Recalls in September 2008

September 25, 2008

Razor USA is recalling about 30,000 Dirt Quad Electric Powered Ride-On Vehicles. The control module for the throttle can fail and cause the electric ride-on vehicle to unexpectedly surge forward, posing a risk of injury to the user or a bystander.

Razor has received 60 reports of the vehicles unexpectedly surging forward, including two reports of injuries.

This recall involves Razor Dirt Quad electrically powered ride-on vehicles. Product ID numbers included in the recall begin with 103110-01 or 103110-02. The product ID numbers are located on the bar code affixed to the right step of the vehicle, on the charger and on the retail packaging. Product ID numbers beginning with 103110-03 or later are not included in this recall.

The vehicles, made in China, were sold by authorized dealers nationwide from August 2006 through September 2007 for about $400.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Razor for a free replacement controller.

For additional information, contact Razor USA at (800) 813-3155 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.razor.com/recall.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).