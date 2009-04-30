Recalls in April 2009

April 1, 2009
Brave Products is recalling about 12,000 log splitters. The log splitters hydraulic cylinders can have defective rod retention, causing the seals to leak and the rods to detach. This can result in serious injury to the operator, as the rod can rapidly and unexpectedly extend the splitting wedge.
Brave Products originally received 59 reports of leaking cylinders and/or rod retention failure. One consumer reported a hand amputation that could have been caused by this cylinder defect. There have been 26 additional reports of failure, including units previously thought to be unaffected by the earlier recalls. No new injuries have been reported.
The log splitters are made of steel and painted orange and black, or blue and black. They have trailer hitches and rubber tires. Each log splitter has a decal on the side that reads Brave Products, Inc. or Iron & Oak and __ ton (either 15, 22, 26, or 34). The following Brave Products or Iron & Oak models are included in the recall:
|BRAVE LOG SPLITTER MODELS
|SERIAL NUMBER
|34 ton-Model VH0234 & VH0634
|S008277 through S030562
|26 ton-Model VH9926 & VH0626
|S006836 through S030558
|22 ton-Model VH9922 & VH0622
|S006691 through S030701
|22 ton-Model SSR0622
|S020721 through S029688
|15 ton-Model HB0115
|S013853 through S017534
|IRON & OAK LOG SPLITTER MODELS
|SERIAL NUMBER
|34 ton - Model BHVH3402 & BHVH3405
|S008724 through S030442
|26 ton - Model BHVH2699, BHVH2602 & Duro-Glide
|S006847 through S030538
|22 ton - Model BHVH2299, BHVH2202 & Duro-Glide
|S006735 through S030547
|22 ton Model BHVH2299/BHVH2202FC & Duro-Glide
|S013853 through S030537
|30 ton Model BHH3003
|S008457 through S030439
|30 ton Model BHH2003
|S006746 through S030491
|15 ton Model HBHH0115
|S013853 through S017534
|Tractor Mount Model TMVH95/HYD, TMVH02/PTO, & TMVH03/HYD
|S006645 through S029584
The serial number is located on the hydraulic tank.
The splitters, made in the U.S., were sold at Ace, True Value, and Do It Best Hardware stores and independent power equipment dealers nationwide from January 2002 through April 2007 for between $900 and $2,000.
Consumers, including those who contacted the firm after the previously announced recalls, should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact the firm to receive a free replacement cylinder.
Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Brave Products at (800) 350-8739 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or write to: Brave Products Inc., P.O. Box 577, Streator, IL 61364-0577. Consumers also can visit the companys Web sites at www.logsplitters-ironoak.com , or www.braveproducts.com (PDF)
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Brave Products Recalls Log Splitters...