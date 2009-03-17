Write a review
Recalls in March 2009

    GM Recalls 275,000 Cars, SUVs from 2009 Model Year

    Recall includes Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Saturn

    March 17, 2009
    General Motors is recalling more than 275,000 2009-model cars and SUVs to fix a problem with the automatic transmission.

    Vehicles from the 2009 model-year included in the recall are:

    • BUICK ENCLAVE
    • CHEVROLET COBALT
    • CHEVROLET HHR
    • CHEVROLET MALIBU
    • CHEVROLET TRAVERSE
    • GMC ACADIA
    • PONTIAC G5
    • PONTIAC G6
    • SATURN AURA
    • SATURN OUTLOOK

    The company said teh vehicles fail to comply with federal regulations regarding transmission braking, theft protection and rollaway prevention. On some of the vehicles, the transmission shift cable adjustment clip may not be fully engaged, the shift lever and the actual position of the transmission gear may not match.

    In this condition, the driver could move the shifter to "park" and remove the ignition key, not realizing that the transmission gear is not actually in the "park" position.

    The driver might not be able to restart the vehicle and the vehicle could roll away without warning.

    Dealers will inspect the shift cable clip when the recall begins in March 2009. Owners may contact Buick at 1-866-608-8080, Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438, GMC at 1-866-996-9463, Pontiac at 1-800-620-7668 and Saturn at 1-800-972-8876 or at http://www.gmownercenter.com.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    DBX Glide Boys Ice Skates Recalled


    Pronto Sports is recalling about 600 pairs of DBX Glide boys ice skates. Surface paint on the skates contains excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

    The recalled youth adjustable boys ice skates are black with lime green and silver accents. 'Glide' is printed on a rubber tag on the side of the skates. 'DBX' and the DBX logo are located on the ice skate's ankle powerstrap, tongue, and heel.

    The skates were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods nationwide from September 2008 through December 2008 for between $30 and $60. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled ice skates away from children and contact Pronto Sports for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Pronto Sports toll-free at (877) 755-4882 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.prontosports.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

