy Wintergreen
10 mL
610256943879
30 mL
609224262821
100 mL
680912011082
Plant Therapy Organic Wintergreen
10 mL
680912010061
30 mL
680912021562
100 mL
680912000543
Plant Therapy Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)
10 mL
610256944296
30 mL
680912022699
100 mL
680912010764
Plant Therapy Tingly Mint Synergy Blend
10 mL
680912022842
30 mL
680912022859
100 mL
609224263347
Plant Therapy Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)
10 mL
680912022903
30 mL
680912022910
100 mL
680912010795
The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at PlantTherapy.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, and Wish.com from June 2018, through June 2019, for between $8 and $40.
What to do
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Plant Therapy for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.
Consumers may contact Plant Therapy at (800) 917-6577 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday by email at cs@planttherapy.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the email and in the body. Please provide your name, address, the product(s), the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap for and the date you purchased the product(s), or online at www.planttherapy.com/ and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.
