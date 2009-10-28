Recalls in October 2009

October 28, 2009

Target is recalling about 600,000 halloween flashlights because they can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

The firm has received eight reports of flashlights overheating and melting, including one report of burns to the hand.

This recall involves two types of Halloween-themed flashlights: the mini flashlights and flashlights sold with stencils.

Mini Flashlights - The mini flashlights have a key ring extending from the bottom and were sold in a pack of three colors: orange, green and black. The orange and purple packaging has "Mini Flashlights (3 Pack)" printed on the front and "DGI", "Made in China" and "DPCI# 234-02-1813" printed on the back.

Standard Size Flashlights - Also included in the recall are standard sized flashlights with a black handle and an orange top. The flashlights were sold with six stencils in various colors and images: a pumpkin, ghost, spider, cat, witch and skull & cross-bones. "Flashlight with Stencil" is printed on the front and "Tien Hsing," "Made in China" and "234 02 1838" is printed on the back of the packaging.

The flashlights were sold at Target stores nationwide from August 2009 through September 2009 for $1 for the mini flashlights and $2.50 for the flashlights with stencils. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the flashlights and return the product to any Target store for a full refund.

For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm"s Web site at www.target.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).