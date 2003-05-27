Recalls in May 2003

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2003 -- Maytag Corp. is voluntarily recalling to repair about 23,000 Gemini gas ranges. The range can experience a delayed ignition flashback fire in the upper oven, which poses a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

Maytag has received nine reports of flashback fires, including three minor burn injuries and incidents where consumers suffered singed hair or clothing.

The recall involves all Maytag Gemini Gas Ranges. The Gemini ranges are free standing, have separate upper and lower ovens, and come in white, black, bisque and a stainless finish. The "Maytag" and "Gemini" names and logos appear on the control panel. The recalled ranges have a model number of MGR6772 and a serial number with the alpha characters AJ through AX or CA through CC, both of which are located on a flip-up serial tag behind the upper left corner of the control panel. The ranges were manufactured in the United States.

Retail appliance stores nationwide sold the ranges from July 2002 through February 2003 for between $1,300 and $1,500.

Consumers should immediately stop using the upper oven self-clean and broil features and consumers should not use the upper oven simultaneously with the lower oven. Consumers should contact Maytag at (866) 580-9177 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to arrange for a free, in-home repair by an authorized Maytag Customer Service contractor. For more information, consumers can visit Maytag's web site at www.maytag.com

Use of the lower oven is not affected by this repair and may be used in normal operation.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).