Recalls in June 2003

June 19, 2003



Fisher-Price is recalling 233,000 crib mobile toys. If batteries used in the mobile leak, the caustic liquid can seep out of the battery compartment, posing a risk of chemical burns to babies.

Fisher-Price has received 30 reports of batteries leaking from the toy's battery compartment, including six reports of minor burn injuries to babies.

The units were sold at discount department stores and toy stores nationwide between December 1999 and December 2001 for about $25.

The Sparkling Symphony Mobile crib toys attach to the crib side rail and play music and lights that are activated by remote control. Four star and moon characters are suspended from the mobile, which turns. The recalled toys have model number 71985 found on both the lower arm of the mobile and the back of the remote control. The Fisher-Price logo appears at the top of the upper arm, over the silver decoration. The recalled mobiles were manufactured from October 1999 through November 2000. A date code is located on the upper arm of the mobile and on the back of the remote control. Consumers should contact Fisher Price with their date code to determine if their mobile is part of the recall.

Fisher-Price is providing free repair kits containing a seal for the battery compartment, which will prevent battery leakage.

Consumers should contact Fisher-Price toll-free at (800) 357-9460 anytime or visit www.service.mattel.com to determine if a product is among the recalled models and to order the free repair kit if needed.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).