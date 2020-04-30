Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020

Recalls in April 2020

Browse by year

2020

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Model year 2017 Ducati Superleggera motorcycles recalled

    The brake pads may corrode and detach from the backing plate

    Ducati North America is recalling 97 model year 2017 Superleggera motorcycles.

    The front brake pads may corrode, potentially causing the front brake pads friction material to detach from the backing plate.

    If the front brake pads friction material detaches from the backing plate, the motorcycle may experience increased stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake pads free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2020.

    Owners may contact Ducati customer service at (888) 391-5446. Ducati's number for this recall is SRV-RCL-20-001.

    Ducati North America is recalling 97 model year 2017 Superleggera motorcycles. The front brake pads may corrode, potentially causing the front brake pad...

    Ximi Vogue recalls children’s neck pillows

    The zippers and zipper pulls contains excessive levels of lead

    Ximi Vogue of Doral, Fla., is recalling about 160 children’s neck pillows.

    Paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves four models of children’s neck pillows in pink, blue, gray, and green plush fabric. The bar code and Ximi Vogue are printed on a tag sewn into the side of the pillow. The pillow covers have zippers on the back.

    Ximi Vogue children’s pink elephant neck pillow with silver crown

    Bar Code 6939837694431

    Ximi Vogue children’s blue chick neck pillow with gold crown

    Bar Code  6939837694493

    Ximi Vogue children’s gray elephant neck pillow with silver crown

    Bar Code 693983769445

    Ximi Vogue children’s green dinosaur neck pillow   

    Bar Code 6939837694417 

    The neck pillows, manufactured in China, were sold at Ximi Vogue stores in Miami from November 2019, through February 2020, for about $11.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s neck pillows away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Ximi Vogue toll-free at (855) 946 4002) or by email at admin@ximivogueusa.com for more information.

    Ximi Vogue of Doral, Fla., is recalling about 160 children’s neck pillows. Paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead that exceed the...

    Navistar recalls International WorkStar and International HV vehicles

    The axles may be insufficiently iubricated

    Navistar is recalling about 130 model year 2019 International WorkStar and International HV vehicles with Meritor MX-14-120 EVO steer axles.

    The axles may have insufficient lubrication, which may result in damage to the wheel end bearings.

    If the bearings are damaged, the wheel may separate and cause a sudden loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash.

    What to do

    Navistar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the steer axle wheel hubs for proper fluid level and repair any damaged wheel end components and spindles -- as necessary -- free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020.

    Owners may contact Navistar customer service at (800) 448-7825. Navistar's number for this recall is 20503.

    Navistar is recalling about 130 model year 2019 International WorkStar and International HV vehicles with Meritor MX-14-120 EVO steer axles. The axles m...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Condies Foods recalls chicken sandwiches

      The products may contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Condies Foods of Kearns, Utah, is recalling 165 units of roll chicken salad on a croissant and SNDW chicken sandwiches on white.

      The products may contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no documented illnesses to date.

      The following items, shipped to Coremark Distribution centers and sold in 18 stores throughout Utah, are being recalled:

      • Roll chicken salad on croissant single item# 43237 Label UPC: 50777445351
      • SNDW chicken sandwich on white single item# 43559 Label UPC: 50777444804

      Both items have code dates “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 – 05/6/2020, and “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 05/2/2020.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the stores where purchased it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (801) 969-1448 ext 108 Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 6:00pm (MST).

      Condies Foods of Kearns, Utah, is recalling 165 units of roll chicken salad on a croissant and SNDW chicken sandwiches on white. The products may contai...

      GSK recalls Benefiber Prebiotic fiber supplements

      The products may be contaminated with pieces of plastic

      GSK Consumer Healthcare is recalling five lots of Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder.

      The products may be contaminated with pieces of green plastic or shavings from bottle caps.

      The firm has received one consumer complaint of a green particle inside a bottle of the product.

      The following products, sold by retailers and websites throughout the U.S., from October 28, 2019, through January 21, 2020, are being recalled:

      Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648H (EXP Nov2021)

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them immediately.

      Consumers desiring a refund or further information may contact the company at (800) 452-0051, Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 6:00pm (EST).

      GSK Consumer Healthcare is recalling five lots of Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder...

      Leviton Manufacturing recalls electrical connection devices

      The devices can have mislabeled terminal markings

      Leviton Manufacturing of Melville, N.Y., is recalling about 102,000 Leviton 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The devices can have mislabeled terminal markings, posing an electrical shock hazard.

      The firm has received four reports of mismarked devices, including one report of a consumer who received an electrical shock, and three reports of minor property damage to equipment with which the devices were being used.

      This recall involves Leviton 50-ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlet attachment devices.

      The recalled connection devices are used to transmit power to electrical equipment that is not hard-wired to a power source.

      Leviton is printed on the devices. Date codes can be found on the back cover of connectors and plugs, the side housing of receptacles and inlets, and on the label of each box.

      The recall includes the following model/catalog numbers and date codes:  

      CATALOG NUMBERS

      DATE CODES

      3762C

      CS6365C

      1E19C0

      1I19C0

      3763C

      CS6365W

      1E29C0

      1I29C0

      3764C

      CS6369

      1E39C0

      1I39C0

      3765C

      CS6370

      1E49C0

      1I49C0

      3769

      CS6375

      1E59C0

      1I59C0

      3771

      CS6377

      1F19C0

      1J19C0

      3775

      CS8264C

      1F29C0

      1J29C0

      3777

      CS8265C

      1F39C0

      1J39C0

      6360CR

      CS8269

      1F49C0

      1J49C0

      6364CR

      CS8275

      1G19C0

      1K19C0

      6365CR

      CS8464C

      1G29C0

      1K29C0

      6369CR

      CS8465C

      1G39C0

      1K39C0

      6370CR

      CS8469

      1G49C0

      1K49C0

      6375CR

      CS8164C

      1H19C0

      1K59C0

      7379

      CS8165C

      1H29C0

      1L19C0

      7764C

      CS8169

      1H39C0

      1L29C0

      7765C

      CS8175

      1H49C0

      7958

      CS8364C

      CS6360C

      CS8365C

      CS6361C

      CS8369

      CS6364C

      CS837-410-5W1

      CS6364W

      CS8375

      Only electrical connectors without a blue dot on the device and packaging are included in this recall.

      The devices, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at electrical distributors and online at www.Amazon.com from May 2019, through January 2020, for between $40 and $90.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled devices, disconnect power to them and contact Leviton to arrange for a free replacement device.

      Consumers may contact Leviton toll-free at (877) 978-2032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.Leviton.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Leviton Manufacturing of Melville, N.Y., is recalling about 102,000 Leviton 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets sold i...

      BioFinest recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil

      The product packaging fails to meet the child resistant packaging requirement

      BioFinest of Lindon, Utah, is recalling about 20 bottles of BioFinest Wintergreen Essential Oil.

      The product, which contains methyl salicylate, is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves 1/3-fl.oz (10 mL) and 3.3-fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of BioFinest Wintergreen Essential Oil. The 100 mL bottles include a dropper.

      The white label on the bottle displays the BioFinest logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle. The UPC codes 759578392443 (10 mL) and 759578392436 (100 mL) are printed on the bottle’s label.

      The oils, manufactured in Germany, were sold online at Biofinest.com from July 2019, through December 2019, for about $11.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact BioFinest for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Biofinest is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact BioFinest toll-free at (888)-726-5171 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at support@biofinest.com, or online at www.biofinest.com for more information.

      BioFinest of Lindon, Utah, is recalling about 20 bottles of BioFinest Wintergreen Essential Oil. The product, which contains methyl salicylate, is not c...

      McLaren recalls 720S, Senna, GT and 570GT vehicles

      The fuel tank could become corroded and leak fuel

      McLaren Automotive Incorporated is recalling 2,763 model year 2016-2020 720S, model year 2019 Senna, model year 2020 GT, and model year 2017-2019 570GT vehicles.

      The Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) foam pad under the fuel tank may retain moisture and corrode the fuel tank, potentially causing a fuel leak.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      McLaren will notify owners, and dealers will remove the NVH foam pad from the vehicle, and inspect and replace the fuel tank -- as necessary -- on 720S, 570GT, and Senna models. A remedy has not yet been yet finalized for GT models.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact McLaren customer service at (646) 429-8916.

      McLaren Automotive Incorporated is recalling 2,763 model year 2016-2020 720S, model year 2019 Senna, model year 2020 GT, and model year 2017-2019 570GT veh...

      LUS recalls hair dryers

      The hair dryers do not have an immersion protection device

      LUS Distribution of Canada is recalling about 3,100 LUS hair dryers & diffusers sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The hair dryers do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard if the dryer falls into water when plugged in.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the LUS Dryer & Diffuser. The handheld hair dryers were sold in white, in a box that also contains a diffuser.

      The hair dryers have the model number HD-LUS01 printed under the back end of the hair dryer.

      The logos “LUS Brands” and “Love Ur Curls” are located on either side of the back end of the dryer.

      The dryers, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.lusbrands.com from November 2019, through February 2020, for between $125 and $144.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the hair dryers. LUS is contacting all known purchasers and providing a choice of either a full refund of the purchase price or a $175 store credit.

      Consumers may contact LUS at (800)-280-1675, by email at support@lusbrands.ca, or online at www.lusbrands.com and click on ‘Safety and Recall Information’ at the bottom of the page for more information.

      LUS Distribution of Canada is recalling about 3,100 LUS hair dryers & diffusers sold in the U.S., and Canada. The hair dryers do not have an immersion p...

      Naturo Sciences recalls Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Oil

      The packaging fails to meet the child resistant packaging requirement

      Naturo Sciences of Wilmington, Del., is recalling about 1,200 bottles of Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Essential Oil.

      The packaging of the product, which contains the substance methyl salicylate, is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or illnesses are reported.

      This recall involves Wintergreen Essential Oil in a 5-mL amber glass bottle with a black cap and red and black label.

      “Eiji,” “Wintergreen”, “100% Pure Essential Oil,” and the volume amount of the bottle are printed on the label. The Eiji logo is printed in blue and product name in white.

      The lot number 6321C is printed on the bottom of the bottle.

      The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Groupon.com from December 2017, through April 2020, for about $7.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Naturo Sciences for a refund. The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.

      Consumers may contact Naturo Sciences toll-free at (800) 656-0273 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at support@naturosciences.com and put “Refund” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name, address, and photo of the product, or online at www.naturosciences.com and click on “Naturo Sciences Eiji Wintergreen Oil Recall Alert” at the top of the page for more information.

      Naturo Sciences of Wilmington, Del., is recalling about 1,200 bottles of Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Essential Oil. The packaging of the product, which ...

      Altec recalls model year 2017-2020 ST Spray Trucks

      The battery fuse holder may be mounted improperly

      Altec Industries is recalling 92 model year 2017-2020 ST Spray Trucks.

      The battery fuse holder may have been improperly mounted, potentially causing an electrical short circuit.

      An electrical short circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Altec will notify owners, and dealers will install a new battery fuse holder free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 16, 2020.

      Owners may contact Altec customer service at (877) 462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN 758.

      Altec Industries is recalling 92 model year 2017-2020 ST Spray Trucks. The battery fuse holder may have been improperly mounted, potentially causing an ...

      Amneal recalls Nizatidine Oral Solution

      The medication may be contaminated with a probable cancer-causer

      Amneal Pharmaceuticals of Bridgewater, N.J., is recalling three lots of Nizatidine Oral Solution.

      The products may be contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen, above levels established by the FDA.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse events directly related to this recall.

      The recalled product is a prescription oral product used for the short-term treatment and maintenance therapy of ulcers and for the treatment of esophagitis and associated heartburn due to gastroesophageal reflux disease

      The following product, which was distributed directly to wholesalers who further shipped it to retail pharmacies and consumers nationwide, is being recalled:

      NDC No.DescriptionLotExpiration Date
      60846-301-15Nizatidine Oral Solution06598004A04/2020
      60846-301-15Nizatidine Oral Solution06599001A12/2020
      60846-301-15Nizatidine Oral Solution06599002A12/2020

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product directly from Amneal should stop using it and contact Inmar at (855) 319-4807, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (EST) or by e-mail at DrugSafety@amneal.com for further information.

      Amneal Pharmaceuticals of Bridgewater, N.J., is recalling three lots of Nizatidine Oral Solution. The products may be contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethy...

      Forest River recalls Rockwood Lite and Flagstaff Lite recreational trailers

      The front tire may contact slide out bracket

      Forest River is recalling 83 model year 2016 Rockwood Lite RLT2604WS and Flagstaff Lite FLT26RLWS recreational trailers.

      Due to insufficient clearance between the front tire and slide out actuator, the tire may contact the slide out bracket and become damaged.

      A damaged front tire may fail and cause a loss control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a lift kit that will provide the proper clearance between the tire and the slide out bracket. Damaged tires will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 27, 2020.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 642-8943. Forest River's number for this recall is 10D-1159.

      Forest River is recalling 83 model year 2016 Rockwood Lite RLT2604WS and Flagstaff Lite FLT26RLWS recreational trailers. Due to insufficient clearance b...

      Royal International Trading recalls Tayni Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple

      The product contains sulfites not declared on the label

      Royal International Trading of Brooklyn, N.Y. is recalling packages of Tainy Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple.

      The product contains sulfites not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The product, which comes in a 17.63-oz (500-g) clear plastic package marked with container code 4705932006197, was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but return itto the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (347) 223-1095.

      Royal International Trading of Brooklyn, N.Y. is recalling packages of Tainy Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple. The product contains sulfites not decl...

      Ocean Spray recalls Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink

      The product may contain sulfites not declared on the label

      Ocean Spray Cranberries is recalling a single production lot of 5.5-oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink.

      The product may contain sulfites, a common preservative added to many food products, not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product was sold in boxes containing six 5.5-oz cans and has any of the following code information:

      • Lot: MH0030LPK4
      • Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4
      • Can UPC: 03120003682 7
      • GTIN Case 0003120023682 1
      • GTIN Case 0003120024682 0
      • Best Before Date: 24JAN21
      • Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should take a picture of the “best before date” code on the bottom of the can and then destroy the product.

      The picture should be sent to casupport@oceanspray.com.

      Consmers with questions may comtact the company at (800) 662-3263, weekdays 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.(ET), or a the above email address for a coupon replacement and/or for alternate methods to submitting the picture.

      Ocean Spray Cranberries is recalling a single production lot of 5.5-oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink. The product may contain sulfites, a comm...

      Wyndmere Naturals recalls essential oils

      The packaging is not child resistant

      Wyndmere Naturals of New Hope, Minn., is recalling about 2,850 bottles of Wyndmere Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches and Pains Synergistic Blend.

      The packaging of the product, containing methyl salicylate, is not child resistant as required by law, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Birch Sweet Essential Oil in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and a yellow label.

      “Wyndmere,” “Birch Sweet,” “Pure Essential Oil,” and UPC code 602444000907 are printed on the label.

      The batch number 12717-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.

      The Aches & Pains Synergistic Blend was sold in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and blue label.

      “Wyndmere,” “Aches & Pains,” “Synergistic Blend,” and UPC code 602444010609 are printed on the label.

      Batch number 112019-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.

      The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at grocery stores and online at Amazon.com and wyndmerenaturals.com from January 2020, through March 2020, for between $7 and $12.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Wyndmere Naturals for a full refund or a free child resistant replacement cap.

      Consumers may contact Wyndmere Naturals at (800) 207-8538 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at support@wyndmerenaturals.com and in the body of the email provide your name, address, product name and the date you purchased the product, or online at www.wyndmerenaturals.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” a the top of the page for more information.

      Wyndmere Naturals of New Hope, Minn., is recalling about 2,850 bottles of Wyndmere Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches and Pains Synergistic Blend. The ...

      TransitWorks recalls Driverge vehicles

      The seat belts may not restrain the vehicle's occupants

      TransitWorks is recalling 241 Driverge vehicles based on model year 2019-2020 Ford Transit vans with Freedman Seating Company PT Foldaway and GO-ES 3-point Foldaway seats.

      The seat belt retractor block-out zone may have not been set correctly, potentially resulting in a seat belt that may not properly secure the occupant.

      An unsecured occupant has an increased risk of injury in a crash.

      What to do

      TransitWorks will notify owners, and dealers will replace the retractors free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact TransitWorks customer service at (855) 337-9543.

      TransitWorks is recalling 241 Driverge vehicles based on model year 2019-2020 Ford Transit vans with Freedman Seating Company PT Foldaway and GO-ES 3-point...

      Buckhead Meat and Seafood recalls frozen flounder stuffed with seafood

      The product contains wheat, soy, milk, fish and eggs, allergens not declared on the label

      Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston is recalling a small quantity of frozen flounder stuffed with seafood.

      The product contains wheat, soy, milk, fish and eggs, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, packaged in a brown cardboard box with the product name "FLOUNDER STUFFED W SEAFOOD FRZN," item number 7126763 and pack dates ranging from 03/31/20 to 04/15/20, was sold between April 1, 2020, and April 16, 2020, at various locations across the Harris County, Texas, area.

      What to do

      Customers with allergies or sensitivities to wheat, soy, milk, fish or eggs who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or contact the company to return it for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Cecilia Delgado at (281) 405-3235 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday, or by email at Cecilia.Delgado@BuckheadMeat.com.

      Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston is recalling a small quantity of frozen flounder stuffed with seafood. The product contains wheat, soy, milk, fish ...

      Avet Pharmaceuticals recalls Tetracycline HCl capsules

      The medication has low out of specification dissolution test results

      Avet Pharmaceuticals of East Brunswick, N.J., is recalling 100-count bottles of Tetracycline HCl capsules.

      The medication has low out of specification dissolution test results, which results in less tetracycline available in the body to fight infection. This can lead to treatment failures.

      The firm has not received any adverse event reports or complaints.

      The following products, distributed under the Heritage Pharmaceuticals label, are being recalled:

      ProductNDC NumberLot NoExpiry Date
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 250 mg 100 count23155-017-01H190666JUL 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01G190609JUN 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01G190610JUN 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01G190611JUN 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01L191027NOV 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01L191028NOV 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01K190953OCT 2022
      Tetracycline HCl Capsules 500 mg 100 count23155-018-01K190952OCT 2022

      The recalled products, used for treatment of infections caused by susceptible strains of the designated organisms, including upper and lower respiratory infections, skin and soft tissues infections, infections caused by Rickettsiae, as adjunctive therapy in severe acne, were distributed to wholesalers and distributors throughout the U.S. from between August 2019 – March 2020.

      What to do

      Avet is notifying its distributors and customers by a separate notification to distributors and through Qualanex and is arranging for the return of all recalled products.

      Consumers should contact their doctor for further guidance and potential change of treatment before they stop taking this drug product.

      Consumers with questions may contact Qualanex at (888) 424-4341. Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, (EST) or by email at recall@qualanex.com.

      Avet Pharmaceuticals of East Brunswick, N.J., is recalling 100-count bottles of Tetracycline HCl capsules. The medication has low out of specification d...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.