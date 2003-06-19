Recalls in June 2003

Write a review
    Fisher-Price Recalls Crib Mobiles

    June 19, 2003

    Fisher-Price is recalling 233,000 crib mobile toys. If batteries used in the mobile leak, the caustic liquid can seep out of the battery compartment, posing a risk of chemical burns to babies.

    Fisher-Price has received 30 reports of batteries leaking from the toy's battery compartment, including six reports of minor burn injuries to babies.

    The units were sold at discount department stores and toy stores nationwide between December 1999 and December 2001 for about $25.

    The Sparkling Symphony Mobile crib toys attach to the crib side rail and play music and lights that are activated by remote control. Four star and moon characters are suspended from the mobile, which turns. The recalled toys have model number 71985 found on both the lower arm of the mobile and the back of the remote control. The Fisher-Price logo appears at the top of the upper arm, over the silver decoration. The recalled mobiles were manufactured from October 1999 through November 2000. A date code is located on the upper arm of the mobile and on the back of the remote control. Consumers should contact Fisher Price with their date code to determine if their mobile is part of the recall.

    Fisher-Price is providing free repair kits containing a seal for the battery compartment, which will prevent battery leakage.

    Consumers should contact Fisher-Price toll-free at (800) 357-9460 anytime or visit www.service.mattel.com to determine if a product is among the recalled models and to order the free repair kit if needed.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Graco Activity Center

    WASHINGTON, June 12, 2002 -- Graco Children's Products, Inc., of Elverson, Pa., is voluntarily recalling about 152,000 toy tracks attached to children's activity centers. The toy track can break, presenting a cut or pinch hazard and exposed small parts pose a choking hazard to young children.

    Graco has received 11 reports of the toy tracks breaking. Four children received minor scratches and one child's finger was pinched. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled activity centers include the Tot Wheels V, models 4511 and 4521, and the Convertible Entertainer, models 4652 and 35225. The model numbers and the words, "made in U.S.A." are printed on a label on the underside of the tray on the activity centers. The green wavy toy track sits on the tray of the activity center. Five objects spin and slide along the toy track.

    Discount, department and juvenile product stores sold the activity centers nationwide from November 2001 through May 2002 for between $30 and $70.

    Consumers should stop using these activity centers with toy tracks immediately, and contact Graco to receive a free replacement track. For more information, consumers can contact Graco at (800) 673-0392 anytime or visit the firm's web site at www.gracobaby.com

