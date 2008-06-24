Recalls in June 2008

June 24, 2008

Arctic Cat is recalling about 6,000 model year 2008 Arctic Cat 50cc and 90cc All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

The speed controller on the recalled ATVs could fail to return to the idle position when the throttle lever is released, or the speed controller could fail to be at idle on start up. This could result in loss of vehicle control, which could result in serious injury or death to the rider.

The recall includes 2008 model 50cc and 90cc Youth Model ATVs of the following models:

MODEL MODEL NUMBER 2008 DVX 50 Black/Red A2008KSA2BUSD 2008 DVX 50 Black/Lime A2008KSA2BUSE 2008 DVX 50 Pink A2008KSA2BUST 2008 DVX 90-California-Black/Red A2008KSB2BCAD 2008 DVX 90-California-Black/Lime A2008KSB2BCAE 2008 DVX 90-California-Pink A2008KSB2BCAT 2008 DVX 90 Black/Red A2008KSB2BUSD 2008 DVX 90 Black/Lime A2008KSB2BUSE 2008 DVX 90 Pink A2008KSB2BUST 2008 50 2X4 Auto Green A2008KUA2BUSG 2008 50 2X4 Auto Red A2008KUA2BUSR 2008 50 2X4 Auto Pink A2008KUA2BUST 2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-Green A2008KUB2BCAG 2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-Red A2008KUB2BCAR 2008 90 2X4 Auto-California-Pink A2008KUB2BCAT 2008 90 2X4 Auto Green A2008KUB2BUSG 2008 90 2X4 Auto Red A2008KUB2BUSR 2008 90 2X4 Auto Pink A2008KUB2BUST

The ATVs were sold by Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from July 2007 through June 2008 for between $1,800 and $2,400. They were made in Taiwan.

Consumers with the recalled ATVs should stop using them immediately and contact their local dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail.

For additional information, contact Arctic Cat at (800) 279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or go to the firm's Web site at www.arctic-cat.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).