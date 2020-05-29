Recalls in May 2020

Joe's Gluten-Free Foods is expanding for a second time its recall of Joe's Gluten-Free Foods brand Potato & Onion Perogies to include additional formation.

The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

One adverse reaction has been reported associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

The following item, sold throughout Canada, is being recalled:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Joe's Gluten-Free Food Potato & Onion Perogies 360 g 6 28451 40002 8 All best before dates up to and including 2021OC20 where milk is not declared on the label



What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled product and have a milk allergy should not consume it, but discard or return it to the store where purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (306) 347-8221 or by email at info@joesglutenfree.com.