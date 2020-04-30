Recalls in April 2020

Leviton Manufacturing of Melville, N.Y., is recalling about 102,000 Leviton 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets sold in the U.S., and Canada.
The devices can have mislabeled terminal markings, posing an electrical shock hazard.
The firm has received four reports of mismarked devices, including one report of a consumer who received an electrical shock, and three reports of minor property damage to equipment with which the devices were being used.
This recall involves Leviton 50-ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlet attachment devices.
The recalled connection devices are used to transmit power to electrical equipment that is not hard-wired to a power source.
Leviton is printed on the devices. Date codes can be found on the back cover of connectors and plugs, the side housing of receptacles and inlets, and on the label of each box.
The recall includes the following model/catalog numbers and date codes:
CATALOG NUMBERS
DATE CODES
3762C
CS6365C
1E19C0
1I19C0
3763C
CS6365W
1E29C0
1I29C0
3764C
CS6369
1E39C0
1I39C0
3765C
CS6370
1E49C0
1I49C0
3769
CS6375
1E59C0
1I59C0
3771
CS6377
1F19C0
1J19C0
3775
CS8264C
1F29C0
1J29C0
3777
CS8265C
1F39C0
1J39C0
6360CR
CS8269
1F49C0
1J49C0
6364CR
CS8275
1G19C0
1K19C0
6365CR
CS8464C
1G29C0
1K29C0
6369CR
CS8465C
1G39C0
1K39C0
6370CR
CS8469
1G49C0
1K49C0
6375CR
CS8164C
1H19C0
1K59C0
7379
CS8165C
1H29C0
1L19C0
7764C
CS8169
1H39C0
1L29C0
7765C
CS8175
1H49C0
7958
CS8364C
CS6360C
CS8365C
CS6361C
CS8369
CS6364C
CS837-410-5W1
CS6364W
CS8375
Only electrical connectors without a blue dot on the device and packaging are included in this recall.
The devices, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at electrical distributors and online at www.Amazon.com from May 2019, through January 2020, for between $40 and $90.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled devices, disconnect power to them and contact Leviton to arrange for a free replacement device.
Consumers may contact Leviton toll-free at (877) 978-2032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.Leviton.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Leviton Manufacturing of Melville, N.Y., is recalling about 102,000 Leviton 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets sold i...