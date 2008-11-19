Recalls in November 2008

Nestle Prepared Foods is having more plastic problems. The company has announced a recall of over 875,000 pounds of frozen Lean Cuisine chicken meals because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service says the following products are subject to the recall:

• 9.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE PESTO CHICKEN WITH BOW TIE PASTA" brand frozen meals. Printed on each side of each package is a production code of "8280595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best Before MAY 2010."

• 10.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN" brand frozen meals. Printed on the side of each package is a production code of "8231595912" or "8241595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best before SEP 2010"; a production code of "8263595912," "8269595911" or "8274595912," as well as a use-by date of "Best before OCT 2010"; or, a production code of "8291595912" or "8301595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best before NOV 2010."

• 12.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE CHICKEN TUSCAN" brand frozen meals. Printed on the side of each package is a production code of "8234595911" and a use-by date of "Best before SEP 2009"; a production code of "8253595911" or "8269595912" as well as a use-by date of "Best before OCT 2009"; or, a production code of "8292595911" or "8296595911" as well as a use-by date of "Best before NOV 2009."

Each package also bears the USDA mark of inspection as well as the establishment number "EST P-9018." The frozen chicken meals were produced on Aug. 18, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 9, Sept. 19, Sept. 25, Sept. 30, Oct. 6, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 and were distributed to retail establishments nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the company received consumer complaints and a report of one injury. The company identified the objects as small pieces of hard plastic. FSIS has not received other reports of injury. Anyone concerned about an injury from consumption of the products should consult a medical professional.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Nestle Consumer Services Center at (800) 227-6188.

Nestle has issued three recalls for similar problems so far this year. The first was a Lean Pocket recall in July, followed by a Hot Pocket Pepperoni Pizza recall in August. Then earlier this month, Nestle USA issued a recall for two production codes of Nestle Nesquik Strawberry Powder 21.8 ounce that may contain small fragments of aluminum.





