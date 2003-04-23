Recalls in April 2003

April 23, 2003



Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 67,000 Little People Animal Sounds Farms. Two small metal screws that hold the toy "stall doors" in place can come off, posing an aspiration or choking hazard to young children.

Fisher-Price has received 33 reports of the screws coming off, including four reports where a screw was found in the child's mouth and one report of a child that aspirated a screw into his lung. The latter case required the child to be hospitalized and undergo emergency surgery to remove the screw from his lung.

The recalled Little People Animal Sounds Farms are shaped like a barn and make animal sounds when the doors of the cow or horse stall are opened. The recalled toys have a model number of 77973 or 77746 and a six-character manufacturing date code that begins with 168 through 212, followed by the number 2 as the fourth digit. Both the model number and date code can be found on the underside of the green ramp.

The Fisher-Price logo appears at the top of the tallest side of the barn in red and white. The recalled toys were manufactured in Mexico from June 17, 2002 through July 31, 2002.

Mass merchants and toy stores nationwide sold these toys between July 2002 and December 2002 for about $30.

Consumers should take the toy away from young children immediately and contact Fisher-Price toll-free at (866) 259-7873 anytime to receive a free repair kit. Consumers also can log on to www.service.mattel.com to determine if their product is among the recalled models and to order the free repair kit online.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).