Recalls in May 2008

May 29, 2008

Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft Stores is recalling about 4,500 Best Value park benches. The benches can become unstable and break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

This recall involves Best Value park benches with a green metal frame and wooden slats. The benches measure 50-inches long by 22-inches wide by 30-inches high.

The benches, made in China, were sold at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores nationwide from January 2008 through March 2008 for about $30.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled park benches and return the product to the nearest Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft store for a full refund.

For more information, contact Jo-Ann Stores toll-free at (888) 739-4120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the firm at guest.services@jo-ann.com.Consumers can also visit the firm's Web site at www.joann.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).