Recalls in May 2003

    Maytag Gas Range Recall

    WASHINGTON, May 27, 2003 -- Maytag Corp. is voluntarily recalling to repair about 23,000 Gemini gas ranges. The range can experience a delayed ignition flashback fire in the upper oven, which poses a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    Maytag has received nine reports of flashback fires, including three minor burn injuries and incidents where consumers suffered singed hair or clothing.

    The recall involves all Maytag Gemini Gas Ranges. The Gemini ranges are free standing, have separate upper and lower ovens, and come in white, black, bisque and a stainless finish. The "Maytag" and "Gemini" names and logos appear on the control panel. The recalled ranges have a model number of MGR6772 and a serial number with the alpha characters AJ through AX or CA through CC, both of which are located on a flip-up serial tag behind the upper left corner of the control panel. The ranges were manufactured in the United States.

    Retail appliance stores nationwide sold the ranges from July 2002 through February 2003 for between $1,300 and $1,500.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the upper oven self-clean and broil features and consumers should not use the upper oven simultaneously with the lower oven. Consumers should contact Maytag at (866) 580-9177 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to arrange for a free, in-home repair by an authorized Maytag Customer Service contractor. For more information, consumers can visit Maytag's web site at www.maytag.com

    Use of the lower oven is not affected by this repair and may be used in normal operation.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Lane Furniture Recalls High-Leg Recliner Chairs

    May 22, 2003

    Lane Furniture is recalling 620,000 high-leg recliner chairs. A mechanism in the footrest can create a pinch point that could cause injury if consumers open or recline the chair by reaching underneath the footrest.

    Lane has received 18 reports of incidents involving the recliner chairs, including lacerations, cut fingernails and three reports of broken bones.

    The recall includes three-position, high-leg recliner chairs that have a five-digit style number beginning with 026 or 027 and a shipping date prior to May 2002. The style number and shipping date can be found on a small label located either underneath the footrest or under the chair itself. High-leg recliner chairs measure 7 inches to 9 inches from the floor.

    The chairs were sold at furniture stores nationwide from December 1989 through April 2002 for between $500 and $1,200.

    Consumers should contact Lane Furniture Industries to receive a repair kit by calling (800) 467-9555 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visiting the firm's Web site, www.lanefurniture.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Toyota Recalls Tacoma Pickups

    May 22, 2003
    Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 123,360 Tacoma pickup trucks from 2001 through 2003 model years because the fuel system may leak and cause a fire.

    The problem was found during government side-impact crash tests that damaged a fuel hose, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its Web site. Toyota will install a protector for the hose, the agency said. NHTSA didn't say whether there have been any accidents of injuries related to the defect.

    Toyota will start notifying owners in July, NHTSA said.

    NHTSA in early May gave the Tacoma its highest safety rating for protecting occupants in the side-impact crash. The agency also warned that there was a chance of a fuel leak.

