Recalls in March 2009

March 17, 2009

General Motors is recalling more than 275,000 2009-model cars and SUVs to fix a problem with the automatic transmission.

Vehicles from the 2009 model-year included in the recall are:



• BUICK ENCLAVE

• CHEVROLET COBALT

• CHEVROLET HHR

• CHEVROLET MALIBU

• CHEVROLET TRAVERSE

• GMC ACADIA

• PONTIAC G5

• PONTIAC G6

• SATURN AURA

• SATURN OUTLOOK

The company said teh vehicles fail to comply with federal regulations regarding transmission braking, theft protection and rollaway prevention. On some of the vehicles, the transmission shift cable adjustment clip may not be fully engaged, the shift lever and the actual position of the transmission gear may not match.

In this condition, the driver could move the shifter to "park" and remove the ignition key, not realizing that the transmission gear is not actually in the "park" position.

The driver might not be able to restart the vehicle and the vehicle could roll away without warning.

Dealers will inspect the shift cable clip when the recall begins in March 2009. Owners may contact Buick at 1-866-608-8080, Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438, GMC at 1-866-996-9463, Pontiac at 1-800-620-7668 and Saturn at 1-800-972-8876 or at http://www.gmownercenter.com.

Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.