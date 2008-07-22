Recalls in July 2008

July 22, 2008

Sleep Innovations Inc. is recalling about 120,000 Cuddly Comfort pillows sold at Costco. The pillows can contain small metal fragments in the fiberfill as a result of a mechanical breakdown in the manufacturing process. The metal fragments can cause abrasions and cuts to consumers.

The recalled Cuddly Comfort Pillows were sold in packs of two. Each pillow is 20' wide by 26' long, and they were sold in white, violet, blue, pink and yellow colors. Only pillows with Registration Number PA-27156(CA) are included in the recall. The Registration Number and the words 'Sleep Innovations' are printed on the pillow's tag.

The pillows, made in China, were sold at certain Costco stores nationwide from February 2008 through June 2008 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pillows and return them to any Costco store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sleep Innovations toll-free at (866) 656-0610 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.sleepinnovations.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).