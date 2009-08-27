Recalls in August 2009

August 26, 2009

Lewis Hyman Inc. is recalling about 4.2 million sets of roll-up blinds and 600,000 Woolrich Roman shades because they pose a risk of strangulation to children and infants.

Strangulations can occur if the lifting loops slide off the side of the roll-up blind and a childs neck becomes entangled on the free-standing loop or if a child places his neck between the lifting loop and the roll-up blind material. Strangulations can occur when a child places her neck between the exposed inner cord and the fabric on the backside of the Roman blind or when a child pulls the cord out and wraps it around his neck.

In November 2007, a 1-year-old boy from Norridgewock, Maine became entangled and strangled in the lift cord loop of a roll-up blind that had fallen into his portable crib. In October 2008, a 13-month-old boy from Conway, Ark. was found with his head between the exposed inner cord and the cloth on the backside of a Roman shade. The cord was not looped around the boys neck but rather ran from ear to ear and strangled the child.

This recall involves roll-up blinds without release clips (see picture below) and all Woolrich Roman shades. The roll-up blinds have plastic oval-shaped slats that measure about inch tall. The blinds measure either 72 or 96 long. The bottom rail has a WARNING label advising that Young children can become entangled and strangle in cord or bead loops and a label that reads Lewis Hyman, Inc. and the year of manufacture. Roll-up blinds that have release clips right below the head rail on the backside of the blind are not included in this recall.

The Woolrich Roman shades come in twill fabric and micro-suede fabric and measure 72 long. The head rail has two labels that read Lewis Hyman, Inc., www.lewishymaninc.com and LHI, 005301, Made in China respectively.

The Roman shades were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from March 2006 through December 2008 for between $25 and $43. The roll-up blinds were sold at retail stores nationwide from January 1999 through December 2003 for between $6 and $20.

Consumers should immediately check the backside of the roll-up blinds to determine if they have release clips. If the roll-up blind does not have release clips, stop using it immediately and contact Lewis Hyman for a free repair kit.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Roman shades and contact Lewis Hyman for a free repair kit. The repair kits for the Roman shades will be available by the end of September.

For additional information, contact Lewis Hyman toll-free at (877) 354-5457 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT daily, or visit the firms Web site at www.lewishymaninc.com/recall.

Safety regulators remind consumers to examine all Roman Blinds and shades in their homes. If looped pull cords are present or exposed inner cords are found on the back of blinds or shades and children are in the home or occasionally visit your home, please consider replacing them with blinds or shades that do not have exposed pull cords or inner cords.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).