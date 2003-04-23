Write a review
Recalls in April 2003

    Fisher-Price Little People Animal Sounds Farm Safety Recall

    April 23, 2003

    Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 67,000 Little People Animal Sounds Farms. Two small metal screws that hold the toy "stall doors" in place can come off, posing an aspiration or choking hazard to young children.

    Fisher-Price has received 33 reports of the screws coming off, including four reports where a screw was found in the child's mouth and one report of a child that aspirated a screw into his lung. The latter case required the child to be hospitalized and undergo emergency surgery to remove the screw from his lung.

    The recalled Little People Animal Sounds Farms are shaped like a barn and make animal sounds when the doors of the cow or horse stall are opened. The recalled toys have a model number of 77973 or 77746 and a six-character manufacturing date code that begins with 168 through 212, followed by the number 2 as the fourth digit. Both the model number and date code can be found on the underside of the green ramp.

    The Fisher-Price logo appears at the top of the tallest side of the barn in red and white. The recalled toys were manufactured in Mexico from June 17, 2002 through July 31, 2002.

    Mass merchants and toy stores nationwide sold these toys between July 2002 and December 2002 for about $30.

    Consumers should take the toy away from young children immediately and contact Fisher-Price toll-free at (866) 259-7873 anytime to receive a free repair kit. Consumers also can log on to www.service.mattel.com to determine if their product is among the recalled models and to order the free repair kit online.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Makita Electric Sander Recall

    March 6, 2003

    Makita U.S.A. Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 350,000 electric orbit sanders. The pads on the sanders can break apart during use and strike the operator, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

    Makita U.S.A. Inc. has received 13 reports of pads coming apart, including three minor injuries that resulted from pieces of the pad striking consumers.

    The recalled sanders include the BO5000 and BO5001 model numbers, which can be found on the silver nameplate on the sander's body. The sander's housing is blue and the name "Makita" appears in large white letters on the motor housing. These sanders were manufactured in the United States.

    Home centers, hardware stores, and industrial suppliers nationwide sold the sanders from April 1992 through February 2003 for between $110 and $125.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled sanders immediately and return them to the nearest Makita factory service center for a free repair. For more information on how to return the sanders or to locate the nearest Makita factory service center, consumers should contact Makita at (800) 462-5482 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    No other Makita sanders are involved in this recall. Any BO5000 or BO5001 sanders with the letters "PUR" on the pad are not involved in this recall.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Kitchen Gourmet Hot Pot Recall

    March 6, 2003

    Atico International USA Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 37,000 electrical hot pots. The bottom of the hot pot can separate from the top, which could pose a serious burn hazard to consumers.

    Atico International has received five reports of the hot pots separating, though no injuries have been reported.

    The recalled Kitchen Gourmet Hot Pots, which are used to heat beverages, are made of white plastic and have a date code of 0702 on the bottom of the pot and box. The hot pots, which are shaped like a pitcher, also have the words, "Kitchen Gourmet," "Do Not Immerse in Water," and "Made in China" printed on the bottom.

    Walgreens stores nationwide sold the hot pots from September 2002 through January 2003 for about $10.

    Consumers should stop using the hot pots immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund. Consumers also can receive a full refund by mailing the hot pot to Atico International USA Inc., 501 S. Andrews Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 33301. For more information, consumers can call Atico at (800) 645-3867 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

