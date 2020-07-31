Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020

Recalls in July 2020

Browse by year

2020

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Gas fireplaces recalled due to dangerous delayed ignition issue

    Faulty pilots can lead to a gas buildup that can cause injuries when ignited

    Miles Industries has issued a recall for 370 of its Valor H5 gas fireplaces due to an issue with the products' pilot. 

    According to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the pilots in recalled fireplaces can degrade over time, which can cause gas accumulation. The built-up gas can explode when consumers ignite the fireplaces, causing the glass window of the fireplace to shatter and potentially burn or cut those who are too close. 

    The recall covers two models of the Valor H5 propane gas fireplaces that were sold in seven different trim and front options. This includes models that come with log sets and those with a mesh barrier screen that comes installed in front of the fireplace glass. Model and serial numbers can be found printed on a rating sheet that is set behind the trim.

    Affected models are indicated by the following details:

    • Model 1150ILP with serial numbers ranging from 20001 through 20365; and
    • Model 1150JLP with serial numbers ranging from 20366 through 21502.

    Consumers are being advised to stop using these products immediately and contact a Valor fireplace retailer or contractor to schedule a free repair. Thus far, Miles Industries has received one report of a delayed ignition in the U.S., but no injuries have been reported. 

    The recalled fireplaces were sold from July 2014 to March 2020 for between $3,700 and $5,500 at several retailers. They include Southern Fireplaces & More, Custom Hearth, On Fire, Abercrombie & Co., Souther Hearth & Patio stores, and other Specialty Hearth stores.

    Miles Industries has issued a recall for 370 of its Valor H5 gas fireplaces due to an issue with the products' pilot. According to a notice posted by t...

    Triangle Tube recalls gas boilers

    The boilers may leak carbon monoxide

    Triangle Tube/III Co., of West Deptford, N.J., is recalling about 63,000 Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers.

    Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

    The firm has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached. The firm has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.

    This recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers manufactured between November 2011 and October 2019, for residential and light commercial use.

    These wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box. The name “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel and on the outside of the cardboard packing box. You can identify whether you have an affected boiler using the firm’s “how to” document at www.triangletube.com.

    The boilers included in this recall have the following serial number ranges:

    Product Name

    Models by Prefix

    Serial Number Range located on Boiler Rating Label

    Date of Manufacture

    Prestige Solo -Prefix: PT

    PT 60, PT110, PT 110LP, PT175, PT250, PT399, PT399HP

    PT0000110 to PT0053776

    or

    PTA002645 through PTA09800

    or

    AE1100 through AE1239

    November 2011 through December 2015

    Prestige Solo - Prefix: PA

    PA80, PA110, PA155, PA175, PA250, PA299, PA399

    PA044928 through  PA139939

    January 2016 through  March 2019

    Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PTE or PTEA

    PTE 110

    PTE0000568 through          PTE 053690

    and

    PTEA002889 through  

    PTEA 003086

    November 2011 through December 2015


    Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PEA or PEB2

    PEA 110

    PEB2 110

    PEA 078169 through 

    PEA143958

    and

    PEB2157356 through

    PEB2159813 


    January 2016 through March 2019

    Prestige Solo - Prefix: PB

    PB80, PB110, PB155, PB175, PB250, PB299, PB399

    PB2152110 through PB2163489

    April 2019 through  October 2019

    The boilers, manufactured in Belgium, were sold at wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from November 2011, through July 2020, for between $3,400 and $9,700.

    What to do

    Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

    Consumers may contact Triangle Tube toll-free at (877) 574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “Product RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.

    Triangle Tube/III Co., of West Deptford, N.J., is recalling about 63,000 Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers.Flue gas can escape...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Summitt Labs recalls Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil

      The product contains high levels of lead

      Summitt Labs is recalling one lot of Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture.

      The product contains high levels of lead.

      There are no reports of any adverse effects.

      The recalled product, Lot #730 Batch #K018, packaged in 30-milliliter bottles which could come in 9-count displays in Kraft paper packaging, was distributed nationwide by wholesalers (i.e. nirvana kulture and north east rally), samples by sales personnel, tradeshow samples, and by Summitt Labs.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full monetary refund.

      If that is denied, consumers may contact Summitt Labs at (833) 810-5673 Monday-Friday, 8a.m. to 5p.m. (EST), or online at www.Koreorganic.com for refund and any other information.

      Summitt Labs is recalling one lot of Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture.The product contains high levels of lead.There are no reports of any...

      Hostess Brands recalls Raspberry Zingers

      The products may develop mold prior to the best by date

      Hostess Brands is recalling Hostess Raspberry Zingers.

      The products may develop mold prior to the best by date.

      This following Raspberry Zinger products, sold in grocery stores, dollar& discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the U.S., are being recalled:

      ProductItem UPCBatchBest By Date
      Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)888109110604H06122400008/26/2020
      H06132400008/27/2020
      H06142400008/28/2020
      H06152400008/29/2020
      Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)888109110604H061524000
      Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)888109010089H06122400008/26/2020
      H06132400008/27/2020
      H06142400008/28/2020
      Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)888109010089H061424000
      H061524000
      Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)888109010089H0612240008/26/2020

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discontinue consumption, and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call (800) 483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (CT).

      Hostess Brands is recalling Hostess Raspberry Zingers.The products may develop mold prior to the best by date.This following Raspberry Zinger produ...

      Willis Electric recalls artificial Christmas trees

      The tree’s foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard

      Willis Electric Co. of Taiwan is recalling about 104,000 Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The tree’s foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

      The firm has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn.

      This recall involves mode-switching foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 ft. and 9 ft. artificial pine Christmas trees.

      Model numbers W14N0126, W14N0127, W14N0148, W14N0149, and W14N0157 and SKU NUMBERS can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree’s cord, and are listed in the following table: 

      Model No.

      SKU No.

      W14N0127

      1004391988

      1004147107

      W14N0157

      1004363928

      1004213736

      W14N0126

      1004363929

      1004213737

      W14N0149

      1004213744

      W14N0148

      1004213742

      The trees, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019, through December 2019, for between $80 and $360.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the foot-pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for a free replacement foot pedal controller.

      Consumers may contact Willis Electric toll-free at (866) 210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab at the top of the page for more information.

      Willis Electric Co. of Taiwan is recalling about 104,000 Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees sold in the U.S., and Canada.The tree’s foot-p...

      Newmar motorhomes with possible electrical issue

      A damaged circuit board may affect lighting function

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 2,005 model year 2016-2019 Ventana LE, model year 2017-2020 Ventana, London Aire, Essex & Dutch Star, model year 2017-2019 Mountain Aire, model year 2018-2020 New Aire, and model year 2020 Kountry Star motorhomes that received the 'inspection-only' remedy in an earlier recall.

      The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

      Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America dealers will replace the PDM free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin September 19, 2020.

      Owners may contact Newmar's customer service at (800) 731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 20V-404.

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 2,005 model year 2016-2019 Ventana LE, model year 2017-2020 Ventana, London Aire, Essex & Dutch Star, model year 2017-2019...

      Bulk Apothecary recalls Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils

      The packaging is not child resistant

      Bulk Apothecary of Aurora, Ohio, is recalling about 20,240 bottles of Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils.

      The products, which contain methyl salicylate, come in packaging that is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils in amber glass bottles with black caps and silver metal cans with white caps.

      The essential oils were sold in 0.33 fl. oz. (10 mL), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 2 fl. oz. (60 mL), 16 fl. oz. (473 mL), and 5 pound (2.25 L).

      “Nature’s Oil,” “Organic,” “Wintergreen Oil,” “Birch Oil,” the Nature’s Oil logo and the volume amount are printed on the brown, green and white labels.

      The SKU is printed on the right side of the label.

      Product Name

      Size

      SKU Code

      Nature’s Oil Wintergreen Essential Oils

      10 mL

      WintergreenEOORG10ml

      15 mL

      D-169-eo-390

      D-172-eo-394

      23-0048-001

      60 mL

      D-170-eo-391

      D-173-eo-395

      23-0048-002

      473 mL

      D-171-eo-392
      D-174-eo-396
      23-0048-003

      2.25 L

      23-0048-004

      fill room-Wintergreen5lb

      fill room-Wintergreen

      (Commercial Grade)5lb

      Nature’s Oil Birch Essential Oils

      15 mL

      D-238-eo-30

      60 mL

      D-239-eo-31

      473 mL

      D-240-eo-32

      2.25 L

      fill room-BirchSweet5lb

      The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at BulkApothecary.com and Amazon.com from January 2016, through May 2020, for between $4 and $550.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Bulk Apothecary for a full refund. All known purchasers are being notified directly by Bulk Apothecary about the recall and will receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Bulk Apothecary toll free at (888) 728-7612 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at sales@BulkApothecary.com to obtain instructions on how to receive a full refund, or online at www.BulkApothecary.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Bulk Apothecary of Aurora, Ohio, is recalling about 20,240 bottles of Nature’s Oil Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils.The products, which contain met...

      Thor Motor Coach recalls Aria, Venetian, Tuscany, Tuscany XTE and Palazzo motorhomes

      A damaged circuit board may affect lighting function

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,780 model year 2017-2020 Aria, Venetian & Tuscany, model year 2017 Tuscany XTE, and model year 2017-2019 Palazzo motorhomes.

      The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

      Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the PDM free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin September 20, 2020.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000196.

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,780 model year 2017-2020 Aria, Venetian & Tuscany, model year 2017 Tuscany XTE, and model year 2017-2019 Palazzo moto...

      Autocar recalls model year 2014-2018 Xpeditors

      The frame cross member mounting bracket may fail

      Autocar is recalling 82 model year 2014-2018 Xpeditors manufactured with a single cross-member behind the engine and equipped with a front engine power take off (FEPTO).

      The mounting brackets of the first cross member behind the engine may fail prematurely due to strain caused by improper spacing between the cross members, causing the supportive cross member to become loose and detach from the frame rails.

      If the cross member fails, the components that it supports may come loose from the vehicle, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Autocar will notify owners, and dealers will replace any damaged components as well as install additional support brackets and an additional cross member free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin September 17, 2020.

      Owners may contact Autocar's customer service at (888) 218-3611 or (877) 973-3486. Autocar's number for this recall is ACX-2003.

      Autocar is recalling 82 model year 2014-2018 Xpeditors manufactured with a single cross-member behind the engine and equipped with a front engine power tak...

      DownEast Outfitters recalls folding mattresses

      The mattresses fail to meet the federal flammability standard

      DownEast Outfitters of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 1,600 Mattress on the Go folding mattresses.

      The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves DownEast’s Mattress on the Go folding mattresses which can be used as a small sofa or chair.

      The two-tone gray mattresses measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Only the twin-sized mattresses are included in this recall.

      Downeast Home & Clothing, Item # 5540033515 and Made in China are printed on a white tag located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress.

      The mattresses, manufactured in China, were sold at DownEast store locations nationwide and donated to various facilities from November 2017, through December 2019, for about $110.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact DownEast to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

      Consumers may contact DownEast at (800) 337-3076 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT), Monday through Friday, by email at recallMOTG@deoinc.com or online at www.downeastbasics.com for more information.

      DownEast Outfitters of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 1,600 Mattress on the Go folding mattresses.The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory f...

      Wellements recalls Iron Drops

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Wellements of Scottsdale, Ariz., is recalling two lots of Iron Drops (UPC 729609000098) and the sample version – Iron Drops Sample liquid Dietary Supplement.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One allergic reaction has been reported to date.

      The Iron Drops come in a 1-oz glass amber bottle and packaged in an individual product carton that includes a 1-ml oral syringe dispenser. They were sold from May 1, 2019, to July 22, 2020, nationwide through retail stores, Amazon.com and Wellements.com.

      The Iron Drops Sample, which is indicated for use in infants 4 months to children 3 years of age, is contained in a 1-oz glass amber bottle filled to 2-ml and packaged in an individual “SAMPLE- NOT FOR RESALE” product carton that includes a 1-ml oral syringe dispenser. They were distributed from May 1, 2019, to July 22, 2020, nationwide through promotional giveaways in select consumer purchases and select partners.

      The following lot coding is located on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink and on the side, towards the bottom of the carton in black ink:

      • Iron Drops Lot 18491 BB 1/2021
      • Iron Drops Lot 10592 BB 10/2020
      • Iron Drops Sample Lot 10592 BB 10/2020

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the Iron Drops should return return it to the place of purchase or contact Wellements directly for a full refund.

      Consumers who received the recalled promotional Iron Drops Sample should contact Wellements and return it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 255-2690 from 8am – 5pm (PST).

      Wellements of Scottsdale, Ariz., is recalling two lots of Iron Drops (UPC 729609000098) and the sample version – Iron Drops Sample liquid Dietary Supplemen...

      Daimler Trucks recalls vehicles with possible electrical issue

      A damaged circuit board may affect the lighting function

      Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 12,038 model year 2018 Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) XBP, model year 2016-2019 XCM, model year 2017-2020 XCS, model year 2018-2019 XBR, model year 2017-2019 XBS, model year 2016-2019 XCL, model year 2017-2020 XCP and model year 2016-2020 XCR recreation vehicle chassis that received the 'inspection-only' remedy from an earlier recall.

      The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

      Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      DTNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the PDM free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin September 10, 2020.

      Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL-856.

      Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 12,038 model year 2018 Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) XBP, model year 2016-2019 XCM, model...

      Whole Foods recalls Kouign-Amann pastries

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Whole Foods Market is recalling Kouign-Amann pastries in 35 stores.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in plastic clamshell 4-packs with Whole Foods Market scale labels, a PLU code of 267394 and a sell through date of July 27, 2020, were sold in the bakery departments of Whole Foods Market stores in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

      What to do

      Customers with an egg allergy who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

      Whole Foods Market is recalling Kouign-Amann pastries in 35 stores.The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.No allergic reac...

      BioMed Balance recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils

      The packaging is not child resistant

      BioMed Balance of Kent, Wash., is recalling about 60 bottles of BioMed Balance Wintergreen and Birch Tar Essential Oils.

      The products, which contain methyl salicylate, come in packaging that is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves BioMed Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils in blue and glass 30-mL bottles, respectively, with black caps. “BioMed Balance” and “Organic WinterGreen” or “Organic Birch Tar” are printed on the label. The UPC code is located on the left side of the label.

      Product Name

      UPC Code

      Wintergreen

      812949003710

      Birch Tar

      812949003833

      The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively online at www.azurestandard.com from October 2019, through June 2020, for between $7 and $11.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact BioMed Balance for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact BioMed Balance collect at (206) 763-1086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or by email at sales@biomedbalance.com for more information.

      BioMed Balance of Kent, Wash., is recalling about 60 bottles of BioMed Balance Wintergreen and Birch Tar Essential Oils.The products, which contain met...

      Gulf Stream recalls Super-Lite 19RD Travel Trailers

      An axle may contact the black water holding tank

      Gulf Stream Coach is recalling 22 model year 2020-2021 Super-Lite 19RD Travel Trailers.

      When the black water holding tank is full, the clearance between the axle and the tank may be insufficient.

      Axle contact with the black water holding tank may result in a hole, spilling the tank contents on the road way, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axle with a drop axle to allow more clearance between the top of the axle tube and the black water holding tank.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule for this recall.

      Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at (800) 289-8787.

      Gulf Stream Coach is recalling 22 model year 2020-2021 Super-Lite 19RD Travel Trailers.When the black water holding tank is full, the clearance between...

      Ridley Block Operations recalls sheep feed

      The product contains elevated levels of copper

      Ridley Block Operations is recalling Ultralyx 12% Protein Sheep feed.

      The product contains elevated levels of copper which, with prolonged consumption, could have adverse health effects on sheep, including reductions in daily gains, icterus, partially cirrhotic livers and hemoglobin-stained kidneys.

      The following product is being recalled:

      PRODUCT NAMEBatch/Lot#Item No./Product No.Package Info.
      Ultralyx 12% Protein SheepHB016794012441950# Block

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discontinue feeding it immediately.

      Consumers with questions may contact Ridley Block Operations customer service at (606) 849-2170 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (ET).

      Ridley Block Operations is recalling Ultralyx 12% Protein Sheep feed.The product contains elevated levels of copper which, with prolonged consumption,...

      Allison Transmission recalls drive units

      Vehicles could suffer a loss of drive from a fractured pressure switch

      Allison Transmission (ATI) is recalling 262 drive units:

      • H 50 EP (part numbers 29540673 and 29540900),
      • H 40 EP (part numbers 29540697 and 29549708),
      • H 50 EP Cert (part numbers 29556925 and 29556926), and
      • H 40 EP Cert Drive (part numbers 29557038 and 29557036).

      The pressure switches on these drive units may fail, possibly resulting in a loss of drive.

      A loss of drive can disable the vehicle unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      ATI will notify the manufacturers that purchased the affected equipment, and ATI dealers will replace the C1 and C2 pressure switches in the affected drive units free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin on August 3, 2020.

      Owners may contact ATI customer service at (317) 242-5000.

      Allison Transmission (ATI) is recalling 262 drive units: H 50 EP (part numbers 29540673 and 29540900), H 40 EP (part numbers 29540697 and 29549708)...

      Winter Gardens recalls spinach artichoke dip

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Winter Gardens Quality Foods is recalling Whole Foods Market Spinach Artichoke Dip.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 12-oz plastic tub and with UPC code 074204804467, lot code 248 and Use By: 07/26/20, was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., on or after July 14, 2020.

      What to do

      Customers with an egg allergy who purchased the recalled product should not consume it.

      Consumers with questions may contact David Mulligan at (717) 624-6032 Monday through Friday from 8am – 4pm.

      Winter Gardens Quality Foods is recalling Whole Foods Market Spinach Artichoke Dip.The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label....

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.