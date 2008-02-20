Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2008

Recalls in February 2008

Browse by year

2008

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Louisville Ladder Recalls Extension Ladders

    February 20, 2008    
    Louisville Ladder is recalling about 25,000 extension ladders carrying the Louisville/Davidson and Michigan brands.

    The extension or fly section can fail to lock, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

    The recalled ladders are Type I, IA, or II extension ladders with fiberglass rails and D shaped aluminum rungs. The following models are included in the recall:

    Louisville/Davidson brand
    534-24 618-24 FE1724 FE3228 L-3022-24PT
    534-28 618-28 FE1728 FE3228-010002 L-3022-28PT
    534-32 FE3224 FE3228-740037 L-3022-32PT
    534-36 FE3224-E03 FE3228-E03 L-3121-24
    534-40 FE3224-E08 FE3228-E03E34
    578-24 FE3224-LO32 FE3232
    578-28 FE3232-E03
    578-32 FE3236
    FE3240
    Michigan brand
    386124
    386128
    386132
    386136
    386140

    The recall involves only models manufactured from September 2007 through October 2007. The model number and the manufacturing date code are located on the left side rail of the ladders. Ladders with two green dots near the bottom of the left side base rail have already been inspected or repaired and are not included in the recall.

    The ladders, made in Mexico, were sold at Industrial supply stores and home centers nationwide from September 2007 through December 2007 for between $130 and $760.

    Consumers should stop using the ladder immediately and contact Louisville Ladder for instructions on inspecting the ladder and receiving a free repair kit, if necessary.

    Consumer Contact:For additional information, contact Louisville Ladder at (800) 660-4356 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.louisvilleladder.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Louisville Ladder Recalls Extension Ladders...

    Massive Beef Recall Follows Mad Cow Scare

    USDA orders recall of 143 million pounds of frozen beef


    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling 143 million pounds of frozen beef in the wake of a video showing so-called downer cattle being prepared for slaughter at a California plant. The recall includes beef products produced after February 1, 2006 at the Westland/Hallmark Meat Co. in Chino.

    A consumer group said the recall was the result of a "terrible failure" by the USDA and said consumers are losing confidence in the safety of the American food supply.

    The release of the video earlier this month by the Humane Society of the U.S. triggered a USDA investigation of the plant and an immediate suspension of production.

    Of particular concern is the fact the plant has been a major supplier of meat to the federal school lunch program. Congress has Lawmakers Call For Slaughterhouse Probe it is investigating the plant.

    The recall was announced over the weekend after USDA investigators concluded the downer cattle were slaughtered, along with healthy cattle. Agriculture Secretary Ed Schafer says investigators uncovered evidence the plant violate numerous health regulations.

    "USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service has evidence that Hallmark/Westland did not consistently contact the FSIS public health veterinarian in situations in which cattle became non-ambulatory after passing ante-mortem inspection, which is not compliant with FSIS regulations," Schafer said. "Because the cattle did not receive complete and proper inspection FSIS has determined them to be unfit for human food and the company is conducting a recall."

    'Terrible failure'

    The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) noted that there have been more than 20 beef recalls in the last 20 months.

    "This recall is the result of a terrible failure of the U.S. Department of Agricultures mandate since 1906 to ensure that sick animals are not slaughtered for human food. Once again, USDA is in reactive modetaking steps to protect the public long after a highly publicized animal welfare scandal," said CSPI Food Safety Director Caroline Smith DeWaal.

    "Where were the inspectors, who should have been preventing downer cattle from entering the food supply? Where were the safeguards to make sure that meat from sick animals didnt end up on school lunch trays from coast to coast?" DeWaal asked. "Congress should demand answers and enact solutions.

    "If we had a modern food safety system, slaughterhouse employees wouldnt dream of treating and transporting cattle in the horrible ways documented by the Humane Society - because they would know that federal inspectors on site wouldnt tolerate it," DeWaal said.

    Mad cow disease

    The slaughter of downer cattle set off alarm bells among investigators because not being able to walk is one of the symptoms of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, otherwise known as Mad Cow Disease.

    There are strict rules that are supposed to keep meat from infected cows out of cattle feed much less the human food supply. In addition, Schafer says the fact the cows weren't inspected raises all sorts of other alarming possibilities, including foodborne pathogens such as E. coli O157:H7 and Salmonella.

    "To date, Hallmark/Westland Meat Packing Company remains suspended by the Food Safety and Inspection Service," Schafer said. "The products destined for the Federal food assistance programs, including the National School Lunch Program, will now be removed from schools and other holding facilities and destroyed."

    Schafer said it is extremely unlikely that the animals were at risk for BSE because of what he called multiple safeguards in the system. However, he said the action is necessary because plant procedures violated USDA regulations.

    Congressional probe

    The request for a Congressional probe came in the form of a letter sent to the U.S. Government Accountability Office by U.S. Reps. George Miller (D-CA), Rosa Delauro (D-CT), and Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).

    "Along with all Americans who watched the Humane Society's disturbing videos, we are concerned with the mistreatment of animals at Westland Meat Co. We are writing today because of urgent concerns this incident raises about food safety in the National School Lunch Program and the implications for our children's health and well-being," the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

    The Humane Society's footage showed employees using inhumane practices to force non-ambulatory cows to stand so that they would pass federal inspection in the slaughterhouse. Meat from non-ambulatory or "downer" cows presents a higher risk of E. coli, salmonella, and other dangers, and it is banned under federal law from entering the food supply.

    The Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now investigating the company's abuses, and the company's production is currently suspended. The USDA, which oversees the National School Lunch Program, has also asked all schools to put beef products on hold until its investigation can determine whether unsafe meat entered the food supply.

    Despite these steps by the USDA, the lawmakers cited serious concerns about the overall effectiveness of the federal government's effort to ensure the safety of meat on the school food supply. To date, no independent investigation has been launched into the safety of the schools' meat supply.

    Miller is the chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, which has jurisdiction over school nutrition programs, and McCarthy is the chair of the panel's Subcommittee on Healthy Families and Communities. Delauro is the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration. Durbin is a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and is the author of several pieces of food safety legislation.

    --

    Massive Beef Recall Follows Mad Cow Scare...

    Polaris ATVs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

    February 14, 2008  
    Polaris Industries is expanding an earlier recall of Polaris All-Terrain Vehicles because of a fire hazard. The latest recall affects about 95,000 ATVs, in addition to 45,000 recalled in June 2005.

    The ATVs can have defective Electronic Control Modules (ECM) that overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to riders.

    Since the original recall announced in June 2005, Polaris has received 372 additional reports of smoking and/or melted ECMs on the recalled ATVs, and 20 reports of fires, nine of which involved property damage beyond the ATV. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves select 2005 through 2006 model Polaris Sportsman and Scrambler 500 ATVs. The model and serial numbers are printed on a decal attached to the front side of the radiator (Sportsman) or the top of the front cab cover (Scrambler 500). Serial numbers are permanently stamped into the left frame rail behind the left front wheel. The recalled models are listed on the chart below.

    Model YearMarket NameModel Number
    2004SPRTSMN 500A04CH50AO
    2004SPRTSMN 500A04CH50AR
    2004SPRTSMN 500A04CH50AS
    2005INT 500 HOA05MH50FB
    2005SCRMBLR 500 4X4A05BG50AA
    2005SPRTSMN 400A05MH42AB
    2005SPRTSMN 400A05MH42AG
    2005SPRTSMN 400A05MH42AH
    2005SPRTSMN 500A05MH50AB
    2005SPRTSMN 500A05MH50AC
    2005SPRTSMN 500A05MH50AG
    2005SPRTSMN 500A05MH50AH
    2005SPRTSMN 500A05MH50AL
    2005SPRTSMN 500A05MH50AT
    2005SPRTSMN 600A05MH59AK
    2005SPRTSMN 600A05MH59AN
    2005SPRTSMN 6X6A05CL50AA
    2005SPRTSMN 6X6 MILA05CL50MA
    2005SPRTSMN 700A05MH68AD
    2005SPRTSMN 700A05MH68AK
    Model YearMarket NameModel Number
    2005SPRTSMN 700A05MH68AN
    2005SPRTSMN 700 MILA05MH68MB
    2005SPRTSMN MV7A05MH68AP
    2005SPRTSMN MV7A05MH68CA
    2005SPRTSMN MV7A05MH68MA
    2006INT SPTSMAN 500A06MH50FB
    2006SCRMBLR 500 4X4A06BG50AA
    2006SPRTSMN 450A06MH46AA
    2006SPRTSMN 450A06MH46AC
    2006SPRTSMN 450A06MH46AD
    2006SPRTSMN 450A06MH46AF
    2006SPRTSMN 450A06MH46AT
    2006SPRTSMN 500A06MH50AA
    2006SPRTSMN 500A06MH50AB
    2006SPRTSMN 500A06MH50AD
    2006SPRTSMN 500A06MH50AF
    2006SPRTSMN 6X6A06CL50AA
    2006SPRTSMN 700A06MH68AA
    2006SPRTSMN 700A06MH68AD
    2006SPRTSMN 700A06MH68AF

    The ATVs were sold by Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2004 through January 2008 for between $3,800 and $7,900. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should disconnect the negative (black) battery cable from the battery when the ATV is not in use. Consumers should contact their local Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners received direct mail notification of this recall.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Polaris toll-free at (888) 704-5290 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.polarisindustries.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Polaris ATVs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.