Recalls in October 2009

    Target Recalls Halloween Flashlights

    October 28, 2009
    Target is recalling about 600,000 halloween flashlights because they can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received eight reports of flashlights overheating and melting, including one report of burns to the hand.

    This recall involves two types of Halloween-themed flashlights: the mini flashlights and flashlights sold with stencils.

    Mini Flashlights - The mini flashlights have a key ring extending from the bottom and were sold in a pack of three colors: orange, green and black. The orange and purple packaging has "Mini Flashlights (3 Pack)" printed on the front and "DGI", "Made in China" and "DPCI# 234-02-1813" printed on the back.

    Standard Size Flashlights - Also included in the recall are standard sized flashlights with a black handle and an orange top. The flashlights were sold with six stencils in various colors and images: a pumpkin, ghost, spider, cat, witch and skull & cross-bones. "Flashlight with Stencil" is printed on the front and "Tien Hsing," "Made in China" and "234 02 1838" is printed on the back of the packaging.

    The flashlights were sold at Target stores nationwide from August 2009 through September 2009 for $1 for the mini flashlights and $2.50 for the flashlights with stencils. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the flashlights and return the product to any Target store for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm"s Web site at www.target.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Hanover Direct/Domestications Recalls Roman Shades

    October 27, 2009
    IKEA is recalling more than half a million sets of roller blinds because they pose a strangulation risk to small children.

    Strangulations can occur if the blind's looped bead chain is not attached to the wall or the floor with the tension device provided and a child's neck becomes entangled in the free-standing loop.

    This recall involves all ISDANS, TUPPLUR and ENJE roller blinds. These blinds are made of a solid or sheer fabric, measuring 24' to 79' wide, and have a metal top rail and a bead chain. ENJE has a glued label on the wall fitting showing the IKEA logotype, article number, 5-digit supplier number, four digit date stamp (YYWW) and "Made in Taiwan". The roller blinds have an orange warning label attached at the base of the blind that is marked with AA-136800-3.

    The blinds, made in Taiwan and France, were sold at IKEA stores nationwide from July 2005 through July 2009 for between $10 and $55.

    Consumers should immediately check the recalled roller blinds to make sure the tension device provided is attached to the bead chain and installed into the wall or floor. If not attached, consumers should immediately stop using the roller blinds and contact IKEA or visit their local IKEA store to receive a free repair kit. The repair kits for the roller blinds will be available the second week of November. If the consumer has difficulty installing the tension device, contact IKEA for additional information.

    For additional information, contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.ikea-usa.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Target To Pay $600,000 For Violating Lead Paint Ban

      "Kool Toyz" recalled due to unsafe levels of lead

      By James Limbach
      ConsumerAffairs.com

      October 2, 2009
      Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn. has agreed to pay a $600,000 civil penalty for allegedly violating the federal lead paint ban on toys.

      The penalty settlement, which has been provisionally accepted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, resolves CPSC staff allegations that from May 2006 through August 2007, that Target knowingly imported and sold various toys, including Kool Toyz Products, Anima-Bamboo Collection Games, Happy Giddy Gardening Tools and Sunny Patch Chairs), with paint or other surface coatings that contained lead levels above legal limits. The federal lead paint ban for toys has been in place since 1978.

      CPSC staff accused Target of failing to take adequate action to ensure that no toys or children's products would bear lead-containing paint, thereby creating a risk of lead poisoning and adverse health effects to children.

      In 2006, Target recalled "Kool Toyz" brand toys, including sets containing die-cast cars, playground set, doll house set, dinosaurs, trucks, boats and planes. That same year, it recalled about 350,000 "Happy Giddy" gardening tool toys and children's "Sunny Patch" chairs because the paint contained excessive levels of lead.

      A year later, the retailer recalled about 5,000 Anima Bamboo Collection games. The games contained 38 bamboo pads, four ghosts, and one dice. There was concern that toys in the bamboo game sets could contain lead paint, which is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

      "These highly publicized toy recalls were among many that helped spur action last year to impose even stricter limits on lead paint on toys," said CPSC Chairman Inez Tenenbaum. "This penalty should remind importers and retailers that they have always had the same obligation to meet the strict lead limits as the manufacturers."

      In agreeing to the settlement, Target denies CPSC's allegations that it violated the law.

      CPSC says it is still interested in receiving incident or injury reports that are either directly related to this product recall or involve a different hazard with the same product. Reports can be made at https://www.cpsc.gov/cgibin/incident.aspx.



