Recalls in February 2020

Hubbard Feeds is recalling Easy Feed products and Organic Ground Flaxseed ORG.
The products contain residue of an unapproved herbicide (Haloxyfop).
Products with the following batch and lot numbers printed on the package are being recalled:
Product Name
Batch
/Lot #
Item #
Packaging
Organic Ground
Flaxseed ORG
4P17
2M-3007
19-EC
|53012
|50-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic
Chick Starters ORG
B016
07028
|53266
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Layer 16%
w/Omega Pellet ORG
B016
22457
|53269
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Layer 16%
w/Omega Pellet ORG
B016
13940
|53269
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Layer 16%
w/Omega Pellet ORG
B016
08323
|53269
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic Layer
20% w/Omega Meal ORG
B016
11110
|53270
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic Layer
20% w/Omega Meal ORG
B016
19799
|53270
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed No Corn
No Soy Layer 16% ORG
B016
15037
|53272
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed No Corn No
Soy Layer 16% ORG
B016
10645
|53272
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic No
Soy Layer 16% w/Omega ORG
B016
06381
|53273
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic Milk
Goat Feed ORG
B016
08324
|53281
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic Pig
Grower/Finisher ORG
B016
11909
|53284
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic Turkey
& Gamebird Start-N-Grow
ORG
B016
13942
|53286
|40-lb. bags
Easy Feed Organic Layer
16% Meal w/ Omega ORG
B016
17440
|56267
|40-lb. bags
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled products should:
- Immediately examine their inventory and quarantine any products subject to the recall
- Discontinue use of the recalled products and remove them from their animals’ feeds.
- Return the recalled products to the place of purchase for replacement or refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Hubbard Feeds at (800) 333-7929 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (MST).