Recalls in November 2009

    Toyota Recalling 110,000 Tundra Pickups

    Excessive corrosion blamed

    By James Limbach
    ConsumerAffairs.com

    November 24, 2009 Owners of certain Toyota Tundra vehicles are advised to remove spare tires mounted underneath the body of the vehicle. In an advisory, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says excessive corrosion due to "road salts" can cause the rear cross- member of the vehicle frame to fail and allow the spare tire to fall onto the roadway at any time, creating a road hazard for other vehicles.

    Toyota has just announced a recall of these vehicles, but NHTSA recommends that owners remove the spare tires even before taking the vehicles to the dealers to be remedied.

    In addition, the corrosion may also cause damage to the rear brake lines and lead to brake system failures.

    Corrosion does not appear to be an anomaly with these trucks.

    • Kenneth K. of Candia, N.H., writes ConsumerAffairs.com that his 2000 Toyota Tundra TRD 4x4 extended cab truck is "being eaten away by rust, causing parts to break and even fall off. Now the extensive frame rust has caused parts to fall off, and break."

    • Thomas of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., owns a 2000 Toyota Tundra extended cab truck. He tells ConsumerAffairs.com, "The whole under side of the truck is rusting.I owned a 1968 Chevy that had less rust then this truck has."

    The safety recall involves 110,000 Toyota Tundras for model years 2000 through 2003 that are registered in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. These states typically use chemical de-icers, such as road salts, to treat the roadways in winter weather.

    Toyota will contact owners of all affected vehicles and ask that they bring the vehicles to a local dealer to be inspected and remedied. Based on the extent of the corrosion, Toyota will either apply a corrosion-resistant compound to the affected area or replace the rear cross-member if necessary. In the event that the rear cross-member cannot be replaced, Toyota will develop a remedy for those vehicles.

    Toyota also says it will notify owners of model year 2000 through 2003 Tundras registered outside of the recalled states and perform the same inspection and repair if the owners desire.

    Until the recalled vehicles are brought in, NHTSA urges owners to remove the spare tires to prevent them from falling onto the roadway. NHTSA also advised to avoid being under the spare tire or rear cross-member while removing it. If the spare tire is moved to the truck bed or to another location in the vehicle, owners should make sure that it is properly secured.

    Evenflo First Choice Child Seats Recalled

    November 20, 2009
    Evenflo is recalling some of its First Choice infant restraint systems because a label was left off. The label contains instructions about registering the child seat so that consumers can be notified if the seat is recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

    The recalled seats are Model 3604098, manufactured between January 16 and September 29, 2009.

    A label was inadvertently left off this product that contains certain required information about contacting Evenflo to register the car seat in case of a recall, information about contacting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for recall information, as well as a statement certifying that the car seat complies with the safety standard and is certified for use in aircraft.

    Evenflo will mail the required labels along with placement instructions to registered owners free of charge. The safety campaign is expected to begin during November 2009. Owners may contact Evenflo toll-free at 1-800-233-5921 between 8am and 5pm EST.

    Bobby Chupete Pacifiers Recalled

    November 18, 2009
    Grand World is recalling more than 640,000 "Bobby Chupete" pacifiers because they fail to meet federal safety standards. The pacifier mouth guard is too small, posing a choking hazard to infants and toddlers.

    This recall involves Bobby Chupete pacifiers. The pacifiers have a ring-shaped handle and heart-shaped mouth guard with two ventilation holes. The nipple is made of latex. Bobby Chupete and a picture of an infant are printed on the pacifiers packaging. The pacifier was sold in aqua, red, white or yellow colors.

    The pacifiers, made in China, were sold at various retail stores nationwide from November 2004 through July 2009 for about $1.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled pacifiers away from infants and toddlers and contact Grand World for a refund or a replacement pacifier.

    For additional information, call Grand World collect at (718) 326-7786 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.grandworldinc.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Adventure Wooden Play Sets Recalled

      November 5, 2009
      About 282,000 Adventure Playsets are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada. The plastic coated lumber on the horizontal ladder (monkey bar/swing beam) can weaken over time due to rotting of the whitewood (spruce, pine and fir species), resulting in a fall hazard.

      All recalled swing sets have a horizontal ladder that acts as both a monkey bar and swing beam, and an end latter coated with cranberry or green plastic. The replacement kit includes the horizontal ladder and the vertical end truss support pieces. More photos below.

      Adventure Playsets has received more than 1,400 reports of rotting ladders involving 16 injuries that resulted in nine emergency room visits. The injuries include two arm fractures, lacerations, scrapes, and bruises to children younger than 8 years old. Most of the reported injuries occurred when the swing came out of the monkey bar/ swing beam that had rotted.

      This recall involves wooden play sets with swings, slides and ladders. Each set has an overhead monkey bar ladder that acts as both the monkey bar and swing beam, and an end ladder coated with cranberry or green plastic. The instruction manual has the name 'Adventure Playsets' and one of the following model numbers printed on the cover.

      Durango 1-AP016 and 1- AP018Yukon 1-AP052
      Tacoma 1- AP017 and 1-AP051El Dorado 1-AP016
      Bellevue 1-AP048, and 1-AP012Dakota 1- AP046
      Sherwood 1-AP049Sedona 1- AP002
      Ventura 1-AP008Madison 1- AP006 and 1-AP015
      Belmont 1-AP003

      The Bellevue,Tacoma and Durango swing sets were previously recalled due to detaching frames and a fall hazard.

      The playsets, made in the U.S., were sold at Walmart, Toys R Us, Academy Sports, Menards, and Mill stores nationwide, and online at Walmart.com, ToyRUs.com, Willygoat.com and through the DMSI catalog from January 2004 through December 2007 for between $300 and $600.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the swing sets and contact Adventure Playsets to receive a replacement kit.

      For more information, contact Adventure Playsets toll-free at (877) 840-9068 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.adventureplaysets.com. Consumers can also email the firm at custservice@adventureplaysets.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Young Artist Easels Recalled

      November 5, 2009
      About 10,000 Young Artist Easels are being recalled because the chalkboard surface coating contains high levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

      This recall involves a children's art easel which has a chalkboard surface on one side and a white board surface on the other side. The item number is AA13301 and the UPC number is 082435133010 which can be found on the original packaging.

      The easels, made in China, were sold at art supply stores nationwide and online from July 2004 through June 2009 for about $75.

      Consumers should immediately take these recalled easels away from children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement chalkboard panel.

      For additional information, contact MacPherson's at (866) 319-5335 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.art-alternatives.com/recall.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      GM Recalls Chevrolet Cobalt, Pontiac G5, Saturn Ion

      November 2, 2009
      General Motors is recalling certain models because of a problem with plastic supply and return ports on the modular reservoir assembly. The ports may crack, possibly allowing fuel to leak and create a fire hazard.

      The recall affects the following models that were sold in specific states:

      • CHEVROLET / COBALT 2006-2007
      • PONTIAC / G5 2007
      • SATURN / ION 2006-2007

      The Cobalt and Ion recalls are for 2006 vehicles sold or registered in Arizona and Nevada. The recall also affects 2007 Cobalt, G5 and Ion vehicles sold or registered in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

      Dealers will replace the fuel pump module free of charge. Special extended coverage will also apply to vehicles registered in other states where high temperatures are common.

      Owners may contact Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438, Saturn at 1-800-972-8876 and Pontiac at 1-800-620-7668 or at gmownercenter.com.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

