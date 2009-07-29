Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2009

Recalls in July 2009

Browse by year

2009

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Nutracoastal Recalls S-DROL, STEAM Dietary Supplements

    July 29, 2009
    Nutracoastal Trading LLC is recalling dietary supplements sold under the STEAM and S-DROL names after FDA analysis found the products contained ingredients that made them unapproved drugs.

    S-DROL was found to contain desoxymethyltestosterone, a steroid, it an unapproved drug. The active drug ingredient is not listed on the product label. Samples of STEAM tested by the FDA contained sulfoaildenafil, an analog of sildenafil. Sildenafil is an active ingredient of an FDA-approved drug for erectile dysfunction (ED).

    The undeclared ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs such as nitroglycerin and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Additionally, the product may cause side effects, such as headaches and flushing.

    S-DROL was distributed in black plastic bottles to retail stores nationwide. STEAM was distributed in white plastic bottles.

    Customers who have this product in their possession should stop using it immediately and contact their physician if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking this product.

    Any adverse events that may be related to the use of this product should be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online [at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/report.htm] or by phone [1-800-FDA-1088].

    Consumers should return any unused products to the retail location where they were purchased or contact Nutracoastal Trading LLC directly at 866-803-2434 Monday - Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EDT.

    Nutracoastal Recalls S-DROL, STEAM Dietary Supplements...

    Baby Bjorn Balance, Air Bouncer Chairs Recalled

    July 28, 2009
    BabySwede LLC is recalling about 6,500 BabyBjorn Babysitter Balance and BabyBjorn Babysitter Balance Air bouncer chairs. Small, sharp metal objects found in the padded area of the bouncer chair can protrude, posing a laceration hazard to children.

    The recall involves the BabyBjorn's Babysitter Balance and Babysitter Balance Air bouncers. These bouncing chairs for babies have a red safety latch on the height adjustment mechanism and a plastic footrest with the BabyBjorn logo. Recalled models and colors are:

    BabyBjorn Babysitter Balance:

    • Black/Red; Model #009064US
    • Black/Silver; Model #009065US
    • Dark Blue/Blue; Model #009066US
    • Brown/Beige; Model #009069US

    BabyBjorn Babysitter Balance Air:

    • White; Model 009001US

    Baby product retailers and various mass merchants nationwide, online retailers and catalogs sold the chairs from September 2008 through July 2009. The Babysitter Balance sold for about $170, and the Babysitter Balance Air for about $190. They were made in Sweden.

    Consumers should immediately stop using both Babysitter Balance and Babysitter Balance Air bouncer chairs and contact BabySwede LLC for instructions on how to return the recalled products for inspection and relabeling. If any metal pieces are found through inspection, the consumer will be provided with a new BabyBjorn Babysitter Balance product.

    For additional information, please contact BabySwede, LLC toll-free at (866) 424-0200 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.babyswede.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Baby Bjorn Balance, Air Bouncer Chairs Recalled...

    Propac Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled

    Propac Distributing Corp. is recalling about 7,000 hooded sweatshirts. The sweatshirts have a drawstring through the hood which can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

    This recall involves youth zipper and pullover hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings. The sweatshirts were sold in black, navy and grey. The Proclub brand sweatshirts have RN number 100418 is printed on a tag inside the collar.

    The sweatshirts, made in China, were sold at retail stores in Los Angeles, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nevada from November 2008 through December 2008 for about $19.

    Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard, or return the garment with drawstring to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers also can return the sweatshirts to Propac Distributing for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Propac Distributing at (888) 337-0011 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.proclubinc.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Propac Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Ionic Salt Lamps Recalled

      July 3, 2009

      About 25,000 Ionic salt lamps are being recalled. The lamps overheat causing the vinyl coating on the cord to burst and melt, posing a fire hazard. There have been eight reports of overheating, including two reports of hand burns.

      The recalled ionic salt lamp varies in color from light to dark red and is attached to a wood base. The lamp fixture comes with a 10 watt bulb and a black cord with an inline on/off switch. The UL file number E216832 will be printed on the cord and the UL file number E214389 on the plug.

      The lamps were sold by LTD Commodities, ABC Distributing, and Lakeside Collection catalogs, and on their Web sites from March 2009 through May 2009 for about $12. They were made in Pakistan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact either LTD Commodities, ABC Distributing or Lakeside Collection to receive a replacement cord set. All consumers who purchased the Ionic Salt Lamps were notified directly about the recall.

      For additional information, contact either LTD Commodities or ABC Distributing toll free at (866) 736-3654, or Lakeside Collection toll-free at (866) 847-4327 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, or logon to www.ltdcommodities.com, www.abcdistributing.com or www.lakeside.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Ionic Salt Lamps Recalled...

      Intermatic Recalls In-Wall Timers

      July 1, 2009
      Intermatic Inc. is recalling about 240,000 in-wall electronic timers, models ST01 and EI600. When consumers try to replace the timers battery place a metal object through the battery tray slot, the object can reach internal metal contacts, posing a shock hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received twelve reports of consumers receiving a minor shock while changing the timers battery.

      This recall involves the Intermatic in-wall electronic timers with model numbers ST01, ST01C, ST01AC, ST01AC70, ST01C70, ST01CL, EI600C, EI600LAC, EI600LAC8, EI600WC, and EI600WC8. This product is a lamp and appliance timer and typically takes the place of a standard wall switch. The timer is white, off-white, or almond and measures 2 1/2 inches high by 1 3/4 inches wide. Model numbers can be found on the packaging and on the instruction. In-Wall timers are included in this recall if (1) the brand name Intermatic is molded on the front of the timer cover door, (2) the timer has only four keypad buttons, and (3) there is no 3-digit date code (e.g. 04C) stamped on the inside of the timer cover door. Timers with a 3-digit date code (e.g. 04C) stamped on the inside of the timer cover door are not included in this recall.

      The timers, made in Mexico, were sold at retailers and electrical distributors nationwide from March 2007 through June 2009 for between $25 and $45.

      Consumers should not attempt to change the in-wall timers battery until they receive the repair kit. Consumers should contact Intermatic to obtain a free repair kit with installation instructions.

      For additional information, contact Intermatic toll-free at (877) 417-4316 anytime or on the firm's Web site -- .www.intermatic.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Intermatic Inc. is recalling about 240,000 in-wall electronic timers, models ST01 and EI600. The firm has received twelve reports of consumers receiving a ...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.