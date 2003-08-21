Recalls in August 2003

August 21, 2003 -- About 15,800 pool heaters manufactured by Hayward Pool Products Inc. are being recalled.

A malfunctioning circuit board can cause the heaters to fail to ignite, allowing gas to accumulate in the heater cover. Delayed ignition of built-up gas can result in a fire or explosion causing property damage and injuries.

The company says it has received reports of four injuries.

The recall includes all Hayward H-Series ED2 natural-draft pool heaters with model numbers:

H150ED2

H250PED2

H350PED2 H150PED2

H250PEDH2

H400ED2 H200ED2

H300ED2

H400PED2 H200PED2

H300PED2 H250ED2

H3503D2

A manufacturing label displaying the unit's model number and serial number is inside the unit, on the heater floor. Consumers can access the label by removing the front panel of the heater housing. The H-series ED2 Control Bezel assembly (a black box mounted behind the front control panel) encases the defective circuit board.

The heaters were sold by pool installer and distributors nationwide from December 2002 through June 2003 as a component of various pool heating systems.

Consumers should shut off the pool heater by switching off the corresponding circuit breaker. Consumer should contact Hayward Pool Products Inc., to schedule the installation of a free replacement control module.

For more information, call Hayward Pool Products toll-free at (888) Hayward (429-9273) anytime, or go to their Web site at www.haywardnet.com.