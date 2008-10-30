Recalls in October 2008

October 30, 2008

Homelite is recalling about 370,000 chain saws because the brake can fail to stop the chain on its first application, posing a risk of laceration.

This recall involves Homelite brand chain saws with the following model numbers: UT10514, UT10516, UT10517, UT10518, UT10520, UT10540, UT10560 and UT10918. Affected chain saws have manufacture date between November 2007 and August 2008. Both the model number and the date of manufacture appear on the chain saw's data plate, located beneath the rear handle of the saw. Products with a green 'dot' sticker under the bottom side of the handle area and on the outside of the package are not subject to this recall.

Home Depot stores nationwide sold the chain saws, which were made in China, between December 2007 and October 2008 for between $110 and $200.

Consumers should immediately stop using the chain saws and contact Homelite Consumer Products to locate the nearest authorized service center to schedule a free repair.

For additional information, contact Homelite Consumer Products Inc. (800) 242-4672 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.homelite.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).