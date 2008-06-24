Recalls in June 2008

June 24, 2008
Arctic Cat is recalling about 6,000 model year 2008 Arctic Cat 50cc and 90cc All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).
The speed controller on the recalled ATVs could fail to return to the idle position when the throttle lever is released, or the speed controller could fail to be at idle on start up. This could result in loss of vehicle control, which could result in serious injury or death to the rider.
The recall includes 2008 model 50cc and 90cc Youth Model ATVs of the following models:
|MODEL
|MODEL NUMBER
|2008 DVX 50 Black/Red
|A2008KSA2BUSD
|2008 DVX 50 Black/Lime
|A2008KSA2BUSE
|2008 DVX 50 Pink
|A2008KSA2BUST
|2008 DVX 90-California-Black/Red
|A2008KSB2BCAD
|2008 DVX 90-California-Black/Lime
|A2008KSB2BCAE
|2008 DVX 90-California-Pink
|A2008KSB2BCAT
|2008 DVX 90 Black/Red
|A2008KSB2BUSD
|2008 DVX 90 Black/Lime
|A2008KSB2BUSE
|2008 DVX 90 Pink
|A2008KSB2BUST
|2008 50 2X4 Auto Green
|A2008KUA2BUSG
|2008 50 2X4 Auto Red
|A2008KUA2BUSR
|2008 50 2X4 Auto Pink
|A2008KUA2BUST
|2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-Green
|A2008KUB2BCAG
|2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-Red
|A2008KUB2BCAR
|2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-Pink
|A2008KUB2BCAT
|2008 90 2X4 Auto Green
|A2008KUB2BUSG
|2008 90 2X4 Auto Red
|A2008KUB2BUSR
|2008 90 2X4 Auto Pink
|A2008KUB2BUST
The ATVs were sold by Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from July 2007 through June 2008 for between $1,800 and $2,400. They were made in Taiwan.
Consumers with the recalled ATVs should stop using them immediately and contact their local dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail.
For additional information, contact Arctic Cat at (800) 279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or go to the firm's Web site at www.arctic-cat.com.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).