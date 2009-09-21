Recalls in September 2009

September 1, 2009

Wal-Mart is expanding its recall of Durabrand DVD players to include another 4.2 million players. On August 20, the company recalled about 1.5 million silver players. The expanded recall includes pink and purple versions of the player.

The DVD players circuit board can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

Wal-Mart has received 14 reports of DVD players overheating, seven of which have resulted in fires that caused property damage. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves a single DVD player with a remote control. The device was sold in three colorssilver, pink and purple and has a U-shaped opening at the top to insert the DVD. The DVD players were sold under the following UPC codes and model numbers:



• Silver: UPC 1799901002, Model No. 1002

• Pink: UPC 1799934100, Model No. 1002 PINK

• Purple: UPC 1799932100, Model No. 1002 PUR

The players were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from January 2006 through July 2009 for about $29. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return it to the nearest Wal-Mart for a full refund.

For additional information, contact Wal-Mart Stores at (800) 925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.walmartstores.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).