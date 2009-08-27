Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2009

Recalls in August 2009

Browse by year

2009

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Frigidaire, Kenmore Smoothtop Electric Ranges Recalled

    August 27, 2009
    Frigidaire is recalling about 200,000 smooth-top electric ranges sold under the Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional and Kenmore Elite brand names because they pose a fire hazard.

    Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or, 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    Frigidaire has received 126 reports of incidents, including four reports of minor burns and two reports of minor property damage.

    This recall involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional and Kenmore Elite smoothtop electric ranges with rotary knobs and digital displays. The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

    Frigidaire (Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF831xxxxx) and Models Beginning with
    FEFBZ90GC
    FEFLMC55GC
    FEFLZ87GC    		GLEF396AB
    GLEF396AQ
    GLEF396AS
    GLEF396CQ
    GLEF396CS

    GLEFM397DB    		GLEFM397DQ
    GLEFM397DS
    GLEFM97FPB
    GLEFM97FPW
    GLEFM97GPB
    GLEFM97GPW    		LEEFM389FEPLEF398AC
    PLEF398CC
    PLEF398DC
    PLEFM399DC    		PLEFMZ99EC
    PLEFMZ99GC
    PLEFZ398EC
    PLEFZ398GC

    Kenmore Elite (Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx VF334xxxxx) and Models Beginning with
    790.99012790.99013790.99014790.99019

    The model and serial number can be found by opening the range drawer at the base of the unit.

    The ranges, made in the U.S., were sold at Sears and other national chain and independent retailers nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled ranges immediately and contact Frigidaire or Sears to schedule a free repair.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Frigidaire at (800) 449-9812 between 8 a.m. and midnight ET Monday through Saturday or visit the firms recall Web site at www.smoothtoprangerecall.com. Consumers who purchased their products at Sears should call Sears at (800) 449-9810 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Frigidaire, Kenmore Smoothtop Electric Ranges Recalled...

    Baby Jogger Recalls Strollers

    August 27, 2009
    Baby Jogger LLC is recalling about 41,000 City Mini strollers. The strollers restraint buckle could break or unlatch allowing the child to fall out.

    This recall involves Baby Jogger City Mini single and double strollers. City Mini is printed on the stroller. Item numbers and date codes included in this recall are listed in the chart below along with stroller colors. The item number is printed on a sticker on the rear wheel crossbar. The manufacturing date code is engraved on the frame behind the rear wheel axle crossbar or on the back of the frame on the upright bar between the right rear wheel and the seat.

    The strollers were sold at juvenile products stores, mass merchandisers, and department stores nationwide and on various Web sites including www.amazon.com from November 2007 through July 2009 for between $220 and $400. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Jogger to receive a free replacement restraint buckle and installation instructions.

    Item NumbersColorManufacturing Date Codes
    67100Black2007.11.1 through 2009.2.28

    (Nov.1, 2007 through

    Feb. 28, 2009)
    67102Blue/Gray
    67103Red/Black
    67104Gray/Green
    67105Stone/Black
    67109Orange/Gray
    67170Black
    67172Blue/Gray
    67173Red/Black
    67174Gray/Green
    67175Stone/Black
    67179Orange/Gray

    For additional information, contact Baby Jogger at 877-506-2213 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, email the firm at recall@babyjogger.com, or visit the firms Web site at www.babyjogger.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Baby Jogger Recalls Strollers...

    Lewis Hyman Recalls Roll-Up Blinds, Roman Shades

    August 26, 2009
    Lewis Hyman Inc. is recalling about 4.2 million sets of roll-up blinds and 600,000 Woolrich Roman shades because they pose a risk of strangulation to children and infants.

    Strangulations can occur if the lifting loops slide off the side of the roll-up blind and a childs neck becomes entangled on the free-standing loop or if a child places his neck between the lifting loop and the roll-up blind material. Strangulations can occur when a child places her neck between the exposed inner cord and the fabric on the backside of the Roman blind or when a child pulls the cord out and wraps it around his neck.

    In November 2007, a 1-year-old boy from Norridgewock, Maine became entangled and strangled in the lift cord loop of a roll-up blind that had fallen into his portable crib. In October 2008, a 13-month-old boy from Conway, Ark. was found with his head between the exposed inner cord and the cloth on the backside of a Roman shade. The cord was not looped around the boys neck but rather ran from ear to ear and strangled the child.

    This recall involves roll-up blinds without release clips (see picture below) and all Woolrich Roman shades. The roll-up blinds have plastic oval-shaped slats that measure about inch tall. The blinds measure either 72 or 96 long. The bottom rail has a WARNING label advising that Young children can become entangled and strangle in cord or bead loops and a label that reads Lewis Hyman, Inc. and the year of manufacture. Roll-up blinds that have release clips right below the head rail on the backside of the blind are not included in this recall.

    The Woolrich Roman shades come in twill fabric and micro-suede fabric and measure 72 long. The head rail has two labels that read Lewis Hyman, Inc., www.lewishymaninc.com and LHI, 005301, Made in China respectively.

    The Roman shades were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from March 2006 through December 2008 for between $25 and $43. The roll-up blinds were sold at retail stores nationwide from January 1999 through December 2003 for between $6 and $20.

    Consumers should immediately check the backside of the roll-up blinds to determine if they have release clips. If the roll-up blind does not have release clips, stop using it immediately and contact Lewis Hyman for a free repair kit.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the Roman shades and contact Lewis Hyman for a free repair kit. The repair kits for the Roman shades will be available by the end of September.

    For additional information, contact Lewis Hyman toll-free at (877) 354-5457 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT daily, or visit the firms Web site at www.lewishymaninc.com/recall.

    Safety regulators remind consumers to examine all Roman Blinds and shades in their homes. If looped pull cords are present or exposed inner cords are found on the back of blinds or shades and children are in the home or occasionally visit your home, please consider replacing them with blinds or shades that do not have exposed pull cords or inner cords.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Lewis Hyman Inc. is recalling about 4.2 million sets of roll-up blinds and 600,000 Woolrich Roman shades because they pose a risk of strangulation to child...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Maytag, Magic Chef, Performa by Maytag, Crosley Refrigerators

      August 25, 2009
      Maytag Corp. is expanding its ercall of Maytag, Magic Chef, Performa by Maytag and Crosley brand refrigerators. An electrical failure in the relay, the component that turns on the refrigerators compressor, can cause overheating and pose a serious fire hazard.

      The latest recall is for 46,000 refrigerators. About 1.6 million units were recalled in March 2009.

      Maytag has received 23 additional reports of refrigerator relay ignition, including 4 reports of property damage ranging from smoke damage to extensive kitchen damage.

      The refrigerators were sold at department and appliance stores and by homebuilders nationwide from September 2000 through May 2004 for between about $350 and $1,600. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately contact Maytag to determine if their refrigerator is included in the recall and if so, to schedule a free in-home repair. Consumers should not return the refrigerator to the retailer where it was purchased.

      The recall includes certain Maytag, Magic Chef, Performa by Maytag and Crosley brand side-by-side and top freezer refrigerators. The affected refrigerators were manufactured in black, bisque, white and stainless steel. They have model and serial numbers printed on a label located on the top middle or left upper side of the refrigerator liner and have the following model and serial number combinations:

      Serial Numbers ENDING withAND Model Numbers BEGINNING with
      Side by Side
      Refrigerators      		CN, CP, YY, YZMZ
      Top Freezer
      Refrigerators      		CA, CC, CE, CG, ZB, ZD, ZF, ZHCT15G4, CTB152, CTL151, CTM152,
      CTN151, MTB195, MTB215, MTB245,
      MTF195, MTF215, PTB155, PTB175,
      PTB195, PTB215

      Refrigerators with freezers on the bottom are not included in this recall.

      For more information, contact Maytag toll-free at (866) 533-9817 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.repair.maytag.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Maytag, Magic Chef, Performa by Maytag, Crosley Refrigerators...

      Weight Watchers Recalls Plush Hungry Figures and Magnets

      August 20, 2009
      Weight Watchers is recalling more than 400,000 plush hungry figures and magnets. Sewing needles have been found in the stuffing of the Hungry Figures, posing a puncture hazard to consumers.

      Weight Watchers has received two reports from company employees of a sewing needle being found in two Hungry Figures. No injuries have been reported.

      The Hungry Figures and Hungry Magnets, made in China, have orange plush exteriors. The Hungry Figure is about 6 inches long and the Hungry Magnet is about 4 inches long.

      They were sold by Weight Watchers between April 2009 and July 2009 for between $4 and $6.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Hungry Figures and Hungry Magnets and return them to Weight Watchers to receive a full refund or a credit towards the purchase of another product.

      For additional information, contact Weight Watchers toll-free at (866) 288-3891 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.weightwatchers.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Weight Watchers Recalls Plush Hungry Figures and Magnets...

      Graco Recalls Doorway Jumpers

      August 6, 2009
      Dorel Juvenile Group is expanding its recall of Safety 1st stair gates. The hinges that hold the stair gate in place can break, posing a fall hazard to children if the gate is placed at the top of the stairs.

      The latest recall is for about 31,500 gates. Another 100,000 were recalled in February.

      The latest recall involves the Safety 1st SmartLight Stair Gate with model number 42111, which is printed on a sticker under the handle panel. The gates, which were manufactured before December 20, 2008, are white metal with a gray handle and a motion sensor nightlight that illuminates on approach. The manufacture date is located below the gate's handle as a date wheel imprinted in the plastic; an arrow indicates the month, and the year is stamped inside the circle. The manufacture date is also printed on a sticker inside the battery door.

      The gates were sold at mass merchandise and juvenile product stores nationwide, including Babies R Us, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart.com and other online retailers from January 2005 through July 2009 for about $60. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled gate and contact the company to obtain a free repair kit.

      Consumers can call Dorel Juvenile Group toll-free at (866) 690-2540 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; complete an online order form on the Dorel Juvenile Group Web site at www.djgusa.com/safety_notice/ to obtain their free repair kit. Consumers should not return the stair gates to retail stores.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Graco Recalls Doorway Jumpers...

      Target Recalls Circo Booster Seats

      August 6, 2009
      Target is recalling about 43,000 Circo booster seats. The booster seat restraint buckle can open unexpectedly, allowing a child to fall from the chair and be injured.

      Target has received eight reports of the booster seat buckles opening unexpectedly, including three reports of bruises.

      This recall involves Circo booster seats with manufacture date codes XJ0811, XJ0812, XJ0901, and XJ0902. The plastic booster seat is blue with green trim and has white straps. The manufacture date code is printed on the backside of the seat next to the consumer warning information. Circo can be found on a label located in the front of the seat.

      The boosters, made in China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from December 2008 through June 2009 for about $13.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the booster seat and return the item to the nearest Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.target.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Target Recalls Circo Booster Seats...

      Polaris Recalls Ranger Side-by-Side Vehicles

      August 4, 2009
      Polaris is recalling about 3,000 2009-model Ranger Crew and 6x6 Side-by-Side Recreational Vehicles. An electrical short can lead to overheating in the rear tail light wiring harnesses, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received 46 reports of overheating in the vehicles tail light area, resulting in melting of plastic. In 22 of these reports, consumers reported small flames. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves certain 2009 Polaris Ranger side-by-side, off-road vehicles. The model and serial number identification decal is located under the front seat, on the right-side seat support. The recall includes the models listed below:

      Model NumbersModel Name
      R09RF68AFRanger 700 EFI 6x6
      R09RF68ARRanger 700 EFI 6x6
      R09WH68ACRanger 700 EFI Crew
      R09WH68AGRanger 700 EFI Crew
      R09WH68ALRanger 700 EFI Crew
      R09WH68ARRanger 700 EFI Crew
      R09WH68AZRanger 700 EFI Crew

      The vehicles were sold by Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2008 through July 2009 for about $11,500. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact any Polaris Ranger dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris has notified registered consumers directly about this recall.

      For further information, contact Polaris toll-free at (888) 704-5290 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the company's Web site at www.polarisindustries.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Polaris Recalls Ranger Side-by-Side Vehicles...

      Ross Stores Recalls Plant Stands

      August 4, 2009
      Ross Stores Recalls is recalling about 1,800 marble-top plant stands. The marble top can detach from the base and fall onto consumers, posing a risk of injury.

      Ross Stores has received two reported incidents in which the marble top fell off the plant stands base and bruised consumers.

      The plant stands have gray marble tops and black wrought iron bases. They were sold in three sizes: small 24 inches tall, medium 28 inches tall, and large 32 inches tall.

      They were sold at Ross Stores nationwide between March 2009 and June 2009 for between $15 and $27 and were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these plant stands and return them to any Ross Store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Ross Stores at (800) 305-0510 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.rossstores.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Ross Stores Recalls Plant Stands...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.