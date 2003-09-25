Recalls in September 2003

September 25, 2003
Marshall Gas Controls Model 451 and 452 LP-Gas regulators on Char-Broil, Kenmore, and Thermos brand LP-Gas Grills shipped to retailers between April 15, 2003 and May 6, 2003 are being recalled.
Some of these regulators were assembled with an undersized seat disc that could become dislodged and leak propane gas. Propane gas is highly flammable and could ignite causing a fire or explosion. Consumers should immediately close the valve on the service cylinder if LP-Gas leakage is detected.
These low-pressure regulators control petroleum gas pressure in gas grills. The regulators are used with Char-Broil, Kenmore and Thermos brand gas grills. There are two model gas regulators involved in the recall. Model 451 is a single outlet regulator used on grills with traditional burners in the main box. Model 452 is a dual outlet regulator used on grills with a side burner adjacent to the main box. The regulators have date codes printed on the valve body. Date codes included in the recall are 13-03/03-13, 14-03/03-14, 15-03/03-15, 16-03/03-16, 17-03/03-17 and 18-03/03-18.
|Brand
|Model
|Model Number
|CHAR-BROIL®
|
"Quick Set"
"Big Easy"
"Patio Caddie"
|
463531503
463531703
463631703
463713303
463728403
463731803
463823303
463826803
475496003
|KENMORE®
|
"Wide Body"
"Diamond Flame"
|
415.162020
415.162040
415.162060
415.162050
|THERMOS®
|"Quick Set"
|
461631603
461631903
461633803
461733803
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Consumers should immediately close the valve on the service cylinder if LP-gas leakage is detected and contact the Grill Service Center to receive a free replacement regulator. For brand and model information contact the Grill Service Center or visit the commission's Web site at www.cpsc.gov.
Call the Grill Service Center at (800) 241-7548 anytime.