Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2009

Recalls in February 2009

Browse by year

2009

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    CBB Recalls Fishing Games, Cars, Rattles, Bubble Guns

    Lead paint, choking hazards reported

    February 26, 2009
    CBB Group Inc. is recalling about 39,000 toys sold at dollar stores and toy stores nationwide.

    The recalled toys include fishing games, rattles, pull cars and cartoon bubble guns.

    The fishing games, baby rattles and pull-a-long cars contain small parts, which can detach and pose a choking hazard to children. The mini pull back cars and bubble guns have surface paints which contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

    Description: The recalled toys are described in the chart below:

    ProductInformation
    Fishing GamesModel KK-4296 UPC# 782468042968
    Model PT-2006 UPC# 830002020061
    Model T-8112 UPC# 704291081129
    Model KK-4461 UPC# 782468044610
    6-Piece Rattle SetModel ET-1293 UPC# 800323012939
    6-Piece 3 Pull Back CarsModel KK-4382 UPC# 78246804382
    3-Piece Rattle Set Model ET-1388 UPC#800323013882
    Pull-A-Long CarModel ET-1041 UPC# 800323010416
    Model KK-4218 UPC# 782468042180
    Battery-Operated Cartoon Bubble GunModel KK-4275 UPC# 782468042753
    Model KK-4276 UPC#782468042760
    Battery-Operated Dolphin Bubble GunModel OR-2238 UPC# 868333022386

    The recalled items, made in China, were sold at dollar stores and toy stores nationwide from July 2007 through December 2008 for between $1 and $5.

    Consumers should take the recalled products away from young children immediately and return them to the place where purchased for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact CBB Group, Inc. toll-free at (866) 628-6238 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.cbbgroup.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    CBB Recalls Fishing Games, Cars, Rattles, Bubble Guns...

    Golfer's Billiard Games Recalled

    February 10, 2009
    About 2,300 Golfer's billiard games are being recalled because paint on the golf balls can contain excess levels of lead.

    The recalled golfer's billiard game includes 15 golf balls (with exterior paint and design to resemble a billiard ball) and six putting cups. The recall involves the Acuity Golfer's Billiard Game, Style #AC302, and the Clubhouse Golfer's Billiard Game, Style #302. The name and style number are located on the product's packaging.

    The Acuity model was sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide from October 2008 to December 2008 for about $30. The Clubhouse model was sold at Golf Galaxy stores nationwide and on its Web site from May 2008 to December 2008 for about $30. They were made in China.

    Consumers should stop using the product immediately and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact the retailer where the set was purchased:

    Dick's Sporting Goods: call (866) 677-4771 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.dickssportinggoods.com.

    Golf Galaxy: call (866) 465-3655 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.golfgalaxy.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Golfer's Billiard Games Recalled...

    Safety 1st SmartLight Stair Gates Recalled

    February 4, 2009
    Dorel is recalling about 100,000 Safety 1st SmartLight stair gates. The hinges that hold the stair gate in place can break, posing a fall hazard to children if the gate is placed at the top of the stairs.

    The recall involves the Safety 1st SmartLight Stair Gate with model number 42111, which is printed on a sticker under the handle panel. The gates, which were manufactured before December 31, 2007, are white metal with a gray handle and a motion sensor nightlight that illuminates on approach.

    The manufacture date is located below the gate's handle as a date wheel imprinted in the plastic; an arrow indicates the month, and the year is stamped inside the circle. The manufacture date is also printed on a sticker inside the battery door.

    The gates were sold at mass merchandise and juvenile product stores nationwide, including Babies R Us and Wal-Mart, from January 2005 through December 2007 for about $60. They were made in China.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled gate and contact the company to obtain a free repair kit.

    Consumers can call the toll-free number 1 (866) 690-2540 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m EDT; complete an online order form on the Dorel Juvenile Group Web site at www.djgusa.com/safety_notice/ to obtain their free repair kit; email the company at Smartlightgate@djgusa.com, or send a fax to (800) 207-8182. Consumers should not return the product to retail stores.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Safety 1st SmartLight Stair Gates Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Toyota Recalls 2006-2007 Yaris Models

      February 2, 2009
      Toyota is recalling 2006 and 2007 Yaris models to fix a problem with the front seat belt retractor. The recall affects nearly 135,000 cars.

      The problem involves the seat belt pretensioners, which are designed to tighten and snugly restrain occupants in the event of a severe frontal impact. The recalled vehicles contain a center pillar sound insulator located underneath each front seat belt pretensioner.

      Toyota said that when the pretensioner is deployed, it could generate a small amount of gas which could cause the sound insulators to ignite, possibly causing a post-collision fire.

      Dealers will modify the vehicle by removing the small urethane sound insulators when the recall begins in February.

      Owners may contact Toyota at 1-888-270-9371.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Toyota is recalling 2006 and 2007 Yaris models to fix a problem with the front seat belt retractor. The recall affects nearly 135,000 cars. ...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.