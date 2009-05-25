Write a review
Recalls in May 2009

    2006-2009 VW Jettas Recalled

    May 25, 2009
    Volkswagen is recalling about 26,000 Jettas from the 2006-2009 model years. The affected models are 5th Generation vehicles equipped with the 2.01-liter engine.

    The company said that fastening screw contact surfaces on the driveshaft cover plate may loosen over time, causing a knocking sound when the vehicle is in motion. Eventually, the driveshaft screws could loosen to the point that the driveshaft detaches from the gearbox.

    If the vehicle is moving when the driveshaft detaches, it could damage the gearbox housing, causing oil to leak onto the street and creating a hazard to the VW driver as well as other motorists.

    Dealers will inspect the driveshaft screws and replace them free of charge when the recall begins on or before June 19. Owners may contact VW at 1-800-822-8987.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    2002-2003 Hyundai Sonatas Recalled

    May 25, 2009
    Hyundia is recalling about 91,000 Sonatas from the 2002-2003 model years to fix a problem with the interior door handles.

    The company said some door handles may have very thin chrome plating, which may wear away with use. That could result in a crack in the handle, possibly forming a sharp edge that could cause laceration injuries to anyone using the handle.

    Dealers will repair the door handle free of charge when the recall begins in June.

    Owners may contact Hyundai about Recall No. 093 at 1-800-633-5151.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    Harvard Study Raises BPA Concerns

    Study finds chemical leaches from plastic water bottles

    May 22, 2009
    Bisphenol A, a chemical found in plastic water bottles, leaches from the bottle and ends up in the urine of people who drink from them, say researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health.

    The researchers found that study participants who drank for a week from polycarbonate bottles, the popular, hard-plastic drinking bottles and baby bottles, showed a two-thirds increase in their urine of the chemical, also known as BPA.

    Exposure to BPA, used in the manufacture of polycarbonate and other plastics, has been shown to interfere with reproductive development in animals and has been linked with cardiovascular disease and diabetes in humans, the researchers said.

    The study is the first to show that drinking from polycarbonate bottles increased the level of urinary BPA, and thus suggests that drinking containers made with BPA release the chemical into the liquid that people drink in sufficient amounts to increase the level of BPA excreted in human urine.

    The study appears on the Web site of the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

    In addition to polycarbonate bottles, which are refillable and a popular container among students, campers, and others, and are also used as baby bottles, BPA is also found in dentistry composites and sealants and in the lining of aluminum food and beverage cans.

    Numerous studies have shown that it acts as an endocrine disruptor in animals, including early onset of sexual maturation, altered development and tissue organization of the mammary gland, and decreased sperm production in offspring. It may be most harmful in the stages of early development, the researchers said.

    We found that drinking cold liquids from polycarbonate bottles for just one week increased urinary BPA levels by more than two-thirds. If you heat those bottles, as is the case with baby bottles, we would expect the levels to be considerably higher. This would be of concern since infants may be particularly susceptible to BPAs endocrine-disrupting potential, said Karin B. Michels, associate professor of epidemiology at HSPH and Harvard Medical School and senior author of the study.

    Because of a number of studies suggesting that BPA is harmful to humans, Wal-Mart and several other retailers have stopped carrying infant formula bottles made with BPA. However, the Food and Drug Administration holds that small amounts of the substance are not harmful.

    Recent published reports suggest the FDA relied heavily on the advice of chemical industry lobbyists in reaching that conclusion.

      Eddie Bauer Play Yards with Rocking Bassinets Recalled

      May 14, 2009
      Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling about 76,000 Eddie Bauer Soothe & Sway play yards in the U.S. and Canada.

      The play yard's rocking bassinet attachment can tilt even when secured by straps in the non-rocking mode or can stay tilted without returning to a level sleeping surface while in the rocking mode, causing an infant to roll to the corner or side of the bassinet. The infant can then become wedged in the corner or pressed against the side or bottom of the bassinet, posing a risk of suffocation or positional asphyxiation.

      The firm and CPSC have received 10 reports of infants rolling to one side, including 6 that had their faces pressed against the side or the bottom of the bassinet. One child reportedly was turning purple and was out of breath when discovered. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Eddie Bauer Soothe & Sway portable play yards. The convertible play yard has a bassinet and changing station feature. A mobile with three teddy bears was also sold with the play yard. Models included in the recall are 05046 (all units) and 05044 units manufactured before December 1, 2008. Different models were sold in Canada. Model numbers and manufacture dates are printed on a sticker on one of the support legs underneath the play yard. Manufacture dates are printed in the YY/MM/DD format.

      The play yards, made in China, were sold at Target, Sears, and Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide and Internet retailers from January 2008 through May 2009 for about $150.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the bassinet attachment of the play yard and contact Dorel Juvenile Group for a $40 voucher toward the purchase of a new Dorel product. Consumers can continue using the play yard.

      For additional information, contact Dorel Juvenile Group toll-free at (888) 233-4903 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.djgusa.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Build-A-Bear Recalls Folding Toy Beach Chairs

      May 14, 2009
      Build-A-Bear is recalling about 270,000 folding toy beach chairs sold to consumers in the United States and Canada. The chair legs can bruise, pinch or cut fingers while folding.

      Eight injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves a wood frame, canvas seat, toy beach chair for stuffed animals. Some styles include an attached pillow. The toy chairs are blue (style #'s 002281, 004463, 009907, 011565, 102281, 109907, 111565), red (style #'s 007391, 011566, 107391, 111566), fuchsia/white stripe (style #'s 013226, 113226), Orange/white stripe (style #'s 013227, 113227).

      The chairs, made in China, were sold by Build-A-Bear Workshop stores nationwide and online at www.buildabear.com from March 2001 through October 2008 for about $8 in the US and from March 2003 through October 2008 for about $10 in Canada.

      Consumers should return the toy beach chair to any Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive an $8 USD/$10 CDN store coupon. If it is not possible to return the toy chair to a store, you can contact the company for alternate instructions on receiving a refund.

      For additional information, please contact the Build-A-Bear Workshop toll-free at (866) 236-5683 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT, Saturday 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, or visit the company's Web site at www.buildabear.com (PDF)

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      GM Recalls 2009 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC SUVs

      Faulty fuel system control module

      May 13, 2009
      GM is recalling 27,000 SUVs from teh 2009 model year to fix a problem with the fuel system control module.

      The affected 2009 models are:

      • CADILLAC / ESCALADE
      • CADILLAC / ESCALADE ESV
      • CADILLAC / ESCALADE EXT
      • CHEVROLET / AVALANCHE
      • CHEVROLET / COLORADO
      • CHEVROLET / SUBURBAN
      • CHEVROLET / TAHOE
      • GMC / CANYON
      • GMC / YUKON
      • GMC / YUKON XL

      The company said a faulty seal could allow water to seep into the module, possibly causing a short or open circuit. The engine could be hard to start or could stall.

      Dealers will install a new fuel system module when the recall begins May 18. Owners may contact Cadillac at 1-866-982-2339, Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438 and GMC at 1-866-996-9463.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Torcofix/Torcoflex, Mountz Torque Wrenches

      May 6, 2009
      Richard Abraham Herder KG is recalling about 670 Torcofix/Torcoflex and Mountz torque wrenches.

      The internal spring mechanism on the wrench can fail or break, allowing bolts or screws to break or become unscrewed, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystander.

      The wrenches were sold under three styles names: Richard Abraham Herder KG 'Gedore/Rahsol' label, the Mountz 'Titan' label, and the Mountz 'Erico' label. Only wrenches with the serial numbers within the following ranges are included in the recall:

      From serial no. To serial no.
      1268368 1341104
      A003977 A039760
      B000493 B032301
      C000001 C017795
      E000001 E020205
      F000001 F013249
      H000001 H000128
      2174340 2230753

      Recalled wrenches include the following product/brand names and model numbers:

      Product/Brand Name Model Nos.
      GEDORE/RAHSOL TORCOFIX K with Ratchet 4550-10; 4550-20; 4550-30; 4550-40
      GEDORE/RAHSOL TORCOFLEX K with Ratchet 3550-07; 3550-10; 3550-20; 3550-30; 3550-2006
      GEDORE/RAHSOL TORCOFIX Z with Spigot 4410-01; 4420-01; 4430-01; 4440-01
      GEDORE/RAHSOL TORCOFIX SE with rectangle holder 4100-01; 4200-02; 4201-01; 4300-01; 4301-01
      GEDORE/RAHSOL TORCOFIX K US with Ratchet 6550-15; 6551-07; 6551-10; 6551-30; 6551-60
      MOUNTZ TITAN with Ratchet 280012; 280013; 280014
      MOUNTZ TITAN with Spigot 280022; 280023; 280024
      MOUNTZ ERICO ELT110D with Ratchet Unavailable

      The serial number is printed on the side of every torque wrench and the model number is printed on the label on the front and the back of the steel tube.

      The wrenches, made in Germany, were sold by Mountz Inc. through wholesale catalog sales and wholesale through industrial distributors, private label (Erico) and direct to OEM's mostly in North America from July 2006 through April 2008 for between about $150 and $300.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wrenches and contact Richard Abraham Herder KG to receive a repair or replacement wrench. Recalled wrenches can be sent to:

      KLANN Tools, Inc.
      7187 Bryhawke Circle, Suite 700
      North Charleston, SC 29418       		Mountz, Inc.
      1080 North 11th Street
      San Jose, CA 95112

      For additional information, please contact KLANN Tools toll-free at (866) 367-5526 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail klanntools@knology.net or visit the firm's Web site at www.klanngedore.com/pdf/recall_kti.pdf

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

