Recalls in July 2020

Miles Industries has issued a recall for 370 of its Valor H5 gas fireplaces due to an issue with the products' pilot.

According to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the pilots in recalled fireplaces can degrade over time, which can cause gas accumulation. The built-up gas can explode when consumers ignite the fireplaces, causing the glass window of the fireplace to shatter and potentially burn or cut those who are too close.

The recall covers two models of the Valor H5 propane gas fireplaces that were sold in seven different trim and front options. This includes models that come with log sets and those with a mesh barrier screen that comes installed in front of the fireplace glass. Model and serial numbers can be found printed on a rating sheet that is set behind the trim.

Affected models are indicated by the following details:

Model 1150ILP with serial numbers ranging from 20001 through 20365; and

Model 1150JLP with serial numbers ranging from 20366 through 21502.

Consumers are being advised to stop using these products immediately and contact a Valor fireplace retailer or contractor to schedule a free repair. Thus far, Miles Industries has received one report of a delayed ignition in the U.S., but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled fireplaces were sold from July 2014 to March 2020 for between $3,700 and $5,500 at several retailers. They include Southern Fireplaces & More, Custom Hearth, On Fire, Abercrombie & Co., Souther Hearth & Patio stores, and other Specialty Hearth stores.