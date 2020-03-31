Recalls in March 2020

Plant Therapy of Twin Falls, Idaho, is recalling about 34,000 packages of Plant Therapy Wintergreen, Organic Wintergreen, Muscle Aid Synergy Blend, Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, and Vein Aid Synergy Blend Oils.

The products contains methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of Plant Therapy Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted), Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) sold prior to September 20, 2019.

The label on the front of each bottle displays the Plant Therapy logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.

The UPC codes are printed on back of the label.

Product Name Size UPC Code Plant Therapy Wintergreen 10 mL 610256943879 30 mL 609224262821 100 mL 680912011082 Plant Therapy Organic Wintergreen 10 mL 680912010061 30 mL 680912021562 100 mL 680912000543 Plant Therapy Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) 10 mL 610256944296 30 mL 680912022699 100 mL 680912010764 Plant Therapy Tingly Mint Synergy Blend 10 mL 680912022842 30 mL 680912022859 100 mL 609224263347 Plant Therapy Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) 10 mL 680912022903 30 mL 680912022910 100 mL 680912010795

The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at PlantTherapy.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, and Wish.com from June 2018, through June 2019, for between $8 and $40.

What to do

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Plant Therapy for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Consumers may contact Plant Therapy at (800) 917-6577 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday by email at cs@planttherapy.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the email and in the body. Please provide your name, address, the product(s), the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap for and the date you purchased the product(s), or online at www.planttherapy.com/ and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.