Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2008

Recalls in March 2008

Browse by year

2008

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    NHTSA Probes Hyundai Air Bag Failure

    Two deaths reported in Elantra crashes


    Federal safety regulators are investigating consumer reports of air bag failure, and inadvertent deployment in the 2001 to 2003 Hyundai Elantra.

    Two people were killed in Elantra crashes when the air bags failed to deploy, according to the NHTSA report.

    As many as 340,000 cars could eventually be affected by the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) probe.

    The NHTSA Office of Defect Investigation (ODI) has received 35 consumer reports of the air bag light illumination as well.

    NHTSA investigated two fatal accidents involving the Elantra and failed air bags.

    Post inspection and analysis indicate the air bag light had illuminated prior to the crash on both vehicles, NHTSA reported on its Web site. The center console covering the air bag control module was removed. The module and the main connector were covered with a brown sticky substance, possibly spilled liquid since the cup holders are positioned above the control module, according to NHTSA

    The NHTSA Web site document states that the recovered fault codes indicate a prior short circuit condition that most likely would shut down the air bag control module, and prevent air bag deployment.

    In the second fatal crash, NHTSA was told the air bag warning light had come on several months prior to the accident.

    Three consumers complained to NHTSA that the air bag light came on and the air bag deployed without a crash and without warning.

    NHTSA received 10 consumer complaints reporting a corroded or wet air bag control module. The agency received 5 reports of loose wiring associated with the control module.

    The remaining 20 reports complained only of air bag warning light illumination.

    Federal safety regulators are investigating consumer reports of air bag failure, and inadvertent deployment in the 2001 to 2003 Hyundai Elantra....

    Hamilton Beach, Proctor-Silex Recall Fire-Prone Toasters

    March 6, 2008
    Nearly half a million Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex toasters are being recalled. The toasters can remain 'on' (energized) after popping up, and can ignite flammable items covering or in contact with the toaster, posing a fire hazard.

    Hamilton Beach has received at least 63 reports of toasters that remained 'on' despite being in the 'up' position. There are no reports of injuries or fires.

    Toaster Model Numbers
    22145B22779
    22145BC22900
    2245022903
    2255922903H
    2262524450
    22627C24559
    2263524657
    2265724779
    22658

    The recalled Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex toasters are black, red, white, chrome or brushed chrome with 2-slice or 4-slice openings. Hamilton Beach or Proctor-Silex is printed on the side of the toasters. Only specific series codes of each model are included in this recall. The model number and series code are printed on the bottom of the toasters.

    The toasters were sold at department stores, mass merchandisers, grocery stores, home center stores, and other stores retail stores nationwide, and various online retailers from August 2007 through February 2008 for between $13 and $40. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toasters and contact Hamilton Beach for instructions to receive a free replacement toaster.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Hamilton Beach at (800) 574-6800 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.hamiltonbeach.com for Hamilton Beach® toasters, and www.proctorsilex.com for Proctor-Silex® toasters.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Hamilton Beach, Proctor-Silex Recall Fire-Prone Toasters...

    NHTSA Investigates 2001 GM Recall

    Consumers complain recall wasn't effective


    Federal safety regulators are investigating a 2001 General Motors recall of 506,377 following consumer complaints that the repair was ineffective.

    On November 30, 2001, General Motors notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it would conduct a safety recall of 506,377 'ST' vehicles produced from November 1999 to August 2001. to correct a defect that could cause loss of stop lamp and rear hazard lamp function, the NHTSA Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) reported on its web site.

    The recalled vehicles are model year 2000 to 2002 Chevrolet Blazer, GMC Jimmy and Envoy, and Oldsmobile Bravada, according to ODI.

    Safety investigators have received 44 complaints stating that either their vehicles were not in the original scope of the recall or that they had the recall repairs completed on their vehicles but the brake and hazard lamps are still inoperative, ODI said.

    ODI has opened an investigation of the 2001 GM recall to further examine the issue.

    NHTSA Investigates 2001 GM Recall...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.