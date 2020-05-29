Write a review
Recalls in May 2020

    Joe's Gluten-Free Foods again expands recall of Potato & Onion Perogies

    The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Joe's Gluten-Free Foods is expanding for a second time its recall of Joe's Gluten-Free Foods brand Potato & Onion Perogies to include additional formation.

    The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    One adverse reaction has been reported associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

    The following item, sold throughout Canada, is being recalled:

    BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
    Joe's Gluten-Free FoodPotato & Onion Perogies360 g6 28451 40002 8All best before dates up to and including 2021OC20 where milk is not declared on the label

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product and have a milk allergy should not consume it, but discard or return it to the store where purchased.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (306) 347-8221 or by email at info@joesglutenfree.com.

    Mitsubishi recalls Lancers, Lancer Sportbacks, Outlanders, and Outlander Sport vehicles

    The lower control arm may detach due to corrosion

    Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 141,200 model year 2008-2010 Lancers, model year 2010 Lancer Sportbacks, model year 2008-2013 Outlanders and model year 2011-2016 Outlander Sport vehicles originally sold in, or ever registered in, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

    The front lower control arms may detach due to the front cross member corroding from salt water exposure such as from road salt use.

    A detached front control arm can result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front cross members.

    Depending on the level of existing corrosion, either a sealing/anti-corrosion agent will be applied or the front cross member will be replaced with a new one that has a sealing/anti-corrosion agent applied to it.

    The repairs will be performed free of charge.

    This recall is expected to begin July 14, 2020.

    Owners may contact MMNA customer service at (888) 648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-20-003.

      Rust-oleum Canada recalls Varathane Bar & Table Finish

      The product's packaging is not child-resistant

      Rust-oleum-Canada of Concord, Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 123,620 packages of Varathane Bar & Table Finish.

      The product's packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

      There are no reports of incidents or injuries.

      This recall involves Varathane Bar & Table Finish. The product is a kit consisting of two bottles, Part A (resin) and Part B (activator) that are mixed together to form a pour-on clear epoxy finish.

      The recalled product has UPC 0 63213 02428 7 and item number Y236000 which can be found on the side panel of the product’s packaging.

      The bar and table finish, manufactured in the U.S., was sold throughout Canada from from January, 2008 to April, 2020.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and safely dispose of it or return it unopened to the place of purchase for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 387-3625 or by email at https://www.rustoleum.ca/pages/help-and-support/contact-us.

      Sanvall Enterprises recalls Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On

      The product's packaging is not child resistant as required by law

      Sanvall Enterprises of Doral, Fla., is recalling about 5,400 bottles of Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On.

      The product, which contains methyl salicylate, is not child resistant as required by law, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On in a 3-fl. oz (88.5-mL) white plastic bottle with a white cap and a red, white and blue label.

      “Rapid Alivio,” “Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Liquid” and “Para Dolor Muscular” are printed on the label.

      Lot numbers 18032201, 18032301, 19040501, or 19052801 are printed on the bottom of the bottle. UPC code 605100014225 is printed on the side of the label.

      The pain reliever, manufactured in the U.S., was sold at Navarro Discount Pharmacy and Walmart stores in South Florida from August 2016, through June 2019, for about $6.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the pain relieving roll-on in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Sanvall Enterprises for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Sanvall Enterprises collect at (305) 887-1090 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at SanarNaturals@Sanvall.com and in the body of the email provide your name, address, and photo of the product or online at https://sanarnaturals.com/pages/important-safety-information for more information.

      Daimler Trucks recalls Western Star 4700s and 5700s

      The engine may stall without the ability to restart

      Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 2,987 model year 2019-2021 Western Star 4700s and 5700s.

      A particular wire in the ground harness may be undersized, possibly resulting in a melted connector in the ground circuit harness.

      If the connector becomes damaged, under certain circumstances, the engine may stall without the ability to restart increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      DTNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ground harness free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin July 16, 2020.

      Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL-852.

      Mitsubishi recalls Outlanders and Outlander PHEVs

      The rear seat belt may have been assembled incorrectly

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 3,238 model year 2019-2020 Outlanders and model year 2019 Outlander PHEVs.

      The seat belt for the right side second-row seat may have been assembled incorrectly.

      An incorrectly assembled seat belt may not properly restrain the occupant properly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the right side second-row seat belt and replace it -- as necessary -- free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin July 14, 2020.

      Owners may contact MMNA customer service at (888) 648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-20-002.

      Johnson Sea Products recalls crab cakes

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Johnson Sea Products of Coden, Ala., is recalling frozen Home Style Crab Cakes.

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in a 12-oz black retail freezer tray containing 4- 3-oz crab cakes, with “Johnson Sea Products Home Style Crab Cakes” in blue, white and yellow letters on the outer label.

      It was sold in retail stores throughout Alabama and Florida from April 28, 2020, through May 11, 2020.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (251) 824-2693.

      Model year 2015-2018 Yamaha XC155 scooters recalled

      The cylinder head nuts may not be tightened sufficiently

      Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is recalling 3,116 model year 2015-2018 XC155 scooters.

      The cylinder head nuts may not have been tightened properly and could loosen, allowing coolant to foul the spark plug.

      A fouled spark plug could cause the engine to stall at idle and possibly not restart, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yamaha will notify owners and dealers will replace the cylinder head gasket and tighten the cylinder head nuts, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 29, 2020.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at (800) 962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990137.

      Ecoideas recalls iChoc brand vegan bars

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Ecoideas of Markham, Ontario, Canada is recalling iChoc white and classic vegan bars.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      Some illnesses have been reported.

      The following items, sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, are being recalled:

      BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
      iChocWhite Vanilla Vegan Bar80 g4 044889 00272012.2020
      L29405 a
      iChocClassic Vegan – Vegan Bar made with Rice Drink80 g4 044889 00296611.2020
      L19184

      What to do

      Customers with an allergy to milk who purchased the recalled products should not consume them.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at at (888) 735-7258 or by email at info@ecoideas.ca.

      Herman Miller and Design Within Reach recall dressers and cabinets

      The dressers and cabinets can tip over if not anchored to the wall

      Herman Miller of Zeeland, Mich., and Design Within Reach of Stamford, Conn, are recalling about 2,800 Nelson and Lauki dressers and cabinets sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The dressers and cabinets can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

      Herman Miller has received one report of a tip-over with no injuries or property damage. No other incidents are reported.

      This recall involves Herman Miller Nelson cabinets and dressers and Design Within Reach Lauki cabinets and dressers. Product numbers can be found on a label located inside an upper drawer.

      The Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers, and were sold in oak, walnut, ash, and santos palisander (brown).

      Recalled Herman Miller Nelson cabinets

      PRODUCT  #

      PRODUCT NAME

      DESCRIPTION

      RETAIL PRICE

      TE3400.E

      Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet

      56 x 18.5 x 41
      Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 right door

      $7,800 - $16,000

      TE3400.M

      Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet

      56 x 18.5 x 41
      Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 left door

      $7,800 - $16,000

      TE0204

      Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser

      67 x 18.5 x 28.75
      Cabinet, 8-Drawers

      $6,800 - $14,000

      TE2167.R

      Nelson Thin Edge Buffet

      67 x 18.5 x 28.75
      Cabinet, 4-Drawers with 2 right doors

      $8,000 - $16,000

      TE2167.L

      Nelson Thin Edge Buffet

      67 x 18.5 x 28.75
      Cabinet , 4-Drawers with 2 left doors

      $8,000 - $16,000

      TE2100.S

      Nelson Thin Edge Chest

      34 x 18.5 x 28.75
      Cabinet, 4-Drawers

      $4,800 - $10,000

      TE2100.T

      Nelson Thin Edge Chest

      34 x 18.5 x 28.75
      Cabinet, 3-Drawers

      $4,600 - $9,800

      TE2134

      Nelson Thin Edge Cabinet

      34 x 18.5 x 28.75
      Cabinet with 2 doors

      $3,800 - $9,000

      BC3440.L

      Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40

      40 x 18.5 x 39.5
      Cabinet, 5-Drawers with door

      $2,815 

      BC3440.M

      Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40

      40 x 18.5 x 39.5
      Cabinet, 2-Drawers over 2 doors

      $2,600

      The Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers, and were sold in the following colors: Oak, Walnut, White, Graphite and Glacier Grey.

      Recalled Lauki dressers

      PRODUCT  #

      PRODUCT NAME

      DESCRIPTION

      100144158

      Lauki 32”

      Three Drawer Dresser Glacier Grey

      100144157  

      Lauki 32 “

      Three Drawer Dresser - Graphite

      100144156  

      Lauki 32 “

      Three Drawer Dresser - White

      10006123  

      Lauki 47 “

      Wide Dresser – White

      100144127  

      Lauki 47 “

      Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey

      10008841  

      Lauki 47 “

      Six Drawer Dresser - 47" – Graphite

      10001064  

      Lauki 47 “

      Six Drawer Dresser – Oak  (DISC)

      10008840  

      Lauki 47 “

      Six Drawer Dresser – Walnut  (DISC)

      100144161  

      Lauki 60 “

      Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey

      100144160  

      Lauki 60 “

      Six Drawer Dresser – Graphite

      100144159  

      Lauki 60 “

      Six Drawer Dresser – White

      The cabinets and dressers, were manufactured in the U.S., and Spain.

      Nelson units were sold at the Herman Miller NY store, Design Within Reach stores nationwide, online at hermanmiller.com and dwr.com, and through wholesale dealers.

      Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at dwr.com.

      All products were sold from September 2010, through January 2020, for between $2,600 and $16,000.

      What to do

      Consumers may contact Herman Miller at (800) 338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday for a full refund with free pick-up, by email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com, or online at https://www.hermanmiller.com/customer-service/recalls/nelson-dresser-cabinet-and-buffet-recall/.

      For Design Within Reach Lauki products go to https://www.dwr.com/recall-lauki?lang=en_US.

      Forest River recalls XLR Micro Boost trailers

      The ramp door may come loose

      Forest River is recalling 223 model year 2019-2020 XLR Micro Boost trailers, models XLT25LRLE-79 and XLT27LRLE-79.

      The fasteners used to attach the ramp door may loosen and cause the ramp door to detach from the vehicle.

      If the ramp door detaches from the vehicle, it may result in injury and/or a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers or authorized service centers will replace the fasteners for the ramp door free of charge.

      This recall is expected to begin June 24, 2020.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 642-0432. Forest River's number for this recall is 79-1161.

      Conagra Brands expands recalls of chicken and turkey bowls

      The products may contain extraneous material

      Conagra Brands of Russellville, Ark., and Marshall, Mo., is expanding an earlier recall to total approximately 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowls.

      The products may contain extraneous material -- specifically small rocks.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following additional products, shipped throughout the U.S., and exported to Canada, are being recalled

      • 9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020. The product bears establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
      • 7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
      • 7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
      • 204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
      • 204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Conagra Brands at (800) 672-8240 or by email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

      Acella Pharmaceuticals recalls thyroid tablets

      Testing has found the product to be superpotent

      Acella Pharmaceuticals is recalling 13 lots of NP Thyroid (thyroid tablets).

      Testing has found the product to be superpotent.

      Patients being treated for underactive thyroid, who receive superpotent NP Thyroid may show signs and symptoms of overactive thyroid which include, but are not limited to, weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, muscle weakness, hypertension, chest pain, rapid heart rate or heart rhythm disturbances.

      The firm has received two reports of adverse events.

      The following product, packed in 100-count bottles anddistributed nationwide, is being recalled:

      Product

      NDC

      Lot #

      Exp. Date

      NP Thyroid 30 mg42192-329-01M329A19-120-Dec
      M329H18-120-Jul
      M329J18-120-Aug
      M329J18-220-Aug
      M329J18-320-Aug
      M329M18-220-Nov
      NP Thyroid 60 mg42192-330-01M330J18-2A20-Aug
      M330J18-320-Aug
      NP Thyroid 90 mg42192-331-01M331G18-120-Jun
      M331J18-120-Aug
      M331J18-220-Aug
      M331M18-120-Nov
      M331M18-220-Nov

      What to do

      Patients who are currently taking the recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription.

      Consumers with questions may contact Acella Pharmaceuticals at (800) 541-4802, Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET) and Friday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm (ET), or by email at recall@acellapharma.com.

      Porsche recalls Cayennes, Cayenne Turbos and Turbo S Hybrids

      The fuel line quick connector may leak

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 2,178 model year 2019-2020 Cayennes and model year 2020 Cayenne Turbos and Turbo S Hybrids.

      The fuel line quick connector located in the engine compartment may leak.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel line and quick connector free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 10, 2020.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at (800) 767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is ALA4.

      Viva Doria recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils

      The product's packaging is not child resistant

      Viva Doria of Redmond, Wash., is recalling about 529 bottles of Viva Doria Wintergreen Essential Oil.

      The packaging of the product, which contains methyl salicylate, is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Viva Doria Wintergreen Essential Oil in a 30mL (1 fl. oz.) amber glass bottle with a black euro dropper cap.

      The UPC code 638037993110 is listed on the product label, under the bar code.

      The green label on the front of each bottle displays the Viva Doria logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.

      The oils, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at VivaDoria.com, Ebay.com and Amazon.com from May 2019, through April 2020, for about $10.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact Viva Doria for instructions on how to dispose the product and receive a full refund. All known purchasers are being notified directly about the recall by Viva Doria or by the online retailer where the product was purchased.

      Consumers may contact Viva Doria at (800) 640-3753 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at support@vivadoria.com, or online at www.vivadoria.com and click on “Product Safety Info” at the top of the page for more information.

      Kimpex recalls CKX Titan and Mission helmets

      The helmets may not fasten properly

      Kimpex of Drummondville, Quebec, Canada, is recalling about 58,576 CKX brand Titan and Mission helmets sold in Canada.

      The helmets can fail to fasten properly, posing a potential injury hazard.

      No injuries are reported to date.

      This recall involves CKX Titan and Mission helmets in sizes XS to 3XL for recreational sport motor vehicles.

      They can be identified by the name Titan or Mission appearing on a sticker on the outside of the helmet, or on the interior label of the helmet.

      The recalled helmets, manufactured in China, were sold throughout Canada from May 2016 to March 2020.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled helmets and contact the retailer from which they were purchased, or Kimpex, for a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Kimpex toll-free at (800) 268-5475 Monday -- Friday from 8:00 am --6:00 pm (EST) or by email at service@kimpex.com.

      Heartland recalls Mallard, Prowler, Trail Runner and Wilderness trailers

      The U-Bolts for the spare tire carrier may break

      Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 392 model year 2020 Mallard, Prowler, Trail Runner and Wilderness trailers with a bumper-mounted spare tire carrier.

      The U-bolt that secures the spare tire may break, and cause the spare tire to detach during travel.

      If both U-bolts break, the carrier and spare tire can detach from the unit, resulting in an increased risk of injury and increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare tire mounting U-bolts free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 14, 2020.

      Owners may contact Heartland customer service at (877) 262-8032.

      Bunz Kidz children’s sleepwear sets recalled

      The sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard

      Stargate Apparel of New York is recalling about 6,500 Bunz Kidz children’s sleepwear sets.

      The sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard which requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Bunz Kidz-branded children’s sleepwear sets consisting of a robe, top and pants sold in sizes 2 through 12.

      The 100% micro polyester fleece robe and pants are white with allover pink star print and the 100% polyester top is pink with Dream in Glitter printed onto the chest in gold.

      The robe has long-sleeves, a shawl collar, two side seam pockets and a sewn-on tie located at the waist and the pants have an elastic waistband.

      Bunz Kidz is printed on a blue sewn-in label and style numbers L23846, L43846 or L73846 and GPU numbers 2017-246, 2017-446 or GPU 2017-746 are printed on another sewn-in label.

      The sleepwear, manufactured in China, was sold at Boscovs, Century 21, JC Penney, Macy’s, Marshalls and TJ Maxx other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from August 2017, through December 2019, for between $24 and $48.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and contact Stargate Apparel for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Stargate Apparel toll-free at (866-351-0193 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@stargateap.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject, or online at https://www.stargateapparel.com/contact/ for more information.

      Biota Biosciences recalls Cannabidiol and Curcumin products

      The products were marketed without FDA approval

      Biota Biosciences is recalling Cannabidiol (CBD) Complex, Curcumin Complex, and Cannabidiol + Curcumin Injectables.

      The products were marketed without FDA approval.

      In addition, the product claims on the firm's website make the products unapproved new drugs, and the labeling fails to bear adequate directions for use.

      There are no reports of adverse effects.

      The following items, sold throughout the U.S., and to one consignee in New Zealand, are being recalled:

      Product NameStrength(mg)Multiple Dose Vial SizeLotExpiration
      Cannabidiol(CBD) Complex4010 mL2H071219P  07/12/2021
      50010 mL10102019P 10/10/2021
      Curcumin Complex4010 mL2H071219CCD 07/12/2021
      50010 mL0712019CCD 07/12/2021
      Cannabidiol + Curcumin50010 mL10102019PC 10/10/2021

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using and return them to place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Biota Biosciences at (866) 996-2293 Monday -- Friday 8:00 am -- 4:00 pm (PST), or by e-mail at hq@biotacbd.com.

