Recalls in May 2020

Herman Miller of Zeeland, Mich., and Design Within Reach of Stamford, Conn, are recalling about 2,800 Nelson and Lauki dressers and cabinets sold in the U.S., and Canada.
The dressers and cabinets can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
Herman Miller has received one report of a tip-over with no injuries or property damage. No other incidents are reported.
This recall involves Herman Miller Nelson cabinets and dressers and Design Within Reach Lauki cabinets and dressers. Product numbers can be found on a label located inside an upper drawer.
The Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers, and were sold in oak, walnut, ash, and santos palisander (brown).
Recalled Herman Miller Nelson cabinets
PRODUCT #
PRODUCT NAME
DESCRIPTION
RETAIL PRICE
TE3400.E
Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet
56 x 18.5 x 41
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 right door
$7,800 - $16,000
TE3400.M
Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet
56 x 18.5 x 41
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 left door
$7,800 - $16,000
TE0204
Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser
67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 8-Drawers
$6,800 - $14,000
TE2167.R
Nelson Thin Edge Buffet
67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 4-Drawers with 2 right doors
$8,000 - $16,000
TE2167.L
Nelson Thin Edge Buffet
67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet , 4-Drawers with 2 left doors
$8,000 - $16,000
TE2100.S
Nelson Thin Edge Chest
34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 4-Drawers
$4,800 - $10,000
TE2100.T
Nelson Thin Edge Chest
34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 3-Drawers
$4,600 - $9,800
TE2134
Nelson Thin Edge Cabinet
34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet with 2 doors
$3,800 - $9,000
BC3440.L
Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40
40 x 18.5 x 39.5
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with door
$2,815
BC3440.M
Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40
40 x 18.5 x 39.5
Cabinet, 2-Drawers over 2 doors
$2,600
The Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers, and were sold in the following colors: Oak, Walnut, White, Graphite and Glacier Grey.
Recalled Lauki dressers
PRODUCT #
PRODUCT NAME
DESCRIPTION
100144158
Lauki 32”
Three Drawer Dresser Glacier Grey
100144157
Lauki 32 “
Three Drawer Dresser - Graphite
100144156
Lauki 32 “
Three Drawer Dresser - White
10006123
Lauki 47 “
Wide Dresser – White
100144127
Lauki 47 “
Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey
10008841
Lauki 47 “
Six Drawer Dresser - 47" – Graphite
10001064
Lauki 47 “
Six Drawer Dresser – Oak (DISC)
10008840
Lauki 47 “
Six Drawer Dresser – Walnut (DISC)
100144161
Lauki 60 “
Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey
100144160
Lauki 60 “
Six Drawer Dresser – Graphite
100144159
Lauki 60 “
Six Drawer Dresser – White
The cabinets and dressers, were manufactured in the U.S., and Spain.
Nelson units were sold at the Herman Miller NY store, Design Within Reach stores nationwide, online at hermanmiller.com and dwr.com, and through wholesale dealers.
Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at dwr.com.
All products were sold from September 2010, through January 2020, for between $2,600 and $16,000.
What to do
Consumers may contact Herman Miller at (800) 338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday for a full refund with free pick-up, by email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com, or online at https://www.hermanmiller.com/customer-service/recalls/nelson-dresser-cabinet-and-buffet-recall/.
For Design Within Reach Lauki products go to https://www.dwr.com/recall-lauki?lang=en_US.
Herman Miller of Zeeland, Mich., and Design Within Reach of Stamford, Conn, are recalling about 2,800 Nelson and Lauki dressers and cabinets sold in the U....