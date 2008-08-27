Recalls in August 2008

Write a review
    Amana/Energy Knight Heat Pumps Recalled

    August 27, 2008
    The Goodman Company is recalling about 30,000 Amana and Energy Knight portable air conditioner/heat pump units because the power cord can overheat, causing a fire hazard.

    Goodman has received nine reports of smoke or fire associated with the power cords. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall includes 5.0 kW Amana-brand and Energy Knight-brand PTAC units with model numbers PTC-xxxx-50xx and EKT-xxxx-50x and serial numbers 0702112056 through 0804237539. The model and serial numbers are located on the control board plate found under the PTAC units front cover.

    The units were sold by Goodman and heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from February 2007 through June 2008 for between $700 and $1,000. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should contact Goodman to receive a free replacement power cord. Commercial and institutional owners will be contacted directly and will install the power cord.

    For additional information, contact Goodman at (800) 366-0339 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.regcen.com/ptac.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Sears Recalls Kenmore Coffee Makers

    August 26, 2008
    Sears is recalling about 145,000 Kenmore and Kenmore Elite coffee makers. The wiring in the coffee maker can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

    Sears has received 20 reports of coffee makers overheating, including 12 fires, causing damage to counter tops, cabinet damage, and plastic melting on the floor. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 12-cup Kenmore coffee makers sold in black, white, and red with the following model numbers: 100.80006 (black), 100.81006 (white), and 100.82006 (red). The recall also involves 12-cup Kenmore Elite coffee makers with thermal carafe (model number 100.90007) and 14-cup Kenmore Elite coffee makers (model number 100.90006). The model number can be found on the bottom of the unit. There is a Kenmore or Kenmore Elite logo on the front bottom of the maker.

    The coffee makers, made in China, were sold at Sears, Sears Hardware, the great indoors, and Kmart stores nationwide, as well as Sears.com and Kmart.com, from August 2007 through April 2008 for between $30 and $100.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the coffee makers and take them to their nearest Sears or Kmart store to obtain a free replacement coffee maker.

    For additional information, contact Sears at (800) 978-7615 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday, or visit the following Web sites: www.sears.com, www.kmart.com, or www.thegreatindoors.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Halogen Work Lights

    August 6, 2008
    Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 58,000 Chicago Electric halogen work lights.

    The lights can overheat and melt, and pose a risk of fire and electrical shock to consumers.

    There have been three reports of incidents in which the recalled halogen work lights overheated and melted. No injuries have been reported.

    Description: The halogen work lights are 500 watts. Model number 30858 is included in this recall. The lamp measures 7 inches wide x 5 inches high and is mounted on a yellow frame. 'UL Listed E163392' and 'Work Light 8F95' is printed on a sticker on the back. The model number is printed on the light's packaging.

    The lights were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide, Harbor Freight Tools' catalogs, and at www.harborfreight.com from February 2006 through March 2008 for about $10. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the halogen work lights and contact Harbor Freight Tools for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Harbor Freight Tools at (800) 444-3353 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, visit the firm's Web site at www.harborfreight.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

