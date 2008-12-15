Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2008

Recalls in December 2008

Browse by year

2008

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Massachusetts Company Recalls Cream Cheese Due to Listeria

    Possible contamination risk for specialty food products

    A Massachusetts company that makes low protein and medical specialty foods is recalling three types of its imitation cream cheese products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

    That organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the company warned.

    Cambrooke Foods — which discovered the Listeria contamination during routine testing — is recalling all batches of the following products:

    • Cheddar Wizard Low Protein Imitation Cream Cheese (SKU 10310; 8 oz. jar);

    • Herb & Garlic Low Protein Imitation Cream Cheese (SKU 10308; 8 oz. jar); and

    • Plain Low Protein Imitation Cream Cheese (SKU 10306; 8 oz. jar).

    The company is also doing a "market withdrawal" of one batch of its Low Protein Peanot Butter (SKU 10809; 16 oz. jar) because the products were made in the same plant — and on the same machinery — as the affected imitation cream cheese. The Peanot Butter, however, tested negative for Listeria contamination.

    "We apologize for the inconvenience and concern that this recall has caused for you and your family and want you to know that your good health and the health of your family is our paramount concern," the company said in a statement on its Web site.

    Cambrooke Foods said it discovered the contamination while testing a new batch of imitation cream cheese. This happened before those products were sent to customers, the company said. It has since destroyed all the tainted cream cheese.

    Cambrooke Foods said it has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the tainted imitation cream cheese. The company, however, has suspended the manufacturing and distribution of these products pending an investigation.

    Those infected with the Listeria organism may have such symptoms as fever, muscle aches, nausea or diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If the infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions may occur.

    Cambrooke Foods said customers who purchased any of the recalled products since May 2008 should immediately dispose of them.

    For more information, consumers can contact Cambrooke Foods at 866-456-9776, ext. 1015, or via email at safetyfirst@cambrookefoods.com.


    Massachusetts Company Recalls Cream Cheese Due to Listeria...

    2009 Chevrolet Malibu

    December 8, 2008
    General Motors is recalling 77 Chevrolet Malibus from the 2009 model year to fix a problem with the defroster.

    GM said that under certain conditions, the air conditioning and ventilation system might fail, making it impossible to defog the windshield, possibly leading to a crash.

    Dealers will reprogram the HVAC control head module when the recall begins on Dec. 17.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438 or at www.gmownercenter.com.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    2009 Chevrolet Malibu...

    GM Recalls 2009 SUVs to Fix Seat Belts

    Enclave, Traverse, Acadia, Outlook affected

    December 2, 2008
    General Motors is recalling about 16,000 2009 models of its Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook to fixd a problem with the rear seat belt buckle assembly.

    The SUVs may have been built with a safety belt buckle in the second or third row that is missing a rivet. In a crash, the buckle could separate from the mounting strap.

    Dealers will inspect the buckles and replace them if necessary. The recall began on Nov. 26.

    Owners may contact Buick at 1-866-608-8080; Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438; GMC at 1-866-996-9463; Saturn at 1-800-972-8876; or at gmownercenter.com.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    GM Recalls 2009 SUVs to Fix Seat Belts...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.