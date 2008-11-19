Write a review
Recalls in November 2008

    Nestle Recalls Lean Cuisine Meals

    Chicken dinners recalled due to plastic pieces

    Nestle Prepared Foods is having more plastic problems. The company has announced a recall of over 875,000 pounds of frozen Lean Cuisine chicken meals because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic.

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service says the following products are subject to the recall:

    • 9.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE PESTO CHICKEN WITH BOW TIE PASTA" brand frozen meals. Printed on each side of each package is a production code of "8280595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best Before MAY 2010."

    • 10.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN" brand frozen meals. Printed on the side of each package is a production code of "8231595912" or "8241595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best before SEP 2010"; a production code of "8263595912," "8269595911" or "8274595912," as well as a use-by date of "Best before OCT 2010"; or, a production code of "8291595912" or "8301595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best before NOV 2010."

    • 12.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE CHICKEN TUSCAN" brand frozen meals. Printed on the side of each package is a production code of "8234595911" and a use-by date of "Best before SEP 2009"; a production code of "8253595911" or "8269595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best before OCT 2009"; or, a production code of "8292595911" or "8296595911" as well as a use-by date of "Best before NOV 2009."

    Each package also bears the USDA mark of inspection as well as the establishment number "EST P-9018." The frozen chicken meals were produced on Aug. 18, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 9, Sept. 19, Sept. 25, Sept. 30, Oct. 6, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 and were distributed to retail establishments nationwide.

    The problem was discovered after the company received consumer complaints and a report of one injury. The company identified the objects as small pieces of hard plastic. FSIS has not received other reports of injury. Anyone concerned about an injury from consumption of the products should consult a medical professional.

    Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Nestle Consumer Services Center at (800) 227-6188.

    Nestle has issued three recalls for similar problems so far this year. The first was a Lean Pocket recall in July, followed by a Hot Pocket Pepperoni Pizza recall in August. Then earlier this month, Nestle USA issued a recall for two production codes of Nestle Nesquik Strawberry Powder 21.8 ounce that may contain small fragments of aluminum.



    Nestle Recalls Lean Cuisine Meals...

    Lighted Showcases Recalled by Seventh Avenue

    Seventh Avenue is recalling about 700 5-tier lighted showcases. The plug adaptor can overheat and melt the adaptor's plastic housing, posing a fire hazard.

    Seventh Avenue has received six reports of the units overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    The 5-tier lighted showcase has a curved metal tubular frame with vertical rods, a circular metal top and bottom with a painted gold tone and black finish. A 12-watt light is attached under the top shelf. The unit also has three round glass shelves. The showcase measures about 59 inches high and 10 ' inches wide.

    The showcases were sold at Seventh Avenue Outlet Store, Seventh Avenue's spring 2009 catalogs, and online at www.seventhavenue.com from December 2007 through August 2008 for about $140. They were made in Hong Kong.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the 5 Tier Lighted Showcase and unplug the adaptor from the wall socket. After the device is unplugged, cut the wire cord to the adaptor and return the adaptor to Seventh Avenue for a free replacement showcase. Seventh Avenue is directly contacting purchasers.

    For additional information, contact Seventh Avenue at (800) 991-4442 between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.seventhavenue.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Lighted Showcases Recalled by Seventh Avenue...

    Volkswagen Recalls 2009 Passat Models

    Steering gear problem

    November 10, 2008

    Volkswagen of America is recalling about 130 of its 2009 Passat, Passat Wagon and Passat CC vehicles. Some of the cars may have a steering gear control unit that can malfunction because of a damaged capacitor, possibly affecting the driver's control of the vehicle.

    The problem would occur immediately after start-up when the steering wheel is moved for the first time and at speeds less than 5 miles per hour, the company said.

    Dealers will replace the steering gear in the affected vehicles. The recall is expected to begin on Dec. 5.

    Owners may contact VW at 1-800-822-8987.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    Volkswagen Recalls 2009 Passat Models...

      Dodge Police Cars Recalled

      Gearshift cable may disengage

      November 10, 2008
      Dodge is recalling Charger and Magnum models with the police package because of a problem with the gearshift cable.

      The company said the cable may become disengaged, causing an incorrect gearshift position display. This could allow the vehicle to move without warning, possibly causing a crash.

      Dealers will add a redundant locking mechanism to the gearshift cable, beginnong in Nov. 10.

      Owners may contact chrysler at 1-800-853-1403.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Dodge Police Cars Recalled...

      Krylon 'Outdoor Spaces' UV Fabric Protector Recalled

      November 4, 2008
      Sherwin-Williams Co. is recalling about 75,000 cans of Krylon 'Outdoor Spaces' UV Fabric Protector. Overexposure to fumes, vapor or spray mist from the product can pose a serious respiratory hazard to consumers.

      Sherwin-Williams has received one report of an incident involving a consumer who experienced coughing and difficulty breathing requiring overnight hospitalization.

      The recall involves Krylon 'Outdoor Spaces' UV Fabric Protector, which is an aerosol coating used to protect fabric. The part number (#2900) is printed above the UPC (724504029007) on the side of the can. The front of the 11-ounce aerosol can is tan with a picture of a patio containing outdoor furniture. 'UV Fabric Protector' and 'Outdoor Spaces' are also printed on the front of the can.

      The fabric protector, made in the U.S., was sold at Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware and other retail stores nationwide from January 2006 through September 2008 for about $7.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, call Sherwin-Williams toll-free at (888) 304-3769 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.sherwin-williams.com or www.krylon.com.

      Picture of Recalled Krylon 'Outdoor Spaces' UV Fabric Protector

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Krylon 'Outdoor Spaces' UV Fabric Protector Recalled...

