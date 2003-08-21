Write a review
Recalls in August 2003

    Hayward Pool Heaters Recalled

    August 21, 2003 -- About 15,800 pool heaters manufactured by Hayward Pool Products Inc. are being recalled.

    A malfunctioning circuit board can cause the heaters to fail to ignite, allowing gas to accumulate in the heater cover. Delayed ignition of built-up gas can result in a fire or explosion causing property damage and injuries.

    The company says it has received reports of four injuries.

    The recall includes all Hayward H-Series ED2 natural-draft pool heaters with model numbers:

    H150ED2
    H250PED2
    H350PED2     		H150PED2
    H250PEDH2
    H400ED2     		H200ED2
    H300ED2
    H400PED2     		H200PED2
    H300PED2     		H250ED2
    H3503D2

    A manufacturing label displaying the unit's model number and serial number is inside the unit, on the heater floor. Consumers can access the label by removing the front panel of the heater housing. The H-series ED2 Control Bezel assembly (a black box mounted behind the front control panel) encases the defective circuit board.

    The heaters were sold by pool installer and distributors nationwide from December 2002 through June 2003 as a component of various pool heating systems.

    Consumers should shut off the pool heater by switching off the corresponding circuit breaker. Consumer should contact Hayward Pool Products Inc., to schedule the installation of a free replacement control module.

    For more information, call Hayward Pool Products toll-free at (888) Hayward (429-9273) anytime, or go to their Web site at www.haywardnet.com.

