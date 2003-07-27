Write a review
Recalls in July 2003

    Toyota to Recall Tacoma Pickups, Mitsubishi Recalls Outlander SUVs

    Mitsubishi Recalls Outlander SUVs

    June 27, 2003


    Toyota Motor Corp. will recall 123,360 Tacoma pickups to fix a part that could cause a fuel leak in a crash.

    The recall of 2001 through 2003 Tacoma double-cab pickups was due to a problem uncovered during crash testing. A part of the double-cab body hit the hose that connects the fuel tank to the fuel filler pipe, damaging the hose, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

    Toyota will install a fuel hose protector to fix the problem.

    NHTSA also announced that Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will recall 43,649 Outlander SUVs to inspect for signs of water seeping into the front floorboard area. If water gets in, it can corrode electrical lines controlling airbags, seat belts or brakes.

    UWATEC Smart Dive Computers Recalled

    July 17, 2003

    About 6,000 UWATEC Smart Dive computers are being recalled. The firm has received two reports of the dive computers not working properly, though no injuries have been reported.

    The computer's alert signal system may not work properly and the computer screen may freeze. This may cause inaccurate information to be displayed, such as water depth, tank pressure, and ascent rate, posing a risk to the safety of a diver.

    The recalled units are the UWATEC Smart PRO and the Smart COM dive computers. The Smart PRO is offered as a console and as a wrist unit. The Smart COM only comes in a console model. The names of each unit appear on the computer case, along with the name "UWATEC."

    The units were sold at authorized UWATEC dealers nationwide from February 2002 through June 2003 for between $638 and $910.

    Consumers should contact UWATEC for a free replacement unit. Consumers can call UWATEC American representatives at (800) 808-3948 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or register on the website at www.uwatec.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

