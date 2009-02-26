Recalls in February 2009

February 26, 2009

CBB Group Inc. is recalling about 39,000 toys sold at dollar stores and toy stores nationwide.

The recalled toys include fishing games, rattles, pull cars and cartoon bubble guns.

The fishing games, baby rattles and pull-a-long cars contain small parts, which can detach and pose a choking hazard to children. The mini pull back cars and bubble guns have surface paints which contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

Description: The recalled toys are described in the chart below:

Product Information Fishing Games Model KK-4296 UPC# 782468042968

Model PT-2006 UPC# 830002020061

Model T-8112 UPC# 704291081129

Model KK-4461 UPC# 782468044610 6-Piece Rattle Set Model ET-1293 UPC# 800323012939 6-Piece 3 Pull Back Cars Model KK-4382 UPC# 78246804382 3-Piece Rattle Set Model ET-1388 UPC#800323013882 Pull-A-Long Car Model ET-1041 UPC# 800323010416

Model KK-4218 UPC# 782468042180 Battery-Operated Cartoon Bubble Gun Model KK-4275 UPC# 782468042753

Model KK-4276 UPC#782468042760

Battery-Operated Dolphin Bubble Gun Model OR-2238 UPC# 868333022386

The recalled items, made in China, were sold at dollar stores and toy stores nationwide from July 2007 through December 2008 for between $1 and $5.

Consumers should take the recalled products away from young children immediately and return them to the place where purchased for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact CBB Group, Inc. toll-free at (866) 628-6238 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.cbbgroup.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).