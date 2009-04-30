Recalls in April 2009

Pumpkin Patch is recalling about 800 hooded girls' raincoats. The raincoats have a drawstring through the hood which poses a strangulation hazard to children.

This recall involves the Pumpkin Patch hooded raincoat with drawstrings in girls sizes 2 through 10. The raincoat is a trench coat style and is red with pink polka-dots.

The coats were sold at Pumpkin Patch stores nationwide and on-line at www.pumpkinpatchusa.com from July 2008 through February 2009 for about $50. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately remove the drawstring from the raincoats to eliminate the hazard, or contact Pumpkin Patch for a full refund.

For additional information, contact Pumpkin Patch at 1-866-898-0344 , or visit Pumpkin Patch's Web site at www.pumpkinpatchusa.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).