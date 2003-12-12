Write a review
Recalls in December 2003

    Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles - Damaged Skis

    December 12, 2003

    Arctic Cat Inc. is recalling about 3,700 snowmobiles. The red plastic skis used on these 2003 model year snowmobiles could be damaged by UV light exposure.

    If during off-season storage, the snowmobile was stored with the skis exposed to sunlight, damage may have occurred. If UV damage has occurred, the ski may crack or break during use. If this occurs, it could lead to a loss of control that could result in severe injury or death.

    The recalled red plastic skis (part number 1703-131) were used on a number of 2003 Arctic Cat Firecat models. All 2003 Arctic Cat Firecat snowmobiles produced with red plastic skis are included in this recall.

    Arctic Cat dealerships worldwide sold the units from June 2002 through December 2003 for between $6,500 and $8,500.

    Consumers should stop using these snowmobiles immediately. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail. If consumers are unsure if their snowmobile is affected, they should call Arctic Cat toll-free at (800) 279-2281 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go to the firms Web site at www.arcticcat.com/snowmobiles.

    Consumers should have available the model name and model number of the snowmobile when they call. The model name and model number are displayed on the registration materials you received when you purchased your snowmobile, and on your operators manual. Consumers with a recalled snowmobile should contact their local Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule the free repair.



    Field & Brush Cutter Recalled

    December 2, 2003

    Weed and brush cutters made by Bachtold Brothers Inc. are being recalled. The operator can come in contact with the rotating blade, even when disengaged, by pulling on the front of the mower deck while the engine is running, posing a serious injury hazard to consumers.

    The company has received eight reports of laceration injuries.

    The recalled Weed and Brush Cutters have an orange or green body and include the W-24 models, sold under the Bachtold Whipper, DR Field & Brush Mower, and B-800 (with a 77-100 deck) brand names. The brand name is printed on the drive box between the engine and the left wheel. DR All-Terrain Field & Brush mowers manufactured by Country Home Products are not included in this recall.

    The brush cutters were sold through Country Home Products' catalogues, as well as independent distributors nationwide, from January 1978 through April 2001 for between $950 and $1,600.

    Consumers should stop using the units immediately and contact Bachtold if you have the Whipper or B-800 models or contact Country Home Products if you have the DR Field & Brush model to receive a free repair kit. The repair involves the installation of a mechanism that will shut down the engine if and when the operator takes his/her hands off the handlebar.

    Call Bachtold Brothers toll-free at (877) 784-5161 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or Country Home Products toll-free at (877) 595-3668 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

