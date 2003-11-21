Recalls in November 2003

November 21, 2003



Merit Furniture Distributors Inc. is recalling 524 children's bunk beds. The bunk beds have openings between the guardrails and in the end structures that are too large. A child's body could slide between the openings and could become trapped by the head, posing a serious strangulation hazard.

The twin over twin bunk beds involve model #DLM550, #DLM160, and #860. The wooden recalled bunk beds are labeled with the Merit name and specific model numbers on the top front railing system of the bunk beds.

Furniture stores nationwide sold the bunk beds from May 2002 through August 2003 for about $150

Consumers should contact Merit for information on how to return their bunk bed and receive a full refund. Call Merit at (800) 233-1778 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or check the company's Web site at www.meritfurnituredistributors.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).