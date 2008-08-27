Recalls in August 2008

August 27, 2008

The Goodman Company is recalling about 30,000 Amana and Energy Knight portable air conditioner/heat pump units because the power cord can overheat, causing a fire hazard.

Goodman has received nine reports of smoke or fire associated with the power cords. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes 5.0 kW Amana-brand and Energy Knight-brand PTAC units with model numbers PTC-xxxx-50xx and EKT-xxxx-50x and serial numbers 0702112056 through 0804237539. The model and serial numbers are located on the control board plate found under the PTAC units front cover.

The units were sold by Goodman and heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from February 2007 through June 2008 for between $700 and $1,000. They were made in the United States.

Consumers should contact Goodman to receive a free replacement power cord. Commercial and institutional owners will be contacted directly and will install the power cord.

For additional information, contact Goodman at (800) 366-0339 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.regcen.com/ptac.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).