Recalls in August 2009

August 27, 2009
Frigidaire is recalling about 200,000 smooth-top electric ranges sold under the Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional and Kenmore Elite brand names because they pose a fire hazard.
Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or, 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses a fire and burn hazard to consumers.
Frigidaire has received 126 reports of incidents, including four reports of minor burns and two reports of minor property damage.
This recall involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional and Kenmore Elite smoothtop electric ranges with rotary knobs and digital displays. The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:
|Frigidaire (Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF831xxxxx) and Models Beginning with
|FEFBZ90GC
FEFLMC55GC
FEFLZ87GC
|GLEF396AB
GLEF396AQ
GLEF396AS
GLEF396CQ
GLEF396CS
GLEFM397DB
|GLEFM397DQ
GLEFM397DS
GLEFM97FPB
GLEFM97FPW
GLEFM97GPB
GLEFM97GPW
|LEEFM389FE
|PLEF398AC
PLEF398CC
PLEF398DC
PLEFM399DC
|PLEFMZ99EC
PLEFMZ99GC
PLEFZ398EC
PLEFZ398GC
|Kenmore Elite (Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx VF334xxxxx) and Models Beginning with
|790.99012
|790.99013
|790.99014
|790.99019
The model and serial number can be found by opening the range drawer at the base of the unit.
The ranges, made in the U.S., were sold at Sears and other national chain and independent retailers nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.
Consumers should stop using the recalled ranges immediately and contact Frigidaire or Sears to schedule a free repair.
Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Frigidaire at (800) 449-9812 between 8 a.m. and midnight ET Monday through Saturday or visit the firms recall Web site at www.smoothtoprangerecall.com. Consumers who purchased their products at Sears should call Sears at (800) 449-9810 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).