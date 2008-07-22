Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2008

Recalls in July 2008

Browse by year

2008

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Costco Recalls Cuddly Comfort Pillows

    July 22, 2008
    Sleep Innovations Inc. is recalling about 120,000 Cuddly Comfort pillows sold at Costco. The pillows can contain small metal fragments in the fiberfill as a result of a mechanical breakdown in the manufacturing process. The metal fragments can cause abrasions and cuts to consumers.

    The recalled Cuddly Comfort Pillows were sold in packs of two. Each pillow is 20' wide by 26' long, and they were sold in white, violet, blue, pink and yellow colors. Only pillows with Registration Number PA-27156(CA) are included in the recall. The Registration Number and the words 'Sleep Innovations' are printed on the pillow's tag.

    The pillows, made in China, were sold at certain Costco stores nationwide from February 2008 through June 2008 for about $20.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pillows and return them to any Costco store for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sleep Innovations toll-free at (866) 656-0610 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.sleepinnovations.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Costco Recalls Cuddly Comfort Pillows...

    'It's MY Binky' Recalls Personalized Pacifiers

    July 22, 2008
    About 115,000 "It's My Binky" personalized pacifiers are being recalled. The pacifier button, ring handle and shield with nipple can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.

    It's My Binky has received two reports of the pacifier button, ring handle and shield with nipple detaching. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled pacifiers have "Japlo" imprinted on the front of the pacifier shield at the bottom, center. The pacifiers were sold in blue, white and pink with various words or designs printed on the button of the pacifier. Examples of text and symbols printed on recalled Japlo pacifiers include but are not limited to the following:

    BLUE (pacifier w/text)WHITE (pacifier w/text)PINK (pacifier w/text)
    Image of a skull (no text)image of a skull (no text)spoiled
    stud muffinstud muffinprincess
    prince charmingprince charmingmy mom rocks
    my mom rocksprincessmute button
    mute buttonmy mom rocksmy dad rocks
    my dad rocksmute buttoninsomniac
    momma's boylittle monsterfuture ceo
    insomniacfuture ceoflirt
    future ceodaddy's girldaddy's girl
    little monsterborn to shopborn to shop
    flirt
    bad to the bone

    The pacifiers, made in Malaysia, were sold at Nordstrom and baby boutique retail stores nationwide and online at www.itsmybinky.com from February 2006 through June 2008 for between $5 and $6.

    Consumers should immediately take these pacifiers away from children and return them to the store where purchased or contact the firm if purchased online to receive a free replacement pacifier.

    For additional information, contact It's My Binky toll-free at (888) 689-9444 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday PT or visit the firm's website at www.itsmybinky.com or e-mail Danielle Riiber at Danielle@itsmybinky.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    About 115,000 "It's My Binky" personalized pacifiers are being recalled. The pacifier button, ring handle and shield with nipple can detach, posing a choki...

    SunL Group Recalls SLA90 Youth ATVs

    July 18, 2008
    SunL Group Inc. is recalling about 144 SLA90 Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

    The youth ATV lacks front brakes, a manual fuel shut-off, and padding to cover the sharp edges on the handlebar assembly. Additionally, the vehicle is sold without a tire pressure gauge or adequate flag pole bracket. The defects could lead to young drivers losing control of the ATVs, which poses the risk of serious injuries or death.

    Description: The recalled SLA90 ATVs are intended for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. The recalled SLA90 ATVs were available in the following solid colors: red, blue, yellow, green. The ATVs were available in the following camo colors: pink, brown, green, and blue. The word 'Sunl' is on the front side of the ATV. The recalled units have one of the following Vehicle Identification Numbers:

    TT05035366TT05035376TT05035386TT05035396TT05035406TT05035416TT05035426TT05035436TT05035446
    TT05035367TT05035377TT05035387TT05035397TT05035407TT05035417TT05035427TT05035437TT05035447
    TT05035368TT05035378TT05035388TT05035398TT05035408TT05035418TT05035428TT05035438TT05035448
    TT05035369TT05035379TT05035389TT05035399TT05035409TT05035419TT05035429TT05035439TT05035449
    TT05035370TT05035380TT05035390TT05035400TT05035410TT05035420TT05035430TT05035440TT05035450
    TT05035371TT05035381TT05035391TT05035401TT05035411TT05035421TT05035431TT05035441TT05035451
    TT05035372TT05035382TT05035392TT05035402TT05035412TT05035422TT05035432TT05035442TT05035452
    TT05035373TT05035383TT05035393TT05035403TT05035413TT05035423TT05035433TT05035443TT05035453
    TT05035374TT05035384TT05035394TT05035404TT05035414TT05035424TT05035434TT05035444TT05035454
    TT05035375TT05035385TT05035395TT05035405TT05035415TT05035425TT05035435TT05035445TT05035455
    TT05035456TT05035463TT05035470TT05035477TT05035484TT05035491TT05035498TT05035505

    Split Master, Huskee Log Splitters Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Honda Recalls Lawn Mowers

      July 10, 2008
      Honda is recalling about 20,000 lawn mowers. The rear shield can break off allowing debris to be thrown toward the operator, which poses a laceration hazard to consumers.

      American Honda has received one report of a shield breaking off the lawn mower. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves HRX walk-behind lawn mowers with model numbers HRX217(K)2HXA and HRX217(K)2HMA. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. Serial numbers included in the recall are MAGA-1500001 through 1520532. The recalled lawn mowers are red with 'HONDA' written on the bag.

      The mowers were sold by authorized American Honda Motor Corp. dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide from October 2007 to June 2008 for about $900. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact their local Honda Lawn and Garden dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners of the recalled lawn mowers have been contacted by direct mail notification.

      For additional information, contact Honda at (800) 426-7701 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit Honda's Web site at www.hondapowerequipment.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Honda Recalls Lawn Mowers...

      Youth Bed Toy Chests Recalled after Child's Death

      LaJolla Boat Bed, Pirates of the Caribbean Twin Trundle Bed were sold at Costco

      July 3, 2008
      More than 9,000 youth bed toy chests sold at Costco are being recalled after a 22-month-old Roseville, California, child was strangled when the lid fell on his neck.

      The lid supports on the toy chests fail to prevent the lid from closing too quickly, posing an entrapment and strangulation hazard to young children.

      The California child was killed when the lid of the toy chest fell on the back of his head and entrapped his neck on the edge of the chest of a LaJolla Boat Bed, federal safety officials said.

      This recall involves two styles of Bayside youth beds: the LaJolla Boat Bed and the Pirates of the Caribbean Twin Trundle Bed. The preassembled toy chests are designed in the shape of a ship or boats bow and attached to the beds as a footboard. The LaJolla Boat Bed toy chest has a hardwood top and white wood base with a blue stripe. The Pirates Boat Bed toy chest has a hardwood top, wheel shape and brown wood base with decorative carvings.

      The beds were sold at Costco and furniture retail stores nationwide and Costco.com from January 2006 through May 2008 for between $700 and $1,400. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop children from using the recalled toy chests and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free repair kit with replacement lid supports.

      For additional information, contact Bayside at (877) 494-2536 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.baysidefurnishings.com to register online for the free repair kit.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      More than 9,000 youth bed toy chests sold at Costco are being recalled after a 22-month-old Roseville, California, child was strangled when the lid fell......

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.