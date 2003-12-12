Recalls in December 2003

December 12, 2003



Arctic Cat Inc. is recalling about 3,700 snowmobiles. The red plastic skis used on these 2003 model year snowmobiles could be damaged by UV light exposure.

If during off-season storage, the snowmobile was stored with the skis exposed to sunlight, damage may have occurred. If UV damage has occurred, the ski may crack or break during use. If this occurs, it could lead to a loss of control that could result in severe injury or death.

The recalled red plastic skis (part number 1703-131) were used on a number of 2003 Arctic Cat Firecat models. All 2003 Arctic Cat Firecat snowmobiles produced with red plastic skis are included in this recall.

Arctic Cat dealerships worldwide sold the units from June 2002 through December 2003 for between $6,500 and $8,500.

Consumers should stop using these snowmobiles immediately. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail. If consumers are unsure if their snowmobile is affected, they should call Arctic Cat toll-free at (800) 279-2281 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go to the firms Web site at www.arcticcat.com/snowmobiles.

Consumers should have available the model name and model number of the snowmobile when they call. The model name and model number are displayed on the registration materials you received when you purchased your snowmobile, and on your operators manual. Consumers with a recalled snowmobile should contact their local Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule the free repair.