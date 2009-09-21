Write a review
Recalls in September 2009

    Nissan Recalls 2009-2010 Altima, Maxima Models

    September 21, 2009
    Nissan is recalling about 26,000 Altima and Maxima passenger cars from the 2009-2010 model years. The company said the upper front strut insulators may crack, which could allow the strut to come out of its mounting position and affect vehicle stability.

    Dealers will replace both left and right front strut insulators free of charge when the recall begins about Oct. 5.

    Owners may contact Nissan at 1-800-Nissan1 (1-800-647-7261).

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    Wal-Mart Expands Durabrand DVD Players Recall

    September 1, 2009
    Wal-Mart is expanding its recall of Durabrand DVD players to include another 4.2 million players. On August 20, the company recalled about 1.5 million silver players. The expanded recall includes pink and purple versions of the player.

    The DVD players circuit board can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    Wal-Mart has received 14 reports of DVD players overheating, seven of which have resulted in fires that caused property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves a single DVD player with a remote control. The device was sold in three colorssilver, pink and purple and has a U-shaped opening at the top to insert the DVD. The DVD players were sold under the following UPC codes and model numbers:

    • Silver: UPC 1799901002, Model No. 1002
    • Pink: UPC 1799934100, Model No. 1002 PINK
    • Purple: UPC 1799932100, Model No. 1002 PUR

    The players were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from January 2006 through July 2009 for about $29. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return it to the nearest Wal-Mart for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Wal-Mart Stores at (800) 925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.walmartstores.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

