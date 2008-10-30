Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2008

Recalls in October 2008

Browse by year

2008

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Homelite Chain Saws Recalled

    October 30, 2008   

    Homelite is recalling about 370,000 chain saws because the brake can fail to stop the chain on its first application, posing a risk of laceration.

    This recall involves Homelite brand chain saws with the following model numbers: UT10514, UT10516, UT10517, UT10518, UT10520, UT10540, UT10560 and UT10918. Affected chain saws have manufacture date between November 2007 and August 2008. Both the model number and the date of manufacture appear on the chain saw's data plate, located beneath the rear handle of the saw. Products with a green 'dot' sticker under the bottom side of the handle area and on the outside of the package are not subject to this recall.

    Home Depot stores nationwide sold the chain saws, which were made in China, between December 2007 and October 2008 for between $110 and $200.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the chain saws and contact Homelite Consumer Products to locate the nearest authorized service center to schedule a free repair.

    For additional information, contact Homelite Consumer Products Inc. (800) 242-4672 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.homelite.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Homelite Chain Saws Recalled...

    Jeep Liberty, Dodge Nitro Recalls

    Parking brake may be faulty


    Chrysler has issued a recall for about 3,600 SUVs, including the 2007-08 Dodge Nitro and the 2008 Jeep Liberty. When equipped with a manual transmission, those vehicles may have a faulty parking brake system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

    The brake lever clutch drum may distort over time, allowing the parking brake to slip, allowing the vehicle to roll and cause an accident. Dealers will replace the parking brake lever for free.

    Owners can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 or the NHTSA hotline at 888-327-4236.

    Jeep Liberty, Dodge Nitro Recalls: Chrysler has issued a recall for about 3,600 SUVs, including the 2007-08 Dodge Nitro and the 2008 Jeep Liberty....

    Rage Wireless Guitar Used with Nintendo Wii Recalled

    October 22, 2008
    Rage Wireless Guitars used with the Nintendo Wii gaming system are being recalled. A circuit board defect can cause AA batteries used in the guitar to leak if the batteries are installed incorrectly, posing a risk of chemical burns to consumers.

    Performance Designed Products Inc. has received one report of a burn to a consumer.

    The Rage Wireless Guitar controller is designed to be used on the Nintendo Wii system. The guitar is blue or white and is 31 inches long. The guitar contains battery-operated LED-lighted fret buttons that go up the neck of the guitar.

    Mass merchandisers and specialty retailers nationwide sold the guitars from June 2008 through September 2008 for between $40 and $60. They were made in China.

    Consumers should stop using the wireless guitar game controllers immediately and return them to the place where purchased for a full refund. Do not contact or return the product to Nintendo.

    For additional information, contact Performance Designed Products at (800) 331-3844 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.pdp.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Rage Wireless Guitar Used with Nintendo Wii Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Fiesta Gas Grills Recalled

      October 22, 2008
      Fiesta Gas Grills is recalling about 47,000 Blue Ember grills. The grills can be assembled improperly exposing the gas burner hoses to excessive heat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

      Fiesta has received 14 reports of grill fires. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves Blue Ember liquid propane (LP) or natural gas outdoor grills. The recalled model and serial numbers are listed below. The model and serial numbers are printed on a rating plate label on the rear of the grill. The cabinet style grill has two doors and is silver-colored and black or silver-colored and gray. Blue Ember is printed on the grills hood.

      Model NumbersSerial Numbers
      FG50057 or FG5006908K018821-08K018948
      08K043658-008K043785
      08K018309-08K018692
      08K018693-08K018820
      08K044554-08K044681
      08K054921-08K056968
      08K026501-08K033172
      08K052233-08K053512
      08K057481-08K057864
      08K057765-08K060045
      08K033317-08K038068
      08K040117-08K042708
      08K044572-08K047883
      08K048790-08K051669
      08K000001-08K000640
      08K007425-08K007808
      08K053641-08K054920
      08K000641-08K000768
      08U042773-08U046804      		08K006915-08K007042
      08K044042-08K044297
      08K048396-08K048523
      08K007299-08K007426
      08K044298-08K044425
      08K018949-08K019332
      08K016003-08K016258
      08K017797-08K017924
      08K044426-08K044553
      08K048268-08K048395
      08K017925-08K018052
      08K042277-08K042634
      08K015875-08K016002
      08K053385-08K053640
      08K007043-08K007298
      08K038069-08K038196
      08K051926-08K052052
      08K060193-08K060320

      Various home centers and retailers nationwide sold the grills, which were made in China, from November 2007 through June 2008 for about $450.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the grills, and inspect the burner hoses to make sure they have been properly assembled. If the hose is to the rear of the installed heat shield, the grill has been improperly assembled and consumers should contact Fiesta for replacement hoses, assembly instructions, and if necessary, for assistance in examining the grill.

      For additional information, contact Fiesta toll-free at (866) 740-7849 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, visit the firms Web site at www.fiestagasgrills.com (note: this is a .doc document), or email the firm at mnorman@fiestagasgrills.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Fiesta Gas Grills Recalled...

      Cadillac Recalls 2004 SRX

      Transmission may slip out of 'Park'

      -->
      Cadillac is recalling about 17,000 2004 SRX models equipped with an automatic transmission because they may slip out of the "park" position.

      In some cases, the shift lever can be moved out of "park" when the ignition is on and the brake pedal is not depressed. In other cases, the shifter can be moved when the ignition is turned off. Either could allow the vehicles to roll unexpectedly, causing a crash.

      Dealers will fix the problem free of charge. The recall is expected to begin during December 2008.

      --> -->

      Cadillac Recalls 2004 SRX...

      Dollar General Recalls Toy Boats

      October 15, 2008

      Dollar General is recalling about 200,000 toy speed boats because the batteries can overheat.

      Dollar General has received two reports of the batteries overheating. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled toy speed boats are lightweight plastic toy boats supported by an inflatable hull with outboard motors on them. The motor uses two AA batteries. The toy boat measures about 12 inches long by 8 inches wide and comes in various colors and designs.

      Dollar General stores nationwide sold the boats, which were made in China, from March 2008 through July 2008 for $3 each.

      Consumers should take these toys away from young children and return them to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Dollar General at (800) 678-9258 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.dollargeneral.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Dollar General is recalling about 200,000 toy speed boats because the batteries can overheat. Dollar General has received two reports of the batteries over...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.