Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2009

Recalls in June 2009

Browse by year

2009

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Orangatang Skateboard Wheels Recalled

    June 23, 2009
    Loaded Boards Inc. is recalling about 1,200 sets of Orangatang skateboard wheels. The recalled skateboard wheels' core can shear and blow out, causing the wheel to separate from the skateboard trucks axle and bearings. This poses a risk of serious injury to riders.

    Loaded Boards has received 10 reports of wheels separating. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall involves Orangatang In-Heat skateboard wheels. They were sold in two styles: 75mm/purple/83a durometer and 75mm/orange/80a durometer. The words orangatang, In Heat, and the size and durometer are written on the sidewall of the wheel. The wheels were sold in sets of four.

    The wheels, made in the U.S., were sold by Loaded Boards/Orangatang Wheels dealers nationwide from March 2009 through April 2009 for about $55 per set.

    Consumers should stop using the wheels immediately and contact Loaded Boards Inc. or any authorized dealer for a free replacement.

    For additional information, contact Loaded Boards Inc. toll-free at (877) 855-0708 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or e-mail the firm at coreissue@loadedboards.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Orangatang Skateboard Wheels Recalled...

    Campbell Hausfeld Recalls Air Compressors

    June 17, 2009
    Campbell Hausfeld is recalling about 16,000 air compressors sold at Wal-Mart because of a fire hazard. The compressors thermal overload, which shuts the unit off when it overheats, can fail. This can lead to overheating, melting of parts and a risk of fire.

    The recall involves the Campbell Hausfeld model HU200099AV air compressor with a 20-gallon tank. The recall includes date codes ranging from January 2009 through June 2009. The model number and date code can be located on the back of the tank.

    The compressors were sold at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from January 2009 through June 2009 for about $250. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air compressor and return it to any Wal-Mart for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Campbell Hausfeld at (800) 241-0448 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.chpower.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Campbell Hausfeld Recalls Air Compressors...

    California Senate Votes to Ban BPA In Food Containers

    FDA still contends small amounts of the chemical are not harmful


    Its looking ever more likely that the state of California will place limits on bisphenol A, or BPA, before the Food and Drug Administration ever issues a definitive ruling on the chemical. The California Senate Tuesday narrowly voted to ban the chemical from infant formula bottles, toddler sippy cups and other food containers.

    A number of studies have suggested the chemical is a danger to normal childhood development, though the FDAs official position is that small amounts are not harmful.

    BPA is added to the plastic manufacturing process to provide rigidity. Its what makes plastic water bottles, for example, stiff instead of pliable. However, a recent Harvard study found that small amounts of BPA will leach from the bottle into the water.

    The California Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Fran Payley, who managed to push it through in spite of heavy industry lobbying. Outlook for passage in the Assembly is unclear, as the industry mounts an all-out effort to prevent a ban.

    Among those arguing that BPA risks are overblown is STATS, a statistical analysis organization based at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. In a study released last month, STATS found toxicologists "overwhelmingly reject the notion that exposure to even the smallest amounts of harmful chemicals is dangerous or that the detection of any level of a chemical in your body by biomonitoring indicates a significant health risk."

    Chemical industry lobbyists maintain that the studies raising questions about BPA have been vastly overblown by environmental and health groups who have already made up their minds without seeing all the evidence. But consumer groups say more than 200 independent studies have thus far linked BPA to development problems in young children, and more recently, to other health problems.

    For example, last September a study in JAMA linked higher levels of BPA to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and liver-enzyme abnormalities. BPA is one of the world's highest productionvolume chemicals, with more than two million metric tons produced worldwide in 2003 and annual increase in demand of 6 percent to 10 percent annually.

    Such was the concern abut the chemical that Wal-Mart announced back in April 2008 that it would stop selling baby bottles made with BPA in its U.S. stores.

    "Widespread and continuous exposure to BPA, primarily through food but also through drinking water, dental sealants, dermal exposure, and inhalation of household dusts, is evident from the presence of detectable levels of BPA in more than 90 percent of the U.S. population," the authors said.

    "Anecdotal" evidence

    In individual accounts, consumers blame BPA and other chemicals for health problems they say decreased or went away when exposure to the suspect substances stopped.

    One account comes from a former over-the-road trucker who told ConsumerAffairs.com that he became ill after habitually drinking water from plastic containers which had gotten hot while sitting in his truck.

    "In spite of the fact that my lungs and respiratory system were on fire and congested, my face flaming red and I lost part the lining of my intestines in a rest area -- and some of my family thought my wife was poisoning me -- the doctors couldn't come up with an answer," the former trucker said.

    "When I came off the truck and quit drinking water from plastic jugs which had gotten hot in the truck I started to gradually improve but still had some respiratory problems which seemed to be aggravated by some of my blood pressure medication. However I didn't experience any real improvement until after we moved into another home -- with city water -- and quit drinking water from plastic containers," he said.

    BPA in urine

    In the Harvard School of Public Health study, researchers found that BPA leaches from bottles and ends up in the urine of people who drink from them.

    The researchers found that study participants who drank for a week from polycarbonate bottles, the popular, hard-plastic drinking bottles and baby bottles, showed a two-thirds increase in their urine of the chemical, also known as BPA.

    The study was the first to show that drinking from polycarbonate bottles increased the level of urinary BPA, and thus suggests that drinking containers made with BPA release the chemical into the liquid that people drink in sufficient amounts to increase the level of BPA excreted in human urine.

    The study appears on the Web site of the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

    We found that drinking cold liquids from polycarbonate bottles for just one week increased urinary BPA levels by more than two-thirds. If you heat those bottles, as is the case with baby bottles, we would expect the levels to be considerably higher. This would be of concern since infants may be particularly susceptible to BPAs endocrine-disrupting potential, said Karin B. Michels, associate professor of epidemiology at HSPH and Harvard Medical School and senior author of the study.

    Recent published reports suggest the FDA relied heavily on the advice of chemical industry lobbyists in reaching that conclusion.

    California Senate Votes to Ban BPA In Food Containers...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      National, Sanyo Hair Dryers Recalled

      June 3, 2009
      About 2,300 National and Sanyo hand-held hair dryers are being recalled. They are not equipped with an immersion protection device to prevent electrocution if the hair dryer falls into water. Immersion protection devices, which prevent electrocution, are required by industry safety standards for all electric hand-held hair dryers.

      This recall involves National and Sanyo hand held hair dryers. The hair dryers are made of plastic and chrome with a fold up handle and were sold in blue, pink, white and black colors. Model numbers EH-5202, EH-5215, EH-5216, EH-7911, EH-7912, or EH-7913 and 'National' and 'Sanyo' can be found on the hair dryer's blower nozzle or handle.

      The hair dryers, made in Thailand, were sold at various retail stores in the Los Angeles area from January 2007 through August 2008 for between $20 and $40.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hair dryers and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or free replacement.

      For additional information, contact Vintage International toll free at (888) 711-4656 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      National, Sanyo Hair Dryers Recalled...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.