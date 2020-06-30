Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020

Recalls in June 2020

Browse by year

2020

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Forest River recalls model year 2020 Surveyor recreational trailers

    The furnace may not be properly secured inside the cabinet

    Forest River is recalling 169 model year 2020 Surveyor recreational trailers equipped with a specific 30K BTU furnace.

    The furnace may not have been properly secured inside the furnace cabinet, allowing it to move freely inside the cabinet.

    If the furnace moves within the cabinet, it may detach from the exhaust vent, possibly causing a build up of carbon monoxide inside the vehicle, increasing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will secure the furnace and verify the exhaust vent connections free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin July 29th, 2020.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 642-3119 Option 2. Forest River's number for this recall is 47-1175.

    Forest River is recalling 169 model year 2020 Surveyor recreational trailers equipped with a specific 30K BTU furnace. The furnace may not have been pro...

    UVT recalls Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

    The product may contain methanol (wood alcohol)

    UVT, Inc., is recalling 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

    The product may contain methanol (wood alcohol).

    Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

    There are no reports of adverse events to date.

    The recalled product is used as a hand sanitizer and is packaged in 1-liter plastic bottles with lot number 0530 and an expiration date of 04/2022. It was sold nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using and return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact UVT at (951) 427-3108 Monday-- Friday from 9:00 am -- 3:00 pm (PT), or by e-mail at customerservice@uvt.world.

    UVT, Inc., is recalling 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer. The product may contain methanol (wood alcohol). Substantial methanol expo...

    Lippert recalls frameless windows for recreational vehicles

    The glass panels may detach

    Lippert Components (LCI) is recalling 15,758 3000 Series Frameless windows sold for installation into recreational vehicles.

    The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless crank out vent windows may fail which could then allow the glass to detach and fall out.

    If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

    What to do

    LCI will notify the affected RV manufacturers whose dealers will inspect the frameless windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    LCI did not provide a manufacturer notification schedule.

    Owners may contact LCI customer service at (574) 537-8900 or by email at customerservice@lci1.com. LCI's number for this recall is 228-01-2020.

    Lippert Components (LCI) is recalling 15,758 3000 Series Frameless windows sold for installation into recreational vehicles.The adhesive bond between t...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Forest River recalls RVs built on a Sprinter chassis

      The operator's manual contains incorrect automatic parking information

      Forest River is recalling 392 model year 2020-2021 Coachmen Galleria & PRISM, Forest River Forester, Battisti & Sunseeker, and Dynamax Isata recreational vehicles built on a Sprinter chassis with automatic transmission.

      The operator's manual does not correctly specify certain conditions under which the automatic parking function ("Auto-P") operates.

      If the driver relies on the Auto-P function as described in the operator's manual, vehicle rollaway or movement may occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz dealers will provide the correct description of the Auto-P function for the operator's manual, free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not provided a notification schedule for this recall.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (800) 348-7440 or Sprinter service at (877) 762-8267. The booklet with correct information is also available online through Mercedes-Benz, free of charge.

      Forest River is recalling 392 model year 2020-2021 Coachmen Galleria & PRISM, Forest River Forester, Battisti & Sunseeker, and Dynamax Isata recreational v...

      The Furniture Connexion recalls Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches

      The bench can tip over while in use, posing fall and injury hazards

      The Furniture Connexion of Portland, Ore, is recalling about 5,400 Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches.

      The bench can tip over while in use, posing fall and injury hazards.

      The company has received 12 reports of tipping or instability, including two injuries.

      This recall involves Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches with model number LE6 printed on the carton.

      This bench has a solid wood top and two metal legs, and is 60 inches wide, 14 inches deep and 18 inches high. The wooden top is a natural finish and the leg color is gunmetal.

      Description

      Model Number

      Size

      Modavari Forrest Live Edge Bench

      LE6

      60.0” (W) x 14.0” (D) x 18.0” (H)

      The benches, manufactured in India, were sold at Fred Meyer & Smith’s Marketplace Stores nationwide from December 2017, through March 2020, for about $300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Furniture Connexion Inc for a free a repair kit. The Furniture Connexion Inc is contacting all purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact The Furniture Connexion collect at (971) 420-8258 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT), by email to compliance@porterdesignsusa.com, or online at www.porterdesignsusa.com/productsafety and click on “Recall-Forrest Live Edge Bench” for more information.

      The Furniture Connexion of Portland, Ore, is recalling about 5,400 Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches. The bench can tip over while in use, posing fall ...

      Modus Furniture recalls dressers

      The dressers are unstable if the mirror is not installed

      Modus Furniture of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling about 1,300 Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers.

      The dressers are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the Brighton nine-drawer dressers, Bow-front dressers, Travis nine-drawer dressers, Travis nine-drawer double dressers, Bevelle dressers and Wooden nine-drawer dressers with tapered feet, manufactured from November 2017, through February 2019.

      The mahogany and cherry wood veneers dressers have satin nickel-finished pull knobs and handles. Each dresser is about 63 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 41 inches high, and weighs about 245 pounds.

      A label on the back of each recalled dresser displays the date of manufacture and “MADE IN INDONESIA.”

      The dressers were sold at Costco and other furniture stores nationwide and online from November 2017, through December 2019, for between approximately $700 and $1100.

      What to do

      Consumers should always keep children away from dresser until repair is completed. Contact Modus for a free compliant replacement tip-over restraint kit and to request a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit. Modus Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Modus Furniture toll-free at (88) -859-2129 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.modusfurniture.com and click on “ Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

      Modus Furniture of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling about 1,300 Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers. The dressers are unstable if the mirror is not i...

      KYMCO recalls model year 2018-2019 Like 150i scooters

      The ABS magnetic sensor ring may wear prematurely

      KYMCO USA is recalling 1,786 model year 2018-2019 Like 150i scooters.

      Excessive grease applied to the ABS sensor magnetic ring may cause it to deteriorate, resulting in ABS failure.

      Without ABS, controlling the scooter in an emergency stopping scenario may be affected, increasing risk of a crash.

      What to do

      KYMCO will notify owners, and dealers will clean the speed sensor sleeve and replace the magnetic ring in the speed sensor free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not provided a notification schedule for this recall.

      Owners may contact KYMCO customer service at (888) 235-3417. KYMCO's recall number for this recall is Like150-2020-Recall.

      KYMCO USA is recalling 1,786 model year 2018-2019 Like 150i scooters. Excessive grease applied to the ABS sensor magnetic ring may cause it to deteriora...

      Azar Nut Company recalls '7-Select Yogurt Pretzels'

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Azar Nut Company of El Paso, Texas, is recalling packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels."

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled 5-ounce packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels" were distributed nationwide in retail 7-Eleven stores.

      The product, which comes in a 5-oz. printed plastic pouch is marked with lot number YR20140, Best By May/19/2021 and JT20147, and Best By May/26/2021 on the bottom front left of the bag, was sold nationwide in retail 7-Eleven stores.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and are allergic to peanuts should not consume it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 351-8178.

      Azar Nut Company of El Paso, Texas, is recalling packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels."The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on th...

      Airstream recalls model year 2017-2018 Basecamp travel trailers

      The frameless entry door window glass panel may detach

      Airstream is recalling 732 model year 2017-2018 Basecamp travel trailers.

      The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal frame of the entry door window may fail, allowing the glass to separate while the trailer is moving.

      If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

      What to do

      Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows -- as necessary -- and installing updated adhesive strips to all windows free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020.

      Owners may contact Airstream customer service at (877) 596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.

      Airstream is recalling 732 model year 2017-2018 Basecamp travel trailers. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal frame of the entry door wind...

      Trident Seafoods recalls Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Supreme Style

      The product may contain egg white, an allergen not declared on the label

      Trident Seafoods is recalling Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Supreme Style.

      The product may contain egg white, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergenic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product is packed in vacuum-sealed plastic 40-oz. packages marked with lot codes M828803, M904202, M916303, and M935004, M016004.

      It was sold through Gordon Food Service distribution and Gordon Food Service Stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (866) 413-4749, or by by email at ConsumerAffairs@tridentseafoods.com.

      Trident Seafoods is recalling Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Supreme Style. The product may contain egg white, an allergen not declared on the label. N...

      Lochinvar recalls condensing residential boilers

      The boiler may emit carbon monoxide

      Lochinvar of Lebanon, Tenn., is recalling about 38,000 Lochinvar condensing residential boilers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The boiler’s flue grommet can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

      The firm has received seven reports of flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

      This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold after August 2016.

      The following model numbers are included in the recall:

      Recalled Model Numbers

      ACB

      KHB (Cont.)

      SCB

      WHL

      ACB110H-N

      KHB285L-8647

      SCB110H-N

      WHL156-8647

      ACB110H-P

      KHB285N

      SCB110H-P

      WHL200

      ACB110S-N

      KHB285N-001

      SCB110S-N

      WHL286

      ACB110S-P

      KHB285N-002

      SCB110S-P

      WHL286-8647

      ACB150H-N

      KHB285N-8018

      SCB150H-N

      ACB150H-P

      KHB285N-8647

      SCB150H-P

      WHN

      ACB150S-N

      KHB285N-8710

      SCB150S-N

      WHN056

      ACB150S-P

      KHB285N-M7

      SCB150S-P

      WHN056-8647

      ACB199H-N

      SCB199H-N

      WHN086

      ACB199H-P

      NKB

      SCB199H-P

      WHN086-8647

      ACB199S-N

      NKB050L

      SCB199S-N

      WHN111

      ACB199S-P

      NKB050L-8647

      SCB199S-P

      WHN111-8647

      APN

      NKB050N

      WHB

      WHN156

      APN285

      NKB050N-8647

      WHB055L

      WHN156-8647

      EPB

      NKB080L

      WHB055N

      WHN200

      EPB080N

      NKB080L-8647

      WHB055N-8647

      WHN200-0119-002

      EPB110N

      NKB080N

      WHB085L

      WHN200-8647

      EPB110N-CAN

      NKB080N-8647

      WHB085N

      WHN286

      EPB150N

      NKB110L

      WHB085N-8647

      WHN286-M7

      EPB199N

      NKB110L-8647

      WHB110L

      WHN286-001

      EPC

      NKB110N

      WHB110N

      WHN286-8647

      EPC110N

      NKB110N-8647

      WHB110N-8647

      EPC110N-CAN

      NKB150L

      WHB155L

      EPC150N

      NKB150L-8647

      WHB155N

      EPC199N

      NKB150N

      WHB155N-8018

      KHB

      NKB150N-8647

      WHB155N-8647

      KHB055L

      NKB199L

      WHB199L

      KHB055N

      NKB199L-8647

      WHB199N

      KHB055N-8647

      NKB199N

      WHB199N-8018

      KHB085L

      NKB199N-8647

      WHB199N-8647

      KHB085N

      WHB285L

      KHB085N-8647

      NKC

      WHB285L-8647

      KHB110L

      NKC110L

      WHB285N

      KHB110N

      NKC110L-8647

      WHB285N-0119-001

      KHB110N-8647

      NKC110N

      WHB285N-8647

      KHB155L

      NKC110N-8647

      WHB285N-M7

      KHB155N

      NKC150L

      WHB399L

      KHB155N-8647

      NKC150L-8647

      WHB399N

      KHB199L

      NKC150N

      WHB399N-0119-001

      KHB199N

      NKC150N-8647

      WHB399N-0119-002

      KHB199N-0030-001

      NKC199L

      WHB399N-0119-003

      KHB199N-8018

      NKC199L-8647

      WHB399N/199N-0119-001

      KHB199N-8647

      NKC199N

      WHB399N-8647

      KHB285L

      NKC199N-8647

      WHB399N-M7

      They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306.

      The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit.

      The boilers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors, from August 2016 June 2020, for between $8,000 and $25,000, including installation.

      What to do

      Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

      Consumers may contact Lochinvar toll-free at( 833) 232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday. Check for the recalled boilers’ serial number at www.waterheaterrecall.com.

      Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If they do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at (833) 232-9706.

      Lochinvar of Lebanon, Tenn., is recalling about 38,000 Lochinvar condensing residential boilers sold in the U.S. and Canada. The boiler’s flue grommet c...

      Forest River recalls model year 2021 FR3 RVs

      The leveling jacks may deploy unexpectedly

      Forest River is recalling 62 model year 2021 FR3 recreational vehicles built on a Ford chassis with a V8 engine.

      The wiring harness may have an incorrect wire connected to the parking brake, allowing the leveling jacks to deploy inadvertently while the vehicle is in motion.

      A deployment of the leveling jacks while the vehicle is in motion can cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will correct the wiring harness free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin July 29, 2020.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 206-7600. Forest River's number for this recall is 68-1178.

      Forest River is recalling 62 model year 2021 FR3 recreational vehicles built on a Ford chassis with a V8 engine. The wiring harness may have an incorrec...

      Model year 2020 Mazda CX-30s with all-wheel drive recalled

      Fuel may leak from the charcoal canister vent at the rear of the vehicle

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 12,097 model year 2020 CX-30s with all-wheel drive.

      The evaporative vent hose for the fuel tank may be disconnected, possibly allowing fuel to leak from the charcoal canister vent at the rear of the vehicle.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of a fire. Additionally, the engine may stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the evaporative vent hose in the fuel tank. If the hose is disconnected, it will be reconnected and the charcoal canister with some related parts will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, Option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 4520F.

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 12,097 model year 2020 CX-30s with all-wheel drive. The evaporative vent hose for the fuel tank may be disc...

      Edwards recalls mechanical heat detectors

      The heat detectors can fail to alert consumers to a fire

      Edwards Fire Safety of Bradenton, Fla., is recalling about 85,000 mechanical heat detectors.

      The heat detectors can fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves mechanical heat detectors used indoors to detect elevated temperatures as part of professionally installed fire detection systems for residential homes and businesses.

      In residential settings, this product is installed in kitchens, attics and garages for property protection. The recalled heat detectors do not detect smoke or make an audible sound, but rather act as sensors that trigger fire alarms or security panels when elevated heat is detected.

      The heat detectors can be mounted to walls or ceilings and are labeled with “135F” and “NOT A LIFE SAFETY DEVICE.”

      The following units are being recalled:

      Model #

      Description

      Seller

      281B-PL

      Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

      Edwards

      283B-PL

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

      Edwards

      104-13

      Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed temperature

      Interlogix

      104-15

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

      Interlogix

      1EYC2

      Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

      Edwards, Grainger P/N

      1EYC4

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

      Edwards, Grainger P/N

      281B-20pkg-OEM-UTCO1

      Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

      Honeywell Security

      281B-20pkg-OEM-UTC20

      Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

      Interlogix

      281B-OEM-UTC01

      Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

      Honeywell Security

      283B-20pkg-OEM-UTC01

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

      Honeywell Security

      73340U

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise

      Mirtone

      73342U

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

      Mirtone

      AI281B

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise

      Edwards

      AI283B

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

      Edwards

      281A

      Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise

      Edwards

      The heat detectors, manufactured in China, were sold at Edwards’ distributors, electrical wholesalers, contractors, and fire safety professionals nationwide from January 1979, through May 2018, for between $6 to $7 per unit.

      What to do

      Consumers who use the product in life-safety applications permitted by code (for example, in elevator shafts, or in lieu of smoke detectors, manual pull stations, or sprinklers in particular settings), or in residential attics or residential garages, should immediately contact a fire or security alarm professional for free replacement and installation of the heat detector.

      Consumers may contact Edwards Fire Safety at (800) 505-5088 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday -- Friday, or online at https://edwardsheatdetector.rsvpcomm.com.

      Edwards Fire Safety of Bradenton, Fla., is recalling about 85,000 mechanical heat detectors. The heat detectors can fail to activate in reaction to risi...

      H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare juice drinks

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      H-E-B is recalling gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported.

      The following products, sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores, are being recalled:

      ProductUPCCode Date*
      HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon41220051748/1/2020
      HCF Citrus Punch Gallon41220818639/30/2020 and 10/1/2020
      HCF Fruit Drink Gallon41220051728/1/2020 and 8/2/2020
      HCF Grape Drink Gallon41220051768/2/2020

      *The code date can be found on the back of the jug beneath the lid.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products may return them to the store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions or concerns may contact H-E-B customer service at (855) 432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CST).

      H-E-B is recalling gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink. The products may contain milk, an allerge...

      Highland Ridge recalls Ridge, Open Range, and Silverstar recreational trailers

      The frameless window glass panels may detach

      Highland Ridge RV is recalling 870 model year 2020 Ridge, Open Range and Silverstar recreational trailers.

      The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless crank out vent and egress windows may fail which would then allow the glass to detach and fall out.

      If the window glass detaches while the trailer is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Highland RV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the frameless windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows -- as necessary -- free of charge.

      This recall was expected to begin June 15, 2020.

      Owners may contact Highland RV customer service at (260) 768-7771. Highland RV's number for this recall is 9901508.

      Highland Ridge RV is recalling 870 model year 2020 Ridge, Open Range and Silverstar recreational trailers. The adhesive bond between the glass and the m...

      Mazda recalls model year 2020 CX-30 and Mazda3 vehicles

      The front brake caliper bolts may loosen and fall off

      Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling 24,037 model year 2020 CX-30 and Mazda3 vehicles.

      The front brake caliper mounting bolts may not have been tightened properly during assembly, possibly allowing the calipers to loosen.

      Loose brake calipers can reduce braking performance or interfere with wheel rotation, affecting vehicle handling. Either of these can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front brake caliper bolts, tightening them as necessary. If bolts are missing, the affected brake caliper will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, Option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 4420F.

      Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling 24,037 model year 2020 CX-30 and Mazda3 vehicles. The front brake caliper mounting bolts may not ha...

      Republic Wireless recalls relay charging cables

      The cable can overheat and partially melt

      Republic Wireless of Raleigh, N.C., is recalling about 15,000 charging cables for relay screenless communication devices.

      The cable can overheat and partially melt, posing a burn hazard.

      The firm has received two reports of incidents of the charging cable overheating. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled charging cables were sold individually and with some Relay Screenless Communication devices.

      They are three feet long with a USB Type-A male connector on one end and a charging head on the opposite end. The charging head has a 5 pin pattern (5 in-line “pogo” pins) that allows it to charge Republic’s Relay device.

      The charging head has a magnet that aids in mating the pins on the charging head with the contacts on the device.

      Affected charging cables do not have the Relay logo on the back of the portion of the charging head that connects to the Relay device. This recall applies only to cables sold with some Relay devices and cables sold separately from May 2018, through May 2019.

      After October 2018, Relay devices were manufactured and packaged with cables containing additional circuitry in the charging head to address the overheating risk.

      Relay devices packaged with recalled charging cables were sold at Relaygo.com, Target, and Amazon beginning in May 2018 for between $49 to $100.

      Individual recalled cables were sold on Relaygo.com for about $15.00 from May 2018 through May 2019.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging cables and contact Republic Wireless for a free replacement charging cable. Republic Wireless is contacting consumers of affected products who have active accounts to provide free replacement cables.

      Customers who purchased a Relay device but do not currently have an active account can contact Republic Wireless to determine if they have an affected product and to obtain a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Republic Wireless toll-free at (833) 832-0053, by email at support@relaygo.com, or online at www.relaygo.com/cableinfo.

      Republic Wireless of Raleigh, N.C., is recalling about 15,000 charging cables for relay screenless communication devices. The cable can overheat and par...

      Vermeer recalls wood chippers

      The wheel lug nuts may loosen

      Vermeer Manufacturing Company is recalling model year 2020 BC1500 and BC1200XL wood chippers.

      The wheel lug nuts may loosen and fall off, allowing the wheel to detach.

      A wheel detachment while the vehicle is in motion may increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Vermeer will notify owners, and dealers will replace 16" wheels with 17.5" wheel/tire assemblies as well as replacing corresponding maintenance sign, specification placard and supplemental operator's information free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 30, 2020.

      Owners may contact Vermeer customer service t (800) 829-0051, extension 7060. Vermeer's number for this recall is IK.

      Vermeer Manufacturing Company is recalling model year 2020 BC1500 and BC1200XL wood chippers. The wheel lug nuts may loosen and fall off, allowing the w...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.