Recalls in June 2008

    Arctic Cat Recalls Youth Model ATVs

    June 24, 2008
    Arctic Cat is recalling about 6,000 model year 2008 Arctic Cat 50cc and 90cc All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

    The speed controller on the recalled ATVs could fail to return to the idle position when the throttle lever is released, or the speed controller could fail to be at idle on start up. This could result in loss of vehicle control, which could result in serious injury or death to the rider.

    The recall includes 2008 model 50cc and 90cc Youth Model ATVs of the following models:

    MODELMODEL NUMBER
    2008 DVX 50 Black/RedA2008KSA2BUSD
    2008 DVX 50 Black/LimeA2008KSA2BUSE
    2008 DVX 50 PinkA2008KSA2BUST
    2008 DVX 90-California-Black/RedA2008KSB2BCAD
    2008 DVX 90-California-Black/LimeA2008KSB2BCAE
    2008 DVX 90-California-PinkA2008KSB2BCAT
    2008 DVX 90 Black/RedA2008KSB2BUSD
    2008 DVX 90 Black/LimeA2008KSB2BUSE
    2008 DVX 90 PinkA2008KSB2BUST
    2008 50 2X4 Auto GreenA2008KUA2BUSG
    2008 50 2X4 Auto RedA2008KUA2BUSR
    2008 50 2X4 Auto PinkA2008KUA2BUST
    2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-GreenA2008KUB2BCAG
    2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-RedA2008KUB2BCAR
    2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-PinkA2008KUB2BCAT
    2008 90 2X4 Auto GreenA2008KUB2BUSG
    2008 90 2X4 Auto RedA2008KUB2BUSR
    2008 90 2X4 Auto PinkA2008KUB2BUST

    The ATVs were sold by Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from July 2007 through June 2008 for between $1,800 and $2,400. They were made in Taiwan.

    Consumers with the recalled ATVs should stop using them immediately and contact their local dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail.

    For additional information, contact Arctic Cat at (800) 279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or go to the firm's Web site at www.arctic-cat.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Wal-Mart Recalls More 'Hip Charm' Key Chains

    June 19, 2008

    Wal-Mart is recalling about 39,000 Hip Charm key chains, in addition to 12,000 chains recalled in April.

    The charms on the key chain can contain high levels of lead, which is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects.

    There have been no injuries reported with the additional key chains included in this recall. The Illinois Attorney General informed Wal-Mart and CPSC in April that the previously recalled key chain was found in the home of a 9-month-old child who was discovered to have high blood levels of lead. The child was observed mouthing this key chain.

    The recalled key chains have several charms including a button, clover, leaf, and heart. The charms hang from a silver-colored chain. The words Hip charm and the following UPC numbers are printed on the products packaging: 03156811032, 03156811029, 03156811019, 03156811016, 03156811018, 03156811028, and 03156811030.

    The key chains were sold at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from April 2005 through June 2008 for between $ .50 and $6. They were made in China.

    Consumers should not allow children to handle the key chain and should return it to any Wal-Mart store for a full refund.

    For further information, contact Wal-Mart at (800) 925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.walmartstores.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Tucker Rocky Recalls Off-Road Motorcycle Clamps

    Tucker Rocky is recalling Pro Taper clamp kits used with off-road motorcycles.

    Some of the bolts included in the clamp kits (or sold separately) if installed incorrectly can break under extreme force such as a crash. This can cause the handlebars to separate posing a risk of serious injury to the rider.

    There have been seven reports of bolts breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    The Pro Taper Clamp Kits are aftermarket accessories for off-road motorcycles. The recall involves the following kits and part numbers:

    Upper Triple Clamp Kit02-2824
    02-2825
    02-2826
    02-2827    		02-2828
    02-2829
    02-2843
    02-2844    		02-2845
    02-2846
    02-2849
    02-2851
    Complete Triple Clamp Kit02-2830
    02-2831
    02-2832
    02-2833    		02-2834
    02-2839
    02-2840
    02-2847
    02-2848    		02-2850
    02-2852
    02-2853
    02-2854
    02-2855
    Handlebar Clamp Kit
    (Universal Solid Mount Kit and
    Universal Rubber Mount Kit)    		02-282102-2822
    Replacement Bolt Kit02-285502-2886

    The clamps were sold at motorcycle dealerships nationwide from October 2007 through March 2008 and ranged in price from $5 for the Replacement Bolt Kit to $440 for the Complete Triple Clamp Kit. They were made in Taiwan.

    Consumers should immediately stop riding off-road motorcycles equipped with the recalled kits and contact the firm for free replacement bolts.

    For further information, call Tucker Rocky Distributing toll-free at (866) 217-7750 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.protaper.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      QVC Recalls Tomato Planters Due to Collapse Hazard

      June 4, 2008
      QVC is recalling about 82,000 Topsy-Turvy Deluxe Tomato Planters with Stand.

      The legs on the bottom of the planter can detach when the planter is moved or becomes unbalanced. This could cause the planter to fall and injure bystanders.

      The firm has received 347 reports of the planters collapsing; 155 consumers have reported injuries including lacerations, broken toes and bruises. QVC has also received reports of property damage caused when the planter collapsed onto nearby items.

      The Topsy-Turvy Deluxe Tomato Planter with Stand (Item Numbers M16702 and M17499) is an upright planter used for growing tomatoes, peppers, or cucumbers. The planter consists of a 16" X 15" bag which holds up to 30 pounds of soil and is attached to the top of a 6-foot tall adjustable pole. Three legs are inserted into the pole to form a 36-inch wide base.

      The planters were sold through QVC's televised shopping programs, its Web site, and in QVC's Studio, employee and retail stores from March 2008 through April 2008 for about $30. They were made in China.

      Consumers who have already set up the planter should immediately take it down by having two adults carefully tip it over on its side. Consumers who purchased the planter through a QVC television program or QVC.com were mailed instructions on obtaining a refund. Consumers who have not received instructions should contact QVC. Consumers who purchased the planter at a QVC store should return the planter to any QVC store to receive a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For further information, contact QVC at (800) 367-9444 between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET any day, or visit the firm's Web site at www.qvc.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

