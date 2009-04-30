Write a review
Recalls in April 2009

    Pumpkin Patch Girls' Raincoats

    Pumpkin Patch is recalling about 800 hooded girls' raincoats. The raincoats have a drawstring through the hood which poses a strangulation hazard to children.

    This recall involves the Pumpkin Patch hooded raincoat with drawstrings in girls sizes 2 through 10. The raincoat is a trench coat style and is red with pink polka-dots.

    The coats were sold at Pumpkin Patch stores nationwide and on-line at www.pumpkinpatchusa.com from July 2008 through February 2009 for about $50. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately remove the drawstring from the raincoats to eliminate the hazard, or contact Pumpkin Patch for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Pumpkin Patch at 1-866-898-0344 , or visit Pumpkin Patch's Web site at www.pumpkinpatchusa.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Under Armour Athletic Cups Recalled

    April 29, 2009
    Under Armour Inc. is recalling about 211,000 athletic cups. The cups can break if hit, posing a risk of serious injury hazard to athletes.

    Under Armour has received five reports of cups breaking, including an injury involving cuts and bruising.

    This recall involves all athletic cups that have the Under Armour logo, including adult, teen, and youth sizes. The cups were sold individually and as part of a set with compression, slider, or jock shorts.

    The cups, made in China, were sold at sporting good stores and Under Armour outlets nationwide and at www.underarmour.com from January 2006 through March 2009 for about $15.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the athletic cup and contact Under Armour for a $20 voucher for use online or at any Under Armour specialty or outlet store.

    For additional information, contact Under Armour toll-free at (888) 823-0343 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.underarmour.com/productsafety.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    2010 Mazda3 Recall

    April 20, 2009
    Mazda Motor Corp. is recalling about 25,000 Mazda3 vehicles. A short-circuit could develop in the starter housing, possibly causing the engine to stall and fail to restart.

    Dealers will inspect the wiring harness and add a protector clip or repair the harness if necessary. The recall is expected to begin on May 6, 2009.

    Owners may contact Mazda at 1-800-222-5500 and Recall No. 5409D.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Tupperware Recalls Toy Maracas

      April 16, 2009
      Tupperware is recalling about 44,000 Shape-O toy maracas. The maracas can break and expose small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children. In addition, the handle poses a suffocation hazard to young children.

      Tupperware has received two reports of maracas breaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves blue and red toy maracas with yellow handles. The maracas were used by Tupperware representatives during sales presentations. Cut-outs in the shape of stars, squares and other geometric figures are located inside the maraca.

      The maracas, made in China, were sold by Tupperwares Holiday 2007 and Spring 2008 product catalogs from September 2007 through April 2008 for between $5.50 and $11.

      Consumers and Tupperware sales consultants should immediately stop using the maracas and return them to Tupperware for a refund or gift certificate. Maraca return forms can be accessed at www.tupperware.com.

      For additional information, contact Tupperware at (888) 887-9273 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.tupperware.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Bush Hog Off-Road Utility Vehicles Recalled

      April 16, 2009
      Bush Hog LLC is recalling about 850 Bush Hog off-road utility vehicles. The throttle cable can lock in freezing temperatures. This can cause the engine not to return to idle when the driver takes his or her foot off the accelerator pedal, posing a risk of loss of vehicle control and injury to the driver and passenger.

      Bush Hog has received one report of an incident involving a frozen throttle cable on a utility vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall includes the Bush Hog Models TH4400 (Trail Hand) and 4430 4X4 Off-Road Utility Vehicles. Bush Hog is printed on the utility vehicles cargo bed tail gate and on each side of the cargo bed. Model TH4400or 4430 is printed on each side of the hood. The hood color is red, green, or mossy oak.

      The vehicles, made in the United States, were sold by Bush Hog dealerships nationwide from April 2008 to December 2008 for between $8,000 and $10,000.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road utility vehicles and contact a Bush Hog dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. All registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail. Bush Hog is issuing a $50 incentive check for retail customers who bring their machines in for the throttle cable replacement.

      For additional information, contact Bush Hog LLC toll-free at (877) 873-0143 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.bushhog.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Senseo One-Cup Coffeemakers Recalled


      Philips is recalling about 155,000 Senseo one-cup coffeemakers. An electrical fault and the build-up of calcium from hard or medium water can cause an obstruction in the coffeemaker. If this happens, the boiler can burst, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received 17 reports of incidents in Europe, including six reports of minor personal injury involving first degree burns to the hands, arms and abdomen. No incidents have been reported in the U.S.

      This recall involves Senseo one-cup coffeemakers with model numbers HD 7810, HD 7811, HD 7815, HD 7820, HD 7832, and HD 7890. Model numbers are located on the bottom of the coffeemaker. Date codes are printed on the bottom of the coffeemaker. Coffeemakers made in China have date codes 0727 through 0847; coffeemakers made in Poland have date codes 0627 through 0847.

      The coffeemakers, made in China and Poland, were sold at Wal-Mart, Target and Safeway stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com between July 2006 through March 2009 for between $60 and $140.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the coffeemakers and contact Philips for instructions on receiving a free replacement unit.

      For additional information, contact Philips toll-free at (866) 604-0051 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Consumers can also visit the firms Web site at www.senseoexchange.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      2001-2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

      April 15, 2009
      Jeep is rcalling about 100,000 2001-2004 Jeeo Grand Cherokees. The front seat electric heater elements could overheat, possibly causing a fire.

      Dealers will replace the heater elements free of charge. No date has yet been set for the recall.

      Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403 regarding Recall No. J14.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      2002-2003 Jeep Liberty Recall

      April 15, 2009
      Chrysler is recalling about 42,000 2002-2003 Jeep Liberty models sold or currently registered in "Salt Belt" states. The front suspension upper control arm ball joint may become corroded, possibly causing a loss of steering control.

      The recall affects models sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

      Dealers will replace the assembly at no charge. Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403 about Recall N. J17.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      GM Recalls 1.5 Million Cars For Fire Hazard

      Buick Regal; Chevy Lumina, Monte Carlo and Impala; Oldsmobile Intrigue; Pontiac Grand Prix

      April 14, 2009
      Beleaguered General Motors has issued a safety recall for as many as 1.5 million Buick, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Pontiac models. The carmaker says the cars are prone to leak oil which could start a fire.

      Included in the recall are:

      • 1997-2003 Buick Regals
      • 1998-2003 Chevy Lumina, Monte Carlo and Impala models
      • 1998-99 Oldsmobile Intrigue
      • 1997-2003 Pontiac Grand Prixs

      GM disclosed the recall in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

      The common characteristic of the vehicles in the recall is the engine all models are equipped with GMs 3.8 liter engine, standard equipment on the companys midsize fleet.

      Not all vehicles in this class are in danger of igniting, the company says, but some vehicles could be a danger because of the oil leak. The company says that if the leaking oil drips on the exhaust manifold, it could catch fire. The normally happens in situations of sudden application of the brakes.

      Owners of affected vehicles should take their cars to a GM dealer. The dealers service department will remove the plastic spark plug retention channel and install new spark plug wire retainers at no charge.

      Owners may contact Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438, Oldsmobile at 1-800-630-6537, and Pontiac at 1-800-620-7668.

      In August 2007 the government recalled 20,594 Buick Rendezvous, Chevrolet Venture, Pontiac Aztec and Montana, all from the 2002 to 2004 model years because the fuel tank check valve could fracture, presenting a fire hazard.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Kidde Fire Extinguishers

      March 12, 2009

      About 167,000 Kidde fire extinguishers are being recalled. The pressurized cylinders in the fire extinguishers could lose pressure and fail to operate.

      This recall involves the Kidde XL Fire Extinguishers with model numbers FX340SC, FX340H, FX340GW, XL5MR, FX210R, FX340SC-2, FX210W, XL2.5TCZ-4, E-340-3 and with manufacture dates between October 2007 and April 2008. 'Kidde' and the model number can be found on the label on the front of the extinguisher. The manufacture year is on the bottom of the extinguisher. If your extinguisher is one of the listed model numbers and is marked with the year 07 or 08, contact Kidde to determine if you have a recalled extinguisher.

      The extinguishers were sold at department, home, and hardware stores nationwide from October 2007 through April 2008 for about $35. They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers should immediately inspect the pressure gauge. If it points to the red zone, contact Kidde to receive a free replacement extinguisher. If the gauge is not in the red zone, but you have questions about an extinguisher within the listed model numbers, please contact Kidde for additional information.

      For additional information, contact Kidde at (888) 345-4407 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.Kidde.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Wal-Mart Recalls 'George' Women's Shoes

      April 9, 2009
      Wal-Mart is recalling about 200,000 pairs of George brand women's shoes. Heels on the shoes can easily detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      This recall involves women's sling-back, pointed-toe shoes sold under the George brand. The shoes were sold in three colors, black, grey and purple, and in sizes 5 to 11.

      The shoes, made in China, were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from June 2008 through December 2008 for about $13.

      Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and return them to the nearest Wal-Mart for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Wal-Mart Stores at (800) 925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.walmartstores.com for more information.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Wal-Mart Recalls Buster Brown, Disney 'CARS' Children's Clogs

      April 9, 2009
      Wal-Mart is recalling about 91,000 pairs of Buster Brown and Disney brand CARS fleece children's clogs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The shoe has four decorative wheels that can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The firm has received one report of a decorative wheel detaching from the shoe. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Buster Brown & Co. 'CARS' fleece clog children's shoes. The shoe is a red plastic molded clog with fleece lining and is designed to resemble a car. They were sold in infant sizes 4 to 6 and toddler sizes 7 to 11. The infant-size shoes have a strap in the back. Each side of the shoe has two red and black decorative wheels and the number '95'. 'Buster Brown & Co.' and 'Disney' are printed on a tag sewn inside the shoe.

      The shoes, made in China, were sold at Wal-Mart stores in the United States and Canada from September 2008 through March 2009 for between $6 and $10 (U.S.) and for about $13 (CAN).

      Customers should immediately take this product away from children and return it to the nearest Wal-Mart store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Buster Brown & Co. toll-free at (888) 869-1044 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, visit the website at www.busterbrownshoes.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Honeywell Recalls Vista Security System Control Panels

      April 7, 2009

      Honeywell International is recalling about 7,000 control panels for Vista residential security systems because the "panic" feature can fail.

      Security systems programmed with a wireless silent panic feature can fail to operate properly the first time the panic button is pressed on the remote transmitter. If the panic button is pressed only once, this can unexpectedly leave residents without a triggered alarm during an emergency.

      This recall involves the following models of the Vista Residential series control panels: Vista-21iP, Vista-21iPSIA, FA168C-GP, 320P1, GAV20P, Vista 15P, and Vist-20pSIA. Only panels with certain date codes are subject to the recall. The control panel is the main portion of the security system (not the keypad) typically located in an inconspicuous place in the home such as the basement, garage or closet.

      The systems, made in Mexico, were sold by security and alarm dealers nationwide from October 2007 through January 2009 for between $35 and $115.

      Honeywell International is contacting dealers directly and is providing free replacement software to consumers.

      For additional information, contact Honeywell at (800) 645-7492 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.security.honeywell.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Stanley Stud Sensors Recalled

      April 7, 2009
      About 78,000 Stanley stud sensors are being recalled. They can fail to calibrate properly and detect AC electrical wires behind the wall, posing a shock hazard to the user.

      The recalled stud sensor models include the Stanley Stud Sensor 200 and Stanley FatMax Stud Sensor 400 with model numbers 77-720 and 77-730. The model number is located in a slide-out reference guide found in the base of the sensors handle. The sensors are made of black plastic with a wide yellow stripe down the center. Stanley or FatMax are printed on the front of the product. A date code is printed on the inside of the battery cover. Affected sensors have date codes that do not begin with the letter R.

      The stud sensors, made in Hong Kong, were sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide from November 2007 through January 2009 for between $20 and $30.

      Consumers should contact Stanley to determine if their stud sensor is included in the recall and to receive a free replacement sensor.

      For additional information, contact Stanley toll-free at (866) 215-1132 between from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the firms Web site at www.stanleytools.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Best Buy Recalls Insignia LCD TVs

      April 2, 2009
      Best Buy is recalling about 13,000 26-inch LCD television sets. The televisions power supply can fail, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

      Best Buy has received two reports of fires that included damage to the television and wall. One consumer reported minor burns to the hands.

      This recall involves Insignia 26-inch flat-panel LCD televisions, model number IS-LCDTV26. The model number is printed on the back of the television and the word INSIGNIA is printed on the bottom front. No other Insignia model televisions are involved in this recall.

      The TVs, made in China, were sold exclusively at: Best Buy stores nationwide, at ww.bestbuy.com, and www.bestbuyforbusiness.com from August 2005 through June 2006 for about $800.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled televisions and contact the Best Buy hotline to receive a gift card for the value of a replacement television.

      For additional information, contact Best Buy at (800) 233-0462 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT daily, or visit the firms Web site at www.bestbuy.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Brave Products Recalls Log Splitters

      April 1, 2009
      Brave Products is recalling about 12,000 log splitters. The log splitters hydraulic cylinders can have defective rod retention, causing the seals to leak and the rods to detach. This can result in serious injury to the operator, as the rod can rapidly and unexpectedly extend the splitting wedge.

      Brave Products originally received 59 reports of leaking cylinders and/or rod retention failure. One consumer reported a hand amputation that could have been caused by this cylinder defect. There have been 26 additional reports of failure, including units previously thought to be unaffected by the earlier recalls. No new injuries have been reported.

      The log splitters are made of steel and painted orange and black, or blue and black. They have trailer hitches and rubber tires. Each log splitter has a decal on the side that reads Brave Products, Inc. or Iron & Oak and __ ton (either 15, 22, 26, or 34). The following Brave Products or Iron & Oak models are included in the recall:

      BRAVE LOG SPLITTER MODELSSERIAL NUMBER
      34 ton-Model VH0234 & VH0634S008277 through S030562
      26 ton-Model VH9926 & VH0626S006836 through S030558
      22 ton-Model VH9922 & VH0622S006691 through S030701
      22 ton-Model SSR0622S020721 through S029688
      15 ton-Model HB0115S013853 through S017534


      IRON & OAK LOG SPLITTER MODELSSERIAL NUMBER
      34 ton - Model BHVH3402 & BHVH3405S008724 through S030442
      26 ton - Model BHVH2699, BHVH2602 & Duro-GlideS006847 through S030538
      22 ton - Model BHVH2299, BHVH2202 & Duro-GlideS006735 through S030547
      22 ton Model BHVH2299/BHVH2202FC & Duro-GlideS013853 through S030537
      30 ton Model BHH3003S008457 through S030439
      30 ton Model BHH2003S006746 through S030491
      15 ton Model HBHH0115S013853 through S017534
      Tractor Mount Model TMVH95/HYD, TMVH02/PTO, & TMVH03/HYDS006645 through S029584


      The serial number is located on the hydraulic tank.

      The splitters, made in the U.S., were sold at Ace, True Value, and Do It Best Hardware stores and independent power equipment dealers nationwide from January 2002 through April 2007 for between $900 and $2,000.

      Consumers, including those who contacted the firm after the previously announced recalls, should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact the firm to receive a free replacement cylinder.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Brave Products at (800) 350-8739 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or write to: Brave Products Inc., P.O. Box 577, Streator, IL 61364-0577. Consumers also can visit the companys Web sites at www.logsplitters-ironoak.com , or www.braveproducts.com (PDF)

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

