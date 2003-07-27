Recalls in July 2003

June 27, 2003

Toyota Motor Corp. will recall 123,360 Tacoma pickups to fix a part that could cause a fuel leak in a crash.

The recall of 2001 through 2003 Tacoma double-cab pickups was due to a problem uncovered during crash testing. A part of the double-cab body hit the hose that connects the fuel tank to the fuel filler pipe, damaging the hose, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Toyota will install a fuel hose protector to fix the problem.

NHTSA also announced that Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will recall 43,649 Outlander SUVs to inspect for signs of water seeping into the front floorboard area. If water gets in, it can corrode electrical lines controlling airbags, seat belts or brakes.