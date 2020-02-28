Write a review
Recalls in February 2020

      Hubbard Feeds recalls Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG

      The products contain residue of an unapproved herbicide

      Hubbard Feeds is recalling Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG.

      The products contain residue of an unapproved herbicide (Haloxyfop).

      Products with the following batch and lot numbers printed on the package are being recalled:

      Product Name

      Batch

      /Lot #

      Item #

      Packaging

      Organic Ground

      Flaxseed ORG

      4P17

      2M-3007

      19-EC

      		5301250-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic

      Chick Starters ORG

      B016

      07028

      		5326640-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Layer 16%

      w/Omega Pellet ORG

      B016

      22457

      		5326940-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Layer 16%

      w/Omega Pellet ORG

      B016

      13940

      		5326940-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Layer 16%

      w/Omega Pellet ORG

      B016

      08323

      		5326940-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic Layer

      20% w/Omega Meal ORG

      B016

      11110

      		5327040-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic Layer

      20% w/Omega Meal ORG

      B016

      19799

      		5327040-lb. bags

      Easy Feed No Corn

      No Soy Layer 16% ORG

      B016

      15037

      		5327240-lb. bags

      Easy Feed No Corn No

      Soy Layer 16% ORG

      B016

      10645

      		5327240-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic No

      Soy Layer 16% w/Omega ORG

      B016

      06381

      		5327340-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic Milk

      Goat Feed ORG

      B016

      08324

      		5328140-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic Pig

      Grower/Finisher ORG

      B016

      11909

      		5328440-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic Turkey

      & Gamebird Start-N-Grow

      ORG

      B016

      13942

      		5328640-lb. bags

      Easy Feed Organic Layer

      16% Meal w/ Omega ORG

      B016

      17440

      		5626740-lb. bags

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should:

      • Immediately examine their inventory and quarantine any products subject to the recall
      • Discontinue use of the recalled products and remove them from their animals’ feeds.
      • Return the recalled products to the place of purchase for replacement or refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Hubbard Feeds at (800) 333-7929 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (MST).

      Kia recalls model year 2013-2014 Optimas

      The low pressure fuel hose may crack and leak

      Kia Motors America is recalling 141,774 model year 2013-2014 Optimas equipped with 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) or 2.0L GDI Turbo engines.

      The low pressure fuel hose may deteriorate and crack over time due to heat generated within the engine compartment.

      If the fuel hose cracks, a leak can occur, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      The remedy for this recall is still under development.

      The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2020.

      Owners may contact Kia customer service at (800) 333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC187.

      Sierra Soups recalls Pasta e Fagioli soup

      The product contains gluten, which is not declared on the label

      Sierra Soups of Fresno, Calif., is recalling 13 ounce packages of Pasta e Fagioli soup.

      The product contains gluten, which is not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled "Pasta e Fagioli" were distributed in Nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

      The recalled product, which comes in a clear plastic package bearing the product name as well as the statement “Gluten-Free (without Pasta,)was sold in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (559) 387-0552 Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm or by email at info@sierrafoodsco.com.

      Safavieh recalls chests of drawers

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall

      Safavieh INTLof Port Washington, N.Y., is recalling about 760 Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests.

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall includes Safavieh, Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests with light gray drawers and light gray linen finish (Model Number CHS6410B), champagne drawers and mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403A), and steel teal drawers with mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403C).

      Each chest is about 32 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 29 inches tall.

      The chests, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold online at www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com and www.gilt.com and other online retailers from November 2017, to November 2019, for between $240 and $360.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Safavieh will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Safavieh toll-free at (866) 422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at cs@Safavieh.com or online at www.Safavieh.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page.

      Med Man expands recall of libido enhancer

      The products contain sildenafil, a prescription drug not declared on the label

      Med Man Distribution is expanding its earlier recall of Up2 dietary supplement to include all lots of Bow and Arrow libido enhancer for men.

      The products contain sildenafi, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction, making them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

      The company has not received any reports of adverse events to date.

      The following products, which were distributed in the U.S. to Regal Labs and their nationwide retailers, are being recalled:

      Product Description

       Lot

       UPC

      UP2, ten count units 030419 85606300322
      UP2, four count units 030419 856063006315
      UP2, single count units  030419 856063006308
      Bow and Arrow, ten count units 0217 5706300632
      Bow and Arrow, four count units 0217 5706300631

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using and return them to the retailer for refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Med Man at (705) 297-5321 Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5pm (ET) or by email at dirtyderek669@gmail.com.

      Moonstruck Chocolate recalls Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Moonstruck Chocolate of Portland, Ore., is recalling 1,500 Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product is sold in a 3.1 oz. kraft box, SKU number 312806 and UPC code 7 11175 12328 8., and a gold caddy, SKU number of 312806 and UPC code 10711175128068.

      The affected best by dates are between 8/11/2020 and 10/10/2020, and the affected lot numbers are 1101242, 1101731, 1101734, 1102664, 1102708, 1102754 and 1102914.

      It was sold between November 9, 2019, and February 19, 2020, at retail stores retail stores nationwide and through online orders and direct delivery

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should destroy or return it for replacement or refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Moonstruck Chocolate at (800) 557-6666 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST).

      Taro Pharmaceuticals USA recalls Phenytoin Oral Suspension

      The may not re-suspend when shaken, resulting in under or overdosing

      Taro Pharmaceuticals USA is recalling two lots of Phenytoin Oral Suspension, used for treatment of grand mal and temporal lobe seizures.

      Product from these two may not re-suspend when shaken, as instructed for administration, resulting in under or overdosing.

      The firm has not received any adverse event reports.

      The following lots of the product, packaged in amber plastic bottles with an inner seal and a white child proof closure, with each bottle containing 237 mL, is being recalled:

      Lot #:

       Expiration Date:

      327874 December 2020
      327876 December 2020

      Each bottle is labeled to indicate the name of the product, Phenytoin Oral Suspension USP, 125 mg/5 mL and the NDC #51672-4069-1

      The recalled product was distributed to retail pharmacies for prescription dispensing to patients who were prescribed Phenytoin Oral Suspension.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may contact Taro at (866) 705-1553 Monday through Friday between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm (CT), or by e-mail at TaroPVUS@taro.com.

      Saratoga Potato Chips recalls Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Saratoga Potato Chips of Fort Wayne, Ind., is recalling 140 cases of Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product (UPC 0111100320101), which comes in a 17-oz bag marked with the lot code "BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5" time stamped 18:50 to 20:55, was sold at Kroger stores in Michigan, and Mariano’s stores and Roundy’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled product may dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Saratoga Potato Chips at (905) 669-6072, ext. 227, Monday --Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm (EST).

      CJ Foods recalls Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      CJ Foods of La Palma, Calif., is recalling Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls.

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reports of illness or injury to date.

      The following item, sold by retail stores across the U.S., and online, is being recalled:

      • ANNIE CHUN’S JAPANESE-STYLE TERIYAKI NOODLE BOWL, 7.8 OZ, UPC CODE 7-65667-10387-6, LOT NUMBER 12/25/2020 in opaque white plastic bowl with paper sleeves

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it and contact the company or the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call (800) 459-3445 Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm (CT).

      Forest River recalls various trailers with spare tire carrier issue

      The spare tire carrier u-bolts may fail

      Forest River is recalling 4,464 model year 2019-2020 Surveyor, NO BO, Cherokee, R. POD, Clipper, Viking, Independence, Puma and East to West trailers.

      The spare tire carrier U-bolts may fail allowing the carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle.

      If the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle while it is in motion, it can become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace U-bolts free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020.

      Owners may contact Surveyor, NO BO, R. and POD customer service at (574) 642-3119; Independence, Viking and Clipper customer service at (269) 467-4600; Puma customer service at (574) 642-0606: East and West customer service at (574) 264-6664 or Cherokee customer service at (877) 426-5337. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-1133.

      Sawmill Bay Shellfish brand Pacific Aquacultured Oysters recalled

      The product is contaminated with norovirus

      Sawmill Bay Shellfish Company is recalling Sawmill Bay Shellfish brand Pacific Aquacultured Oysters.

      The product is contaminated with norovirus.

      Illnesses associated with the consumption of this product have been reported.

      The following product, sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, are being recalled:

      BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
      Sawmill Bay ShellfishPacific Aquacultured OystersBy the dozenNoneLots: 453 and 454
      NonePacific Aquacultured OystersVariable countNone

      None –

      All units

      sold from 

      February

      12 to 19, 2020, 

      inclusive

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call the company at (877) 512 2724.

      Daimler Vans USA recalls Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles

      A possible exhaust leak may cause a fire

      Daimler Vans USA (DVUSA) is recalling 4,424 model year 2019 Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles.

      The connecting screws on the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) pipe may not have been tightened correctly.

      If the connecting screws are not properly tightened, hot exhaust gases may leak from the EGR pipe, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will renew the screw connection and the flange seals on the exhaust gas recirculation pipe free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin March 27, 2020.

      Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at (877) 762-8267. DVUSA's number for this recall is VS3AGROHR.

      Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate bars recalled

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Gourmet International and Butlers Chocolates are recalling Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate Tablet Bars.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      Approximately 1900 bars, which come in a cream colored wrapper, bearing the description “IRISH WHISKEY – DARK CHOCOLATE WITH IRISH WHISKEY,” have the lot code 101048778, UPC 8-44984-17619-7 and expiration date 08/16/2020.

      They were sold in specialty food stores in California, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have a milk allergy or are sensitive to milk products should not consume it, but return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact either Gourmet International at (800) 875-5557 ext 729 or 757, 8:30-5:30 (EST), or by email at Gayle.Beld@Gourmetint.com or Skye.Parent@Gourmetint.com. Consumers may also contact Butlers Chocolates at +353 (1) 671-0599, 9:00-530 GMT ( EST + 5 HRS), or by email at katie.byrne@butlers.ie.

      Browning recalls pistol holsters

      The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm

      Browning Arms Company of Morgan, Utah, is recalling about 1,265 Browning leather pistol holsters.

      The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it.

      When this occurs, if the trigger is accidentally pulled, the firearm could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.

      The company has received one report where the holster design changed the position of the safety switch on the firearm. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Browning Leather Pistol Holsters, Multi-Angle Thumb Break, which is a leather pistol holster designed to carry Browning 1911-380 and 1911-22 pistols.

      The holsters are brown with yellow stitching with the Browning buck mark logo branded on the front of the holster.

      The holsters can be identified by Item No. 12904011 and UPC Code 023614843702, which are printed on the back of the product packaging.

      The holsters, manufactured in China, were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Browning from September 2017, through December 2019, for about $80.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Browning for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Browning at (800) 945-5372 from 8 am. to 4:30 pm. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at Counterrevolutionary, online at www.browning.com and click on “News/Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

      Save A Lot recalls Snackers

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Save A Lot is recalling 131 cases of Coburn Farms Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice- Infused Dried Cranberries & Roasted Sea Salted Cashews Snackers.

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, with a use-by date of April 24, 2020, and product UPC code of 51933-36243 (printed on the bottom of the selling unit cardboard sleeve), was sold by Save A Lot retail stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. 

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should confirm they have a selling unit with an incorrect cardboard sleeve label and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Sarah Griffin, at (314) 264-7868, or by email at Sarah.Griffin@savealot.com

      McCormick recalls Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      McCormick & Company is recalling 1-oz pouches of Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix.

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The following item, shipped to California and sold by Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, Lucky and FoodMaxx retailers, is being recalled:

      • Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz., UPC: 717544135500, Date Codes: BEST BY DEC 08 2021 H or DEC 09 2021 H

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product need not return it to the store where purchased, but should discard it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 632-5847, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (ET).

      Forest River recalls model year 2020 Cedar Creek trailers

      The window valance may catch fire from the residential stove

      Forest River is recalling 184 model year 2020 Cedar Creek trailers.

      The residential stove may have been installed too close to the window valance, potentially resulting in a fire, posing an injury risk..

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fabric valance with a non-combustible valance and reposition the stove to prevent the start of a fire free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin March 21, 2020.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (260) 593-4000. Forest River's number for this recall is 20-1136.

